We got our first look at Pixel 4 renders yesterday, and while the phone isn't launching until October, details are stating to come in thick and fast. A new report by 9to5Google suggests the Pixel 4 could feature a dedicated chip that will facilitate air gestures.

The publication found references to an "Aware" sensor that ties into two new "Skip" and "Silence" gestures that Google is adding to Android Q. The sensor in question is likely to be the Soli radar chip that was showed off all the way back in I/O 2015. The radar sensor has the ability to pick up subtle hand movements, allowing hands-free gesture controls for frequently-used tasks like music playback.

Google showed off Soli in a demo at I/O 2016, and it looks like the tech is finally ready to make its way into a consumer device with the Pixel 4: