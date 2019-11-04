The Google Pixel 4 is getting a software update that will enable features like RCS messaging and DSDS, according to tweets posted by Sanaz Ahari, Sr. Director of Product & Design at Google. Of course, the Pixel 4's capability to handle the next-gen Rich Messaging Service (RCS) will be dictated by carrier support, but at least now the handset has software capable of the iMessage-like SMS successor.

Ahari also indicated that Google Fi version of the Pixel 4 is the first one to work with RCS, which makes sense since Google Fi partners with Sprint, a carrier that has already declared its support for RCS.

Pixel 4 users with two SIM cards will also see support for Dual-SIM, Dual Standby mode (DSDS). With two SIM cards loaded, users will be able to assign tasks to each carrier network, so phone calls could be placed over one network while text messages are sent over the other. One SIM would be a physical card, and the other would be a number assigned to the Pixel's eSIM.

The Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3a both support DSDS features, so it was surprising that these did not work on the Pixel 4 at launch. As posted on Reddit, Ahari responds to a user saying that Google "had a bug that was fixed," apparently solving the problem. With Google Fi support for eSIM on the Pixel 4, Fi users could be among the first to load a second SIM card and see the new DSDS capabilities in action.