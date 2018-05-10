Google first introduced its Pixel series in 2016 , and since then, has been hard at work to establish itself as a serious player in the smartphone market. Google may be one of the most powerful and iconic companies in the world, but when it comes to hardware, is still very much a newcomer.

We saw vast improvements with the Pixel 2 compared to the original Pixel line, and we're expecting to get that again with the Pixel 3. Google's quickly learning what it takes to compete with the likes of Samsung and Apple, and seeing as how the Pixel 2 was one of 2017's best phones, there's a lot riding on this year's entry.

Ladies and gentlemen, here's everything we know so far about the Google Pixel 3.

May 10, 2018 — The Pixel 3 could be joined by second-gen Pixel Buds and a Pixel Watch

Google's hardware events surround the Pixel phones with a heap of other product announcements, and this year, it's reported that we'll see a second-gen version of Pixel Buds and Google's first Pixel-branded smartwatch.

Specifics on these gadgets are still up in the air, and as excited as I am to see how Google improves its wireless earbud game, I'm beyond ecstatic to see how the company's first smartwatch turns out.

Wear OS is in an awkward stage right now, but a proper Pixel Watch and new silicon from Qualcomm could bring it back into the limelight. Assuming Google handles this right, the Apple Watch may soon be faced with some of its stiffest competition yet.

When will the Pixel 3 be released?

In 2016 and 2017, Google held its hardware event on October 4. We don't have a concrete date for this year's event quite yet, but there's no reason to believe Google will deter from this pattern.

Another October 4 event isn't out of the question seeing as how that falls on a Thursday this year, but at the very least, we should be looking at some point in early October.

Pre-orders for the Pixel 3 will likely open shortly after it's announced that same day with shipments going out at least a couple of weeks later.

How much will the Pixel 3 cost?

Over the past couple years, pricing for Google's Pixel phones has remained mostly the same. The MSRP for the Pixel and Pixel 2 series is as follows:

Pixel w/ 32GB — $649

Pixel w/ 128GB — $749

Pixel 2 w/ 64GB — $649

Pixel 2 w/ 128GB — $749

Pixel XL w/ 32GB — $769

Pixel XL w/ 128GB — $869

Pixel 2 XL w/ 64GB —$849

Pixel 2 XL w/ 128GB — $949

I imagine we'll see similar numbers with the Pixel 3, but don't be too surprised if we get a Pixel 3 XL variant that crosses the $1000 threshold.