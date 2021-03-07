Google Pixel 'Fold': News, Leaks, Release Date, Specs, and Rumors!

Flagship phone designs haven't changed all that much in the last two to three years — the Galaxy S21 looks very similar to its predecessor — so if you're looking for a phone that stands out, you'll need to pick up a foldable. Samsung, Huawei, and Motorola have pioneered this category, and we're at a point where the best foldable phones are no longer a tech demo but just as usable as traditional phones for day-to-day use. More and more brands are set to make their foray into the foldable category as the segment matures, with LG set to unveil its rollable phone sometime this year. Another brand that's allegedly launching a foldable is Google; the latest leaks point to the search giant introducing a foldable option in the Pixel series sometime as early as this year. Here's what you need to know about Google's upcoming foldable phone.

Google Pixel Fold Release date Right now, the only credible information regarding a Google foldable comes from noted leaker Jon Prosser, who revealed that the Pixel Fold is a real product, and that it is set to launch sometime at the end of 2021 or early 2022: the google pixel "fold" is a real thing — Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) February 25, 2021 That news was corroborated by display analyst Ross Young, who also suggested a Q4 2021 launch for the Pixel Fold. The timing makes sense because Google traditionally unveils its flagship devices at an event in October. The Pixel 5 was introduced on September 30 and went on sale a few weeks later, and we could see a Pixel Fold make its debut at this year's event. Google Pixel Fold Pricing Samsung released the Galaxy Z Fold 2 for $1,999, but the manufacturer has a generous trade-in that provides up to $750 off when upgrading to the foldable, making it that much more enticing. Of course, Google's trade-in policies for its Pixels haven't been anywhere as good, but the shift to mid-range hardware with 2020 Pixels means we could see a similar strategy for the Pixel Fold. Google has never believed in offering the best hardware specs, instead relying on software optimization to deliver a great user experience. That may extend to the Pixel Fold as well, and in doing so make the foldable phone that much more affordable when compared to its rivals. Google Pixel Fold Availability Samsung has a global presence and sells its phones in over a hundred countries, but Google has taken a more measured strategy. The Pixel 5 is available in just nine markets — Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Ireland, Japan, Taiwan, United Kingdom, and United States — with Google content to sell the phone in select countries. It's unlikely that the Pixel Fold will be sold outside of these markets, and Google may even choose to limit initial availability for its first foldable phone. We don't have any credible information about availability at this point, but that should change closer to the launch date. Google Pixel Fold Design There have been rumblings of a Pixel foldable phone for a few months now, with Korean news outlet The Elec writing back in February that Google is sourcing flexible OLED panels from Samsung for its upcoming foldable phone: Google, meanwhile, has requested Samsung Display develop a foldable OLED panel around 7.6-inch in size. Like Samsung's own Galaxy Z Fold 2, the screen on the upcoming Pixel Fold is said to be an in-folding design that closes inward. The 7.6-inch screen size is identical to what Samsung used on the Z Fold 2, so it is possible that Google may be using the same panel for the Pixel Fold.