Google's Live Caption gained the ability to transcribe phone calls with the Pixel 4a this month. The feature, which had so far been available only on the Pixel 4a, is now rolling out to Google's older Pixel smartphones. As reported by XDA Developers, the feature is now showing up on the Pixel 4, Pixel 3a, Pixel 3, and Pixel 2 series phones.

The option to use Live Caption over phone calls now shows up on my Pixel 4. This feature first launched with the Pixel 4a. I was wondering when this would start to roll out for other Pixel phones! pic.twitter.com/GgwEg8jkRH — Mishaal Rahman (@MishaalRahman) August 25, 2020

After you receive the feature, you will be able to enable it by tapping on the new Caption Calls option under Live Caption settings. Once you tap on the new option, you will be able to decide if you want the feature to be left on always, have your phone ask you every time, or turned off completely.

Since the feature has just started rolling out to other Pixel phones today, it may take a few days for the new 'Caption Calls' option to show up for everyone. In the coming weeks, the new Caption Calls option is likely to begin rolling out to non-Google phones with Live Caption support, such as the Samsung Galaxy S20 and OnePlus 8 series.