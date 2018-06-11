Last week saw a heap of hands-on photos make an appearance that showcase what's supposedly a prototype of the Google Pixel 3 XL . The photos show a phone that's all-glass, retains a single rear camera, has two front-facing cameras, and comes equipped with the infamous notch.

These pictures give us a better idea of how the notch will be incorporated into the phone compared to the screen panels that leaked before them, and now that the phone is quickly coming together into a finished product, even more potential buyers are quick to share their thoughts on what we're seeing.

The Android Central forums already has a lot of discussion regarding the Pixel 3 XL's design, and for a lot of people, the notch isn't looking too hot.