  • The Extreme Battery Saver feature from the Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G is coming to older Pixels.
  • Google claims the new battery-saving feature enables the Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G to deliver up to 48 hours of endurance.
  • Extreme Battery Saver turns off many features, pauses most apps, and slows down the processor to extend battery life.

Google's new Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G phones come with an Extreme Battery Saver mode, which helps users extend battery life by limiting apps and features in addition to what the normal Battery Saver limits. When the mode is activated, Google claims its best Android phones of 2020 can provide up to 48 hours of battery life, which is definitely impressive.

Fortunately, Google has confirmed that it will be bringing the feature to older Pixel phones in an upcoming feature drop (via Android Authority). The Extreme Battery Saver mode pauses most active apps, except for essential system apps such as Phone, Messages, Clock, and Settings.

However, you can choose the apps that you want to stay active even when the mode is enabled by simply heading over to Battery Saver settings. Alternatively, you can use paused apps temporarily by tapping on the Unpause temporarily option. The Extreme Battery Saver also limits various features, turns off your work profile, and slows down the phone's processor to maximize battery life.

