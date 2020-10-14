In a year of massive upheaval and change, we have a different kind of Pixel phone from Google. The Pixel 5, selling for $699 in the US, is the cheapest "flagship" Pixel in years, and the first to not use the very best Qualcomm processor. But despite this, it might also be the best Pixel ever.
It's cheaper, more accessible, and more coherent as an overall package than any previous Pixel. There are no glaring oversights, no obvious omissions in this Pixel considering the price.
Google takes normal smartphone hardware, and elevates it with AI smarts.
On paper the Pixel 5's hardware is pretty run-of-the-mill. A Snapdragon 765G, Full HD+ 90Hz display and dual rear cameras isn't the kind of spec sheet that'll turn heads in 2020. But this kind of hardware makes more sense in a Pixel than any of the previous models. Google's taking "good enough" smartphone hardware and elevating it through software, services and AI. Thankfully, Google's also finally addressing the Pixel series' lousy track record in battery life.
The Pixel 5 is product of a lot of tough decisions for Google's hardware team over the past year. And while some people, like me, may mourn the days when we could get all that stuff alongside top-tier specs, that's obviously not the direction of travel for the Pixel line - for better or worse.
Check out the Android Central video review of the Pixel 5 above.
