Estimated delivery is set for sometime next week.
Although the Pixel 2 was the star of Google's October 4 hardware event, there were plenty of other gadgets and gizmos that the company had to show off – one of which was the Pixel Buds. The Pixel Buds are Google's first shot at wireless headphones, and they're finally shipping out to those with early preorders.
Android Police first caught wind of this, and it looks like orders that were made on October 4 should arrive between November 16 and 17 (if not sooner depending on your location and the type of shipping that you chose).
The Just Black and Clearly White Pixel Buds are currently back in stock on the Google Store as well, each with a price of $159 and estimated to ship out in five or six weeks. As for the great-looking Kinda Blue option, this is unfortunately still sold out.
Between the unique design and real-time translation through Google Translate, the Pixel Buds are shaping up to be one of the more interesting wireless headphone options of the year. It remains to be seen if the Buds will truly be worth their high price, but with orders finally shipping out, that question will be answered soon.
Reader comments
Looking forward to AC's review of these :)
I can't wait for mine too arrive. These were a huge reason why I bought a Pixel 2. I travel a lot, so the language translation thing is what lured me in (and ProjectFi}. I already speak Portuguese, & I'm decent with Spanish, so it should be pretty easy for me to see how accurately these work.
I ordered black ones on 10/31 from Verizon and they are out for delivery today. Shipped on Wednesday.
Please leave a video on first impressions!
I can't wait to find out if these are the only bluetooth headphones that work with Google Assistant. According to Google and owner reports, none of their bluetooth headset or bluetooth car kits work with Google Assistant.
Why do I want to know? If these work with GA, then it's a feature. If they don't work with GA, then it's a bug. Wait, they have GA built-in. I guess the fact that GA doesn't work with other bluetooth products means it's a feature.
I bought some $15 bluetooth earphones on amazon. They sound great and I've never run out of battery.
Not available outside the US yet.
Thanks, Google.
the 2017 hardware push really isn't going that well.
Yep got my shipping notification today morning, had chosen free shipping so delivering sometime middle of next week.