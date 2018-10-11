Latest and greatest Google Pixel 3 XL Outdated by comparison Google Pixel XL The Pixel 3 XL is Google's best phone to date. With a huge 6.3-inch screen backed by stereo speakers, the phone offers considerable upgrades from the first-gen Pixel. But where the Pixel 3 XL truly shines is in the camera department — simply put, it has the best cameras you'll find on a phone today. $899 at Google Store Pros Stunning cameras.

Fantastic OLED display.

Wireless charging.

Stereo speakers. Cons Sizeable notch.

No headphone jack. The Pixel XL is now starting to show its age, particularly when it comes to the design side of things. The 16:9 display looks ancient in 2018, and although the Pixel 3 XL sports a notch, it offers a significantly larger screen in a chassis that isn't all that bigger than the Pixel XL. $399 at Amazon Pros Great camera.

3.5mm jack. Cons Huge bezels.

No waterproofing.

No wireless charging.

The Pixel line always stood out for its great cameras, and with the Pixel 3 XL, Google is introducing a slate of new features that allow the phone to stand out. Chief among them is the upgrades to the camera, and the switch to the 19:9 form factor means you get a larger screen in roughly the same size.

Reasons to upgrade to the Pixel 3 XL

The Pixel 3 XL is Google's best showing yet in the smartphone segment. The phone has Gorilla Glass 5-backed glass at the front and back, but the back has an etched texture that's designed to mimic a matte metallic finish.

It feels like the phone is made out of polycarbonate when you first pick it up, and the unique texture allows the Pixel 3 XL to stand out in a sea of glass-backed devices. The metallic chassis of the Pixel XL is much more durable, but the Pixel 3 XL definitely looks more premium.

Category Pixel 3 XL Pixel XL Operating system Android 9 Pie Android 9 Pie Display 6.3-inch OLED

2960x1440 (18.5:9)

Gorilla Glass 5 5.5-inch AMOLED

2560x1440 (16:9)

Gorilla Glass 4 Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 845

Pixel Visual Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 RAM 4GB 4GB Storage 64/128GB 32/128GB Expandable No No Rear camera 12.2MP, 1.4-micron, PDAF

f/1.8, OIS 12.3MP, 1.55-micron, PDAF

f/2.0, EIS Front camera 1 8MP, auto focus

f/1.8, 75-degree lens 8MP, f/2.4, 1.4-micron Front camera 2 8MP, fixed focus

f/2.2, 97-degree lens NA Connectivity Wi-Fi 802.11ac 2x2 MIMO, Bluetooth 5.0 LE, NFC, GPS Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 4.2, NFC, GPS Audio Stereo speakers

USB-C Mono speaker

3.5mm jack Battery 3430mAh

Non-removable 3430mAh

Non-removable Charging 18W USB-C PD

Qi wireless 18W USB-C Water resistance IP68 No Security Fingerprint sensor Fingerprint sensor Dimensions 158.0 x 76.7 x 7.9mm

184g 154.7 x 75.7 x 8.5mm

168g Colors Just Black, Very White, Not Pink Quite Black, Very Silver, Really Blue

With Google switching to an 18.5:9 form factor, the Pixel 3 XL offers a 6.3-inch display in a chassis that's not noticeably larger than that of the Pixel XL. The downside is that the phone has an ungainly notch; even by Android standards, the display cutout on the Pixel 3 XL is hideous. That's the tradeoff for the dual front cameras and stereo sound.

If you're rocking the Pixel XL, it's time for an upgrade.

The Pixel 3 XL is leagues ahead of the first-gen Pixel when it comes to the camera side of things. Google crammed a ton of camera features on the phone, including a Night Sight feature that lets you capture drastically better photos in low-light conditions, and you can interact with more AR-themed effects.

Some of the new camera features will be making their way to the Pixel XL, but the 3 XL has an upper hand thanks to the dedicated Pixel Visual Core chip. And while there isn't a headphone jack, Google is including a pair of USB-C earbuds in the box with every Pixel 3 XL.

