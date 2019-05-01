Google Pixel 3a and 3a XL are launching in India on May 8

After months of rumors and leaks, the Pixel 3a and 3a XL are set to make their debut on May 7. Google is planning to bring both phones in India just a day later, as a teaser on Flipkart suggests the devices will be launching on May 8.

As spotted by FoneArena, the teaser shows off a silhouette of a phone with the tagline, "Help is on the way. Something big is coming to the Pixel universe on 8th May." That's the same tagline that Google used a few weeks ago to tease the devices on its store.

The latest leaks of the devices suggest a similar design as the Pixel 3 and 3 XL, albeit with mid-range hardware. The Pixel 3a is rumored to feature a 5.6-inch 1080p OLED display along with a Snapdragon 670, with the larger Pixel 3a XL sporting a 6.0-inch FHD+ OLED panel and Snapdragon 710. Both phones will come with 4GB of RAM, 32GB/64GB of storage, and the same 12.2MP camera sensor from the standard Pixels.

Given the timing of the launch, it's possible the new Pixels will be unveiled at I/O 2019, which kicks off on the same day. With just a week to go, we'll know much more about the Pixel 3a and 3a XL very soon. Who's excited?

