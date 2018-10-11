Latest and greatest
Google Pixel 3 XL
Outdated by comparison
Google Pixel XL
The Pixel 3 XL is Google's best phone to date. With a huge 6.3-inch screen backed by stereo speakers, the phone offers considerable upgrades from the first-gen Pixel. But where the Pixel 3 XL truly shines is in the camera department — simply put, it has the best cameras you'll find on a phone today.
Pros
- Stunning cameras.
- Fantastic OLED display.
- Wireless charging.
- Stereo speakers.
Cons
- Sizeable notch.
- No headphone jack.
The Pixel XL is now starting to show its age, particularly when it comes to the design side of things. The 16:9 display looks ancient in 2018, and although the Pixel 3 XL sports a notch, it offers a significantly larger screen in a chassis that isn't all that bigger than the Pixel XL.
Pros
- Great camera.
- 3.5mm jack.
Cons
- Huge bezels.
- No waterproofing.
- No wireless charging.
The Pixel line always stood out for its great cameras, and with the Pixel 3 XL, Google is introducing a slate of new features that allow the phone to stand out. Chief among them is the upgrades to the camera, and the switch to the 19:9 form factor means you get a larger screen in roughly the same size.
Reasons to upgrade to the Pixel 3 XL
The Pixel 3 XL is Google's best showing yet in the smartphone segment. The phone has Gorilla Glass 5-backed glass at the front and back, but the back has an etched texture that's designed to mimic a matte metallic finish.
It feels like the phone is made out of polycarbonate when you first pick it up, and the unique texture allows the Pixel 3 XL to stand out in a sea of glass-backed devices. The metallic chassis of the Pixel XL is much more durable, but the Pixel 3 XL definitely looks more premium.
|Category
|Pixel 3 XL
|Pixel XL
|Operating system
|Android 9 Pie
|Android 9 Pie
|Display
|6.3-inch OLED
2960x1440 (18.5:9)
Gorilla Glass 5
|5.5-inch AMOLED
2560x1440 (16:9)
Gorilla Glass 4
|Processor
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
Pixel Visual Core
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 821
|RAM
|4GB
|4GB
|Storage
|64/128GB
|32/128GB
|Expandable
|No
|No
|Rear camera
|12.2MP, 1.4-micron, PDAF
f/1.8, OIS
|12.3MP, 1.55-micron, PDAF
f/2.0, EIS
|Front camera 1
|8MP, auto focus
f/1.8, 75-degree lens
|8MP, f/2.4, 1.4-micron
|Front camera 2
|8MP, fixed focus
f/2.2, 97-degree lens
|NA
|Connectivity
|Wi-Fi 802.11ac 2x2 MIMO, Bluetooth 5.0 LE, NFC, GPS
|Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 4.2, NFC, GPS
|Audio
|Stereo speakers
USB-C
|Mono speaker
3.5mm jack
|Battery
|3430mAh
Non-removable
|3430mAh
Non-removable
|Charging
|18W USB-C PD
Qi wireless
|18W USB-C
|Water resistance
|IP68
|No
|Security
|Fingerprint sensor
|Fingerprint sensor
|Dimensions
|158.0 x 76.7 x 7.9mm
184g
|154.7 x 75.7 x 8.5mm
168g
|Colors
|Just Black, Very White, Not Pink
|Quite Black, Very Silver, Really Blue
With Google switching to an 18.5:9 form factor, the Pixel 3 XL offers a 6.3-inch display in a chassis that's not noticeably larger than that of the Pixel XL. The downside is that the phone has an ungainly notch; even by Android standards, the display cutout on the Pixel 3 XL is hideous. That's the tradeoff for the dual front cameras and stereo sound.
If you're rocking the Pixel XL, it's time for an upgrade.
The Pixel 3 XL is leagues ahead of the first-gen Pixel when it comes to the camera side of things. Google crammed a ton of camera features on the phone, including a Night Sight feature that lets you capture drastically better photos in low-light conditions, and you can interact with more AR-themed effects.
Some of the new camera features will be making their way to the Pixel XL, but the 3 XL has an upper hand thanks to the dedicated Pixel Visual Core chip. And while there isn't a headphone jack, Google is including a pair of USB-C earbuds in the box with every Pixel 3 XL.
The Pixel 3 XL features an OLED panel that is easily the best Google put on a phone to date. You also get the latest software features, wireless charging, and a chassis that's resistant to the elements. Combine that with the best cameras on a phone today and you get quite a potent package.
