Battery stats on Pixel and Pixel 2 are now more closely based on exactly how you choose to use your phone.

There are a lot of things that make Google's Pixel phones great, but at the end of the day, a lot of their greatness boils down to the software experience that they offer. Little touches like swiping down on the fingerprint sensor to bring down your notifications and squeezing your phone to prompt the Google Assistant are awesome, and the latest update to both the Pixel and Pixel 2 now allows you to get much more personalized battery stats.

On Android phones by default, your estimated remaining battery life is based on pretty simple use habits. For example, if you were actively using your phone for 10% of the time each our over the last few hours, your phone would assume that you'd keep on using your device for 10% each hour and use that as the basis for the estimate of your remaining battery life for the rest of the day.

It's a process that works fairly well, but now with Pixel phones, your estimated remaining battery stats will be based on how you use your phone on similar days and times. So, if you have a habit of watching a lot of YouTube videos during the weekend and frequently use your email or Slack during the weekdays, a new on-device model will learn these habits and adjust your estimated remaining battery life based on them.

You can view these reworked estimates under the Battery option in Settings on your Pixel or Pixel 2 like usual, and tapping on the battery icon from the Battery page will now show an even more accurate preview of your battery life as the day goes on.

Lastly, with these newly personalized estimations in place, Google says that it's "interested in exploring new ways of proactively helping you manage your battery to make it through the day."