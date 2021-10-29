Google's answer to the best Android phones is facing some shipment delays and an inventory shortage. On the first day of the Pixel 6 series' release, Google warned customers that the phone was experiencing delivery delays or running low on stock.

The product's page on the Google Store is showing customers a notice that says some Pixel 6 Pro models may be out of stock or may ship longer than expected due to "high demand." It's understandable given the phone's powerful flagship specs at an affordable price compared to the competition.

Android Central didn't immediately get a response from Google when asked for a statement. But a company representative confirmed to The Verge that "some models of the Pro are out of stock." The scarcity does not bode well for what appears to be Google's most important Pixel phone in years.

If you head over to the Google Store right now to place an order, you'll be asked to join a waitlist in order to get notifications when the phone is restocked. Those who have already ordered the phone are also in for a huge disappointment: their estimated delivery dates have now been pushed back.

Google also suggests looking for availability at other authorized retailers. However, the situation is not much better elsewhere. Customers, for example, are seeing the same low stock warning when attempting to order a Pixel 6 Pro from Amazon or Best Buy. The phone is listed as "coming soon" on B&H Photo.

Customers of the major wireless carriers are also in the same situation. Some Verizon and AT&T deliveries appear to have been pushed back to early November, while T-Mobile has also delayed shipments to late November or early December (via 9to5Google).

Fortunately, if you opt for the base Pixel 6, you can easily find stocks anywhere, if you don't mind missing out on some premium features found on the Pro model such as a telephoto camera and stunning display.