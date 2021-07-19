Talk of a supposed Google Pixel 'Fold' continues as the latest rumor hints at a high-quality panel from Samsung's Display unit.

Ross Young of Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC) has just tweeted out an intriguing piece of information about this year's upcoming foldable displays, including the highly-coveted Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Pixel foldable. According to Young, all of this year's best foldable phones will share similar display tech from Samsung and will be LTPO displays at 120Hz.

Young goes on to list companies expected to launch foldables during the second half of this year, including Google, OPPO, Vivo, Xiaomi, and of course, Samsung.

Today's leak - All 2021 foldables using panels from Samsung Display will be 120Hz and LTPO. This of course covers the 6.70" Z Flip 3, 7.55" Z Fold 3 as well as the 7.57" foldable from Google, 7.11" from Oppo, 8.2" from Vivo and 8.1" from Xiaomi. — Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) July 19, 2021

The inclusion of an LTPO display would give the rumored Pixel Fold and other foldables arguably more efficient displays, similar to the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, allowing the panel to dynamically adjust the refresh rate based on what's being displayed. This means more static images would be shown at lower refresh rates than when a user is scrolling through menus or watching videos, thus saving on battery life.

The Pixel foldable has been previously tipped to feature Samsung's Ultra-Thin Glass (UTG) over the panel to provide better flexibility and durability.

As something of an insider on display tech, Young's assessment has some credibility, but until the devices are announced, it's still best to take the information with a grain of salt. That said, there has been talk of a Pixel foldable as far back as 2019 and as the market for foldables rises, the more likely it seems that Google will release one soon.

With that in mind, what's on your wishlist for a Google Pixel foldable?