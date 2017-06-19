What do we want from the Google Pixel 2?
It's June, which means that we're only a couple of months away from a new, delicious version of Android, and if history is any indicator, 4 to 5 months away from brand new Pixel phones.
Up until recently, we thought this year's crop was to be a fairly predictable update to last year's — two devices built by HTC with improved specs and a newer version of Android. But things change.
Walleye and Muskie
After the Pixel and Pixel XL were released in October, the rumor mill reformed to contribute some logical and some less logical propositions.
The first rumor that made sense was that HTC would once again be the manufacturer of two Pixel 2 models in 2017 and that perhaps the company had signed a multi-year contract with Google for the privilege.
The second rumor somewhat corroborated the code naming trend of previous years: references to devices named "walleye" and "muskie", two freshwater fish native to parts of the U.S. and Canada, continued the aquatic animal-based naming conventions of many Nexus devices as well as the Pixel and Pixel XL. Those devices were codenamed "sailfish" and "marlin", while the Nexus 5X was "bullhead" and the Nexus 6P "angler".
Both "walleye" and "muskie" were expected to be HTC-built devices, with updated designs similar to that of the original Pixels.
And until March, that's how we left things, until "taimen".
Taimen
In March, it came out that a third potential Pixel device was being produced, codenamed "taimen", likely bigger than both "walleye" and "muskie".
At the time, we didn't know much about the device, but in recent weeks it's come out that "taimen" would be built by LG, not HTC, and would be larger than the "XL" version of HTC's Pixel sequel, "muskie." It was then revealed that Google in fact cancelled the "muskie," the larger of HTC's Pixels, for "taimen," leaving one HTC- and one LG-built Pixel phone for 2017.
We still know very little about what this LG-built Pixel looks like, or its specs, but we can speculate as to why Google added LG to the equation this year.
A long history of collaboration
Google and LG have a long history of collaborating, all the way back to 2012 with the Nexus 4. LG has built three Nexus devices over the years (Nexus 4, Nexus 5, Nexus 5X) and was the first manufacturer to boast a new phone running Android 7.0 Nougat in 2016 with the LG V20.
So the relationships are there, and the comfort is there. And with LG reaffirming its dedication to quality control — Google was also affected by the bootloop issues on the Nexus 5X — with the LG G6, Google probably feels more comfortable letting the Korean company take another stab at the project.
LG Display
Earlier this year, it was revealed that Google wants to spend nearly a billion dollars with LG Display to secure OLED panels for its upcoming Pixel phones.
LG Display is a separate company from LG Electronics, which creates phones, but the two are connected, and it stands to reason that Google would give the latter a manufacturing contract to ensure the success of the former.
OLED displays are the future of screens, and Google wants a piece of the market.
OLED displays are the future of mobile optics, and LG is ramping up production for its own devices and to compete with Samsung Display, which largely has the market cornered. The first Pixel phones were affected by enormous and frustrating manufacturing delays, and though Google never specifically pointed to a shortage in OLED displays, experts believe that is exactly what was keeping the phone off the market for so long. With its sequels, Google wants to avoid that problem, and giving LG the rights to manufacture one of its Pixels goes a long way to making sure that happens.
Design
Right now, we know almost nothing of the Pixel 2's design(s). One GFXBench listing implies that at least the smaller "walleye" will sport a 5.6-inch QHD display with a 2:1 aspect ratio — the same as the LG G6 — so it's expected that both units will have a low-bezel design, likely with a fingerprint sensor on the back of the phone.
That larger screen should address the main design criticism of the original Pixels: their large bezels, which look even sillier now that the Galaxy S8 and LG G6 are on the market.
Whether the new Pixels will be waterproof, have wireless charging, or possess dual cameras remain to be seen, but it would not be too off-base to assume that waterproofing would be on the table this year, given that both the HTC U11 and LG G6 are at least nominally water-resistant.
Specs
Expect at least a Snapdragon 835, if not something newer.
As for specs, we know a few things about the phones: that they'll run at least the Snapdragon 835 SoC — it's possible a newer Snapdragon 836 will be on the market by then — and have 4GB of RAM, which the market has settled on as the norm for most flagship smartphones.
It's also safe to assume that the camera will be another point of pride for Google this year — even with two different manufacturers, it's likely the "walleye" and "taimen" models will sport the same camera sensor, or sensors, and be optimized using Google's increasingly good HDR+ algorithms.
And given that the phones will have larger screens this year — the smaller Pixel 2 is expected to be 5.6-inches at a 2:1 aspect ratio, so expect a larger 5.9- or 6-inch "taimen" model of the same shape — it's possible they'll have larger batteries. The Snapdragon 835 has already shown itself to have considerably better efficiency than the 821 found in the original Pixels, so even with the same-sized batteries the new Pixels should have improved uptime, but we should also see slightly larger cells as well.
As for storage breakdown, it's expected that Google will keep the default size at 32GB, offering a 128GB model for $100 more. Last year's Pixel XL costs $120 more than the smaller version, and that difference isn't likely to go down this year, especially given the change in manufacturers. Expect the "taimen" version of the Pixel 2 XL to be $120 to $150 more than the "walleye."
Software
Like last year, the Pixel 2 series should launch with Android 8.1, a version that will remain exclusive to the phones for some time.
That strategy allowed Google to roll out some great new features for all phones running Android 7.0 Nougat while keeping some exclusive features for the Pixels, which ran Android 7.1 when they launched a few months later. At the same time, Google's excellent Pixel Launcher remains unique to the lineup, as does Project Fi support, which should fall over to the phones, too.
We don't know anything specific about what we'll see in Android 8.1 right now, but we're keeping our ear to the ground and will update this as we know more.
Pricing and availability
Another piece of the puzzle for which we're waiting to hear more is pricing and availability. It wouldn't be out of order to think that the Pixel 2 lineup will debut towards the end of October or the beginning of November, and will maintain a $649 / $749 price point for the smaller and larger phones, respectively.
We're hoping that Google ups the default storage to 64GB and that all of our spec wishes come true, but we only have a few more months to wait before we find it all out.
I would much rather have a battery that needs to be charged once in the middle of the day than have the smaller Pixel grow any. My first larger phone was a OnePlus One. I never used a cover/protector for it because it was cheap and just so happened to hold together perfectly no matter how many times I dropped it.
Then I got the Nexus 6P - which I do have a cover/protector for - and it's just too big. Now I see phones getting even bigger (mainly taller/longer). I think it's ridiculous. Pretty soon we're going to be standing next to our phones instead of holding them in our hands.
Again, I'd MUCH rather have the smaller Pixel stay small than grow for a better battery.
None of the Project Fi Phones have front facing flash!!!
The fact HTC is still the manufacturer means I am not expecting anything revolutionary from the design. I doubt it will look much different from the Pixel. I doubt it will have wireless charging either. Google need to ditch HTC. They have way too much influence on their design and it is very dated.
"A slightly bigger Baby Pixel"
Why!!!???
In 5-10 years we're all going to be holding 10" tablet sized phones to our heads...Jesus.
They can certainly increase 0.2 inches by shaving some of the huge top and bottom bezels. Bigger screen in similar form factor is what he meant.
Agreed. No thanks.
Still hoping they copy windows continuum with the next generation.
Being able to plug in and have a chrome desktop option. The Google play store is available on chrome OS already so why not?
There's really only 2 things that I want for the Pixel 2. Waterproofing and have it on multiple carriers like T-Mobile.
I live in Oregon and it tends to rain here from time to time. I love having my S7 Edge and not having to worry at all if the phone gets wet. However, I really am not liking how long it's taking Samsung to deliver on Nougat and because of this I am giving serious consideration to skipping the S8 and waiting for a Pixel 2.
I own the 5x and then upgraded to Pixel Xl... I just don't believe in the we must make it metal and glass approach. How many of you or others tote around a naked I phone or Pixel, phones over 700 bucs? In this I prefer the 5x as it was plastic and light and I put a case on it which looked great see through for the white back. I would like to see a Pixel 2 that is carbon fiber or plastic and light! Water resistant a good idea and better camera that is it. Different Colors would be great thus being plastic would make that easier...
I do. I'm not fond of cases. I can see the attraction, I've got through 3 phones in the last 12 months. But that's why I have insurance
Great list. And, I'm usually not a grammar narzi, but man, you need to proofread this stuff before posting it. I had to read several sentences a few times over.
A list of suggested improvements that should have been included from the start followed by, "but it's still the best phone available." Yeah, that makes sense.
Dual SIM, Waterproof, SD card, bigger battery. Don't mind paying a little more for these features
I'm thinking you don't know what should be in a "rumor roundup."
Hint: It's rumors... Not a wish list.
Alt thinking. Because he said it and you just read it on the internet, it is now a Rumor : P
Bring back front facing speakers and wireless charging!
Bring back DUAL speakers...
With Bezels that big, and built by HTC, how could they Not put in front facing speakers
I would like them to introduce some kind of continuum feature like rumoured to be the Samsung S8.
Do something that'll be a nexus 1st: removable batteries
Second. The first, and best, Nexus had a removable battery ( and SD card slot).
Google sought to deliver an Android iPhone and they did. Unfortunately Apple gets by with its little batteries by having extremely efficient phones. Android phones can't make it on less than 3000 mAh. I like the Pixel, and I think the US market will come down to 3 players, Samsung, Google, and Apple. But I think waterproofing is a must and the glass panel just adds a weakness without being asteadicly pleasing. Also, LOSE THE WHITE FRONTS! Black used to be the default, now it's a limited option.
Just Ffs don't lower the quality to reduce the price. I'm perfectly happy to pay the current flagship prices for my perfect pocket computer.
I tend to agree. Spread out over 24 months, the cost isn't bad. Also, I learned last time around you are better off with the lastest and best you can afford unless you just want to upgrade every year or two. I'm still happy with my iPhone 6 and plan to stretch it to the end of 2017 minimum.
They could easily drop the prices if they didn't sell it on the carriers.
Carriers, Verizon, wants it $200 "Middle-Man" cut of the profit.
I agree. However, when the OnePlus phones can cost between $400 and $500 and be built and specced out as good as any flagship I am not sure why the Pixel phone needs to be $800.
What the heck is the deal with people wanting "stereo speakers"? If you want actually good sound, you're never ever going to get it in phone sized form. I think it's rude to listen to music, watch videos, or have a speakerphone conversation in public, so why the need for dual speakers?
Some phones sound better and louder, sometime you might want to be on speaker. I hate mono speakers on the pixel..it sounds horrible
Not everybody can keep bluetooth in their ears 24/7
Right, but if you're listening to prolonged music/tv/etc. (hopefully in the privacy of your home) there are much better speaker options for cheap. A UE Boom for example is better than any phone speaker by a lot and you can pick one up for under $100. An external speaker or headphones take out the need for "stereo speakers" in a phone which might limit your phone options. I've never understood the need to blare phone speakers when there are better options available.
What is with people wanting curved 2:1 screens? Why do people not want a headphone jack or removable battery? It's just what people want.
" connect " magazin , germany:
Best Android Phone 2016:
...and the winner is:
Moto Z Play
Congratulations, Levono!
Do NOT make the baby Pixel bigger. Every time there is a good smaller phone (looking at you original MotoX) it gets screwed up when every new generation gets a bit bigger. You want a bigger Pixel? -Get the XL.
Those of us who like smaller high end phones have been getting shafted for too long!
Agree so much. I really hope the Pixel 2 has the same 5.0" inch screen. I don't like phones these days getting 5.7" inch screens or bigger. They just becoming too big and i like portability. a 5.0" inch screen is perfect. Im even happy with the iPhone 4.7" inch screen.
And I couldn't disagree more. If Google doesn't move to a 5.7" display at the very least, they can continue to cram their li'l mono-speaker squawkboxes.
Totally agree. I was excited for the S8 but then seeing that the size was so much larger than the S7, I decided to skip it. I'm on an S7 Edge right now, but can't bring myself to enjoy the size. It's no problem really holding it -- but for POCKETS, that's where the problem lies. S7 is so easy to fit in the pocket, S7 Edge (like the note) is just walking around looking like you've got a book in your pocket.
"9to5Google reports that the Pixel 2 will waterproofing is currently "on the table" as an addition to Google's next flagship"
Pardon?
Pixel is a never buy for me. They completely abandoned the people who made them great, the developers and enthusiasts to become more apple esque. I'm sure there'll be many customers and loyal fan boys to buy their self serving agenda to become more profitable but I'm sure their shunned partners (now competitors) are already shopping for, if not looking to build a new ecosystem with other manufacturers to build on. Samsung already started Tizen, with some more supporters and a few more companies that feel left out of the loop of exclusivity Google is beginning to portray. I'm starting to see an opportunity for other options becoming more viable. Huawei saw the writing on the wall when they refused to make the pixel and I'm sure HTC is not extremely thrilled right now. If I were Samsung I'd be talking with Chinese companies and Huawei and HTC, LG first, about coming in with a tizenish OS.
Huawei wanted their name on the phone. That's why they aren't involved. HTC is thrilled because they make money on these sales and the phone is selling well.
They've only sold around 1 million which isn't very good.
Whaaa whaaa whaaaa,,,,
The Pixel is not even close to the best Android phone, it's just the best in terms of updates. Pure Android is boring, I want features, that's why I have a Huawei Mate 9 pro.
Eeeek. Good luck with that.
how is it? I've been looking around to get the best price on one. I've found them on eBay steadily decreasing in price and plateaued at $774
Would just be happy if it was released in more European countries..
Do NOT make it taller or wider. Just make it thicker if possible.
I know it will never happen, but SD card.
Number 1... how about just being able to purchase it from Google's site. For months now I have been unable to get the XL 128GB model and at this point have given up and will wait for the Pixel 2 and hopefully it will have better availability.
Number 2 - Dual front Speakers.
A better speaker
Why not ditch the camera bump and give it an even bigger battery...An extra 2mm of thickness wouldn't turn off many ppl interns of form factor but better battery life might draw more ppl to it.
Hope waterproofing doesn't mean no front stereo speakers.. would rather have dual front stereo speakers
I'd rather have a headphone jack than either of those things.
waterproofing lol you go swim or visit thailand's water festival (Songkran) with your devices in April?
I don't give a crap if it looks like an iphone, but if its going to cost the same then it needs to have features that sets it apart.... SD Card is a MUST, more ram, edge to edge screen, wireless charging, better battery life, water proofing but keep the headphone jack!
STEREO SPEAKERS! My god I miss them from my Nexus 6p. Can't believe I overlooked that before switching.
people who never had it can't really appreciate it. it's one of the reasons why I'm still tolerating horrendous battery on my Moto XPE :)
Price has to come down. Smaller bezels, stereo front firing speakers, water resistant. Done!
I agree that it was priced too high in 2016, but all those upgrades for the Pixel 2 will only increase the price. It should stay the same.
Am I the only one who actually enjoys the [Pixel's] bezels as they give my thumbs a solid grip? JD Rafael wrote a nice article about this today.
Smaller top and bottom bezels would be greatly appreciated.
I don't mind either way. Though, I would prefer they put capacitive buttons in the bottom if they're going to be so big. That would also prevent burn-in which has been an issue with the pixel phones navigation buttons.
Ditch the metal and glass, make it plastic.
Plastic dampens shocks, so fewer cracked screens.
Plastic is transparent to radio waves… important for a wireless device. You shouldn't pay for Rube Goldberg engineering just to overcome this hurdle with metal chassis.
It also makes it easy to include wireless charging.
And a battery door - to not only make the battery swappable (you are welcome, work travel professionals), but allow for SD card expandability and swapability as well.
Make it waterproof (like the plastic body, battery door Galaxy S5 was).
And with all the money saved on avoiding the stupidity of metal (to say nothing of decorative glass), you can once again fill the phone with the highest end screens, processor, and the most memory, for the lowest cost to the consumer.
Oh yeah - one more thing.
For the men out there, who don't carry purses, and aren't obese - make a high end 5” phone. It's big enough, and the most that comfortably fits in ‘the average man's’ pants pocket without awkwardness.
This * 1,000! I thought i was the only one who thought this.
1. Add a MicroSD card reader
2. Add a MicroSD card reader
3. Lower the price
4. Add a MicroSD card reader
5. Add a MicroSD card reader
6. Add OIS to the camera
7. Add a MicroSD card reader
8. Add a removable battery and/or make it water resistant
The lack of a MicroSD card reader, and the price are why I did not buy the Pixel XL.
The first phone with 5 MicroSD card readers....you might be on to something here.
Lmao
Stereo front facing speakers... Especially if it's going to have such enormous bezels.
Better water resistance (I wish articles would stop misrepresenting other phones as being waterproof -they aren't - or saying the Pixels aren't water resistant (not the case in this article) as it is, albeit to a lesser degree than some).
Tango compatibility.
Wireless charging.
Ceramic back shade.
Dual front-firing stereo speakers.
And if Daydream VR is still a 'thing' a 4k screen on the larger, 2k on smaller.
Fix the radio/cell reception issue
What am I even reading? Are you asking for a camera bump? Wtf? And "best android phone" is a bit of a stretch. There is at least 1 phone I can think that easily beats this phone...and a few that are AT LEAST on par if not better from any one person's point of view.
I get that this phone is the darling of Android Central, but I will never understand why. It has all kinds of issues, some of which are actual deal breakers for me. The way Google set the memory management to be super aggressive automatically makes it a "no buy for me". Oh, that's right. I can't buy one anyway. Seriously, it's a good thing I don't want this phone because they can't seem to get their production issues sorted.
There are also the reports of the speaker distortion, the well-documented flaring issues that are confirmed to be hardware, and the gigantic bezels in an age where phones like the Mi Mix exist. I have three other Android phones that I consider to be much better and i was able to buy all of them when I wanted to.
Stereo front speakers. Or at least a speaker on the front of the device. This is something I greatly miss from my Nexus 6P.
The best phone...hum that only 1% of the market cared about ...ok I guess
As much as I would love it if the Pixel had 1% of the market, that is an overstatement. Just a very rough estimate of the Android market on the low end would be 1 Billion devices. That would be 10 Million. That is aggressively high, I think they cold get that number sooner than we think though. Cutting out the middle man is exactly what Google needed to do to get a more solid version of Android out, on a respectable, if not polarizing phone. 1% is a good target though. I m hoping people are growing tired of the update process, security or otherwise with other manufacturers.
I think by saying it's a "Verizon Exclusive" is confusing. It makes people think that unless they are on or want to switch to Verizon, they can't buy it. I have personally had to tell people that's not what it means. There needs to be a more clear way of saying that Versizon is the only Carrier that has the rights to sell it besides Google, but anyone can buy the phone from Google and put it on their carrier.
You missed 2 things... Wireless Charging and an SD Slot.
I would like to see inventory/stock of the larger screen and GB. Google and Verizon stock are a joke.
Deleting your app today, tired of it slow performance, which is likely due to the amount you invade my privacy. The ads, that appear as stories, targeted to my recent browsing is too much.
Most of what was mentioned.
The price tiers need to slide down to undercut the iPhone. Smallest storage option should be 64GB. Highest should be 256GB or higher.
More carrier availability.
And don't limit cool colors like "Really Blue" to the smallest storage tier; people have "hacked" their way into 128GB Blue Pixels.
Then you have an Android phone which has the potential to be the real analog to the iPhone. Of these, storage and carrier availability is the most important. When people come in to upgrade their phones, they probably won't get a Pixel if they don't even see it.
I'm surprised that you can call the Pixel the best android phone when it has such average battery life, at best. I wouldn't trade my Xiaomi Mi 5 for one - which gives me a full 2 days of battery life - my number one criterion. Of course you may have meant to call the Pixel the best android phone that can be used on US LTE networks, should have said so then. I live in Canada where we have 4 carriers that have LTE Band 7, which most Chinese phones have so we can use great Chinese phones on LTE in Canada that will get only 3G in the US.
Image stabilisation, front facing speakers and waterproofing
Please god no don't make the pixel bigger. You have the XL why make it the regular model bigger? If anything make is smaller.
I know this site is US centric, and that is fine, but how about making that supposedly next best Android phone officially available in more countries than I have fingers on my one hand? That'd be nice :)
I dont live in the boonies, I live in a EU country, but like most amazing, ground breaking products Google keeps releasing at a fast pace (phone, home assistant, etc.) they're just nowhere to be found. And no, I dont have friends in the US, I dont intend to go there in a foreseeable future (although I love the country) and Ebay doesnt really offer all the guarantees I look for when purchasing a 700$ phone.
That Youtube Red, for instance, might not be available in the EU is understandable (copyrights and licensing issues), but we're talking about a phone here. Bring over the next generation. You'll get my money.
The only thing I'll change about my Pixel is a better DAC like Axon or HTC. Other than that this phone has been stellar. It has a great display, arguably the best camera, great built, nice design, smoothest performance, latest OS/patches, quickest updates/patches. How's that for a midrange phone?
Somehow make it not a Pixel? Haha
Make the smaller one smaller, a nice compact phone. Make the bigger one bigger, a proper phablet ;).
A physical keyboard, optical image stabilization, a few more megapixels for when you have to use digital zoom. Also, put the camera sensor in the center instead of off to one side. Keeps my finger from getting in the way while in landscape photo mode in the camera app (which should be able to rotate without unlocking the orientation).
I'd like a grippier back. A soft-touch, rubberized material so it doesn't slip out of the hand so easily.
Micro SD card, but Google will never do that.
Don't make baby pixel bigger. I like having a small phone. Apple had a 4.7 inch screen which for me is perfect. I got the baby pixel and the size is fine if they make it bigger I have to go to ****** Apple because the phone size is better.
I ain't even mad, the Pixel XL is the best phone I've ever used, and that includes the iOS platform competitors. I've used both platforms pretty frequently, I like both platforms, but I think the Pixel XL exceeds all of my expectations.
Release next year's version with an updated Snapdragon chipset, and an equal or better camera, and we're good. Don't change it otherwise.
I have both the XL and 6P. I love the size of the XL better, but I can understand people wanting a bigger screen. Definitely needs front facing stereo speakers, waterproofing, bigger battery. I don't mind the chin as much as I would a wider phone. For the price everything inside needs to be top of the line.
Okay, let's see:
I would like them to not do the half-glass back. I'm okay with all glass, and aim okay with all metal. But unless they can find a way to do the half and half a lot prettier, I think they need to pick one and stick with it.
I would like bigger screens, smaller bezels, and comparably sized overall phones.
Instead of two size options, I'd like 3, including a 6" monster, which of course, would be the one that I spring for should I go Pixel at this fall's upgrade. I wouldn't mind four sizes to include a tiny for those who like it. But if three sizes is going to clutter things up, then four would only make that worse.
Waterproofing and expandable storage would be other things.
Also, I wouldn't mind seeing the return of front firing stereo speakers.
Now, I said "if" I go Android. As many of you know already, I'm one of those poor suckers who likes all three of the major platforms in tech, wishes I could have one of each of their phones, but can't, and as such, the grass is always greener on the other side, as it were. So my history with phones has been a battery of "dumb phones", then Windows (pre-Win7M PDA-style), Android, Android, iPhone, Android, [very breifly] another Android, and now, iPhone again.
In a perfect world, I'd like to jump onto Windows phone, it's really where my heart is, after all - but not this year. I don't think there'll be much in 2017. Maybe at my subsequent upgrade point in 2019, but not 2017. Now that I'm over my initial "Hey, this isn't truly 'Vanilla'" reaction to the Pixel, it's the only Android phone that is more than just an attractive curiosity for me. It's the only Android phone for me. Which means the battle lines are drawn for me now between [working titles each], the "iPhone8", and the "Pixel2" with compelling cases to be made for both.
It'll be interesting to see which way I go! Google implementing these wants of mine will make going their way all the more compelling!
Cheers!!
I've been using the Pixel XL for 3 months now and Im not sure I agree. Ive never gotten a phone wet, so i dont see a big deal there. IMO, better speakers (stereo) and a smaller bezel. Done. They can throw in waterproof just to be competitive, but thats about it.
Must be a slow news day.
Improve product availability on Pixel XL 128 is currently 3 months at Verizon. Better colors, 64K option. Water Proof to at least 1 meter,. Replaceable battery by consumer. Consumer SD card expansion slot. Wireless charging.
256GB storage plus micro SD for all mAh games HD movies and FLAC files
The only reason the Pixel is considered a high end phone, is because the Note 7 was taken off the market. otherwise its a mid range phone with an expensive price tag.
In other words the GS7.
Best android phone the Pixel?
LoooooL my z play blows the Pixel of my friend away it's not even funny anymore, don't spread lies
The Lenovo Z Play is a decent mid range device, why do you think it is better than the Pixel?
Because I can do more with my z play (mods) than with the Pixel and better battery life :)
Pixel only has one or two advantages : better camera and monthly placebo updates.
Could buy camera mod ,of course with 10* Zoom then only the monthly updates are left.
Thats not worth it, not double the prize tag
and no hybrid dual SIM with memory card, real use of two SIM cards and memory card :)
In all honesty, I believe the Moto Z Force is almost on par with the Pixel XL. Same screen size, color, resolution. Both run at almost identical speed, but there's something about the Pixel allowing it to run the software flawlessly. I haven't seen one hiccup with the Pixel, where you'll see the occasional jitter in other phones.
The camera mod on the Moto is not worth it at all. Try it out and you'll see. Battery mods are the only ones worth buying.
The Pixel XL is just a really nice sum of its parts, and overall IMHO the best current Android phone. Moto Z is a strong contender though, and glad you're enjoying the Moto Z Play.
So what do you think...I can get the Z force at 15 a month (two year deal) at Verizon right now.....Why is it so cheap?
Because he was actually able to buy the Z Play.
Hilarious comment by the way.
Wireless charging. Otherwise, get rid of the worthless glass back.
Replaceable battery (don't tell me it can't be waterproof, then. Remember the Galaxy S5?
SD card (way cheaper than more internal memory). Or stop charging $100 for $10 worth of memory.
Just 2 simple ones, which have helped me out on Motorola Droid Turbo 2.
Wireless Qi charging.
Qualcomm quick charge 2.0/3.0
What's wrong with USB-PD?
Better camera sensor with no flair and variable focal length
Best DAC Sound quality
No glass back
Waterproof
128gig model at lower price
IP67 rated at the very least, preferably IP68 if possible.
No moar unwanted camera lens flare!
I don't mind the bezels really, but please integrate higher quality front facing speakers.
I don't particularly care for SD card support, but let's make 64GB the standard capacity, with 128GB and 256 GB as additional options.
5.5in 2k screen amoled
sd card slot
fingerprint
dual front facing speakers
front facing camera flash
24bit headphone dac
aluminum build
quick charger 3.0
wireless quick charging
ir blaster
miracast
vesa displayport mode
nfc
6gb ram
snap 835
3500mah battery
64gb of memory
waterproof
dual camera
a silent/virbate/ normal. toggle switch
assignable hot key button
I signed in just to +1 this.
Fine, You want a Pixel2, if price is again in the Samsung/iPhone big boy category of phones then I want a killer camera, not just good, and 256gb storage, some kind of advanced audio dac. And it should have Snapdragon X50. Insanely thin bezels or none at all. I want some King of all phones type stuff, well into 2018. Tired of high prices for mediocrity.
Otherwise give us 128gb with decent camera , maybe not top 3 but at least in top 5, front stereo speakers, (I'll root phone and install viper4arise to compensate for poor stock audio). And lower price back to 499. Could care less about look, I'll stick in a case any damn ways.
Pixel.... Greatest android but far from perfect..... Lol
HDMI alt mode. Possible atrix style lapdock/Chromebook. Because why not?
I won't argue with a larger battery or a slightly thicker phone but will argue against a larger screen on the smaller pixel. That's what the XL is for.
I'd go as far as saying that the smaller model should be 4.7 inches and the larger 5.7.
Project tango integration
Coming from a 6P I miss my front facing speakers. Bring that back! Everything mentioned was good except for the camera bump we don't need that at all just make the phone 1mm thicker problem solved and you can add more battery.
My friend would like better reception
6.4" screen in a 5.5' sized phone, the Xiaomi Mi Mix can do it, why not Google? Current screens are too small and for the first time in many years I've not bought a Google phone. It better have 6+ GB RAM and large battery also :-)
no carrier HotSpot lock like the non carrier Nexus had .
Kenny
The pixel is the existence of the nexus 6p. The pixel just doesn't justify the premium price. The hardware is nothing specal and the software is an evaluation of what I would get on the nexus. Dual speakers waterproofing really just give the next version something to stand out other than almost aosp software.
Crap can't edit the post anymore. Meant the worse thing for the pixel is the existence of the nexus 6p. Oh and the phone isn't distinctive enough seems more like an iPhone want to be. If I wanted an iPhone like device I would simply buy an iPhone. Please google find your own identity and design language.
Put a half decent loud speaker in, maybe even dual front facing. I've had the Nexus 4, 5, 5x and now Pixel and every time I think this one they'll fix it, and they don't..
I have an old camper van with no Bluetooth system etc, being able to take and make calls through the speaker when I'm driving would be great.
Everything thats being mentioned, should have already been on this phone. Thats why it sucks.
If you're trying to improve the best android phone, why are we talking about pixel? Ive got one. Its a good 400.00 phone.
I want it to transform into a flying car, and find me a pair of jeans that don't make my butt look too big.
Fix the screen scratch issue. I have never had a device get so many scratches on the screen in the first month or so of use. My prior Nexus devices looked better after 1-2 years use than my Pixel does after 1-2 months! (and carry the Pixel the same way I did my prior Nexus devices)
I don't know what you're doing with your phones, but I have never scratched a screen on any of the dozens of smartphones I have owned, even the ones with plastic screens, gorilla glass 1 and 2, etc. Maybe you should empty the sand out of your pockets before you put your phone there.
LTE and Bluetooth connectivity needs to work consistently for everyone all the time! 2 speakers, water resistance, SD capability or 64 storage to start. Maybe the normal pixel should be a tad bigger
I'm trying so hard to hold out for the pixel 2!
5.7" fit into a phone with the foot print of the Moto X pure edition
Front facing speakers that don't increase bezel size (if Moto could do it on a $400 phone, Google can do it on a $800+ phone)
Water resistant
OIS for the rear camera (not impressed at all with EIS from reviews)
Keep the battery big.
Doubt I will get all that but as long as the pixel xl 2 has solid battery life I will probably buy.
I'd like a slightly smaller baby pixel. I still think Moto nailed the form factor and size with the original Moto X in 2013.
The only reason I still have my Nexus 6 instead of a Pixel - Wireless Charging.
I consider this a must have/deal breaker.
Get rid off POS back glass, dual front speakers, a camera with OIS and F1.7
Is this a paid for presentation ?
The camera hump request is goofy, & if anything they'll add a 256 model instead of cheapening the 32 GB. Waterproofing is a given, as well as adding more carriers to the mix. Don't mind the bezels as long as they're used for something (FFS, Notification light on the bottom, better sounding bottom speakers, etc). Implement HTCs stero speaker set up and increase battery size and/or life, & they'll have a winner in my book.
Imo this yrs (last yr really) best phone is/was the s7 active. It has it all minus removable battery
I agree with most of this, except for the camera bump. The Pixel is very slightly wedge shaped so that i can accommodate it's camera, I think it's pretty nice, and helps differentiate a bit. No other phone (to my knowledge) has had a wedge shape like this, and I think it could be one of the subtle things that defines the Pixel line.
I wish they would have kept the name Nexus, I have accepted the name change. 64gb needs to be the starting storage option. Front facing speakers and I'm fine with a thicker build as long as the battery is bigger. The rumored 4K panel that has appeared regarding the Galaxy S8 that has the ability to be down scaled to 1080p at the users discretion would be great.
whatever specs are the normal for this years flagship phone plus keep the headphone jack, if the rumors are true and Samsung is ditching it then I'll be looking elsewhere for a phone, the Pixel 2 will likely be at the top of that list if it keeps the headphone jack.
Pixel seemed nice but being stuck on one carrier was deal breaker.
I got the best of all worlds (for me) going with Axon 7. Awesome stereo speakers, SD card, big battery, perfect size, sturdy build, awesome 2 year replacement warranty, beautiful screen, fingerprint works perfectly, only thing it's missing is waterproof, but I've never i all my years of owning smartphones (first iphone on up) have I had water related issues or fears, never.
How is it stuck on one carrier?
Verizon is the only carrier to offer it, unless you go unlocked.
But how is it stuck?
OK, Nevermind. I guess you don't understand the point he was trying to make.
Waterproofing and front stereo speakers are my main wishes for the Pixel 2. I really don't understand why people don't care about the speakers - even if you are just using them for the speakerphone and occasional video/game they are a must-have once you've owned a phone that has them.
I gotta check a phone out that has them.
I used to be 100% in the anti-bezel camp but man I find that I am actually finding the top and bottom bezels really useful for holding the phone in landscape.
I will be skipping the second Pixel but Google really needs to waterproof this phone, it'll be a deal breaker for me next time around.
As far as price, I mean for me it was worth it, for a lot of people it was worth it and for a lot of people it wasn't. I don't see them backing off on the price THAT much and I find it weird that we aren't calling for Samsung and Apple to lower the prices of their phones too. This is a premium device, premium internals, premium performance, premium build (yes yes, minus the waterproofing). If you are looking for a new Nexus you aren't going to find it and you should move on.
Also I find the people calling this phone an iPhone clone hilarious, if you bother to look at it for more than two seconds it is very obviously not an iPhone clone and if you pick them up the differences are stark. Design is pretty subjective though so.
Availability and everything else you wrote. It's three months since release and the XL is still nearly impossible to purchase through Google's store. That's unacceptable. iPhone's 7 Plus in jet black was readily available within two months of release.
Well, if you want to speak about how to improve the best Android, let's do it:
- Maintain the size of the S7 (add the edge) and increase the S7 Edge to add a pen (kill the Note);
- Keep the headphone jack;
- Bring back double tap to wake and sleep;
- Add a camera button;
- Increase the camera to one with at least 16mp (12mp is clearly insufficient);
- move the speakers to the front;
- put the hardware keys in the correct order;
- Bring back the IR blaster;
That's how to improve the best Android phones.
As for the iPixels... Well, they can improve those by making the iPixel S a copy of the S7. That would already be a huge improvement over the current iPixels).
Where's the removable battery?
I prefer an IP68 certified phone to one with a removable battery. Actually, I haven't had a phone with a removable battery since 2012 except for the G4 I've used for 4 months until the motherboard died out of nowhere. And even then I never removed the battery once to replace it with another.
Thanks for reminding us how horrible the Pixel is. If it wouldn't for you I'll probably just happily use the Pixel.
It sounds like what everyone wants is a new nexus 6.
Waterproofing? Check.
Dual Front Facing Speakers? Check.
Wireless Charging? Check.
Unique look that doesn't resemble iPhone? Check.
OIS for the camera? Check.
Just update the internals, throw a fingerprint sensor in there, and we're good to go!
No one wanted a phone that large except for a niche market, google wanted a phone that would be the best experience for those familiar with the iPhone. That's why it looks so similar. The nexus 6 was also plastic, which would be around the worst step back in build quality in several years.
I put my phone in a case anyway. I can count on 1 hand how many times I've dropped my phone, but I'll take the material of my Nexus 6 over a glass design.
I'll take it. I'm still using my Nexus 6 as my daily driver and my Nexus 5 as a backup. I love my Nexus 6. I would take a fingerprint sensor and a better camera.
What's the IPx rating on the Nexus 6?
I believe it's splash resistant.
Sure but what's the rating?
It's not rated. https://www.google.com/url?sa=t&source=web&rct=j&url=/amp/www.androidhea...
Twice I have spilled 2 large glasses of Ice Tea over my Nexus 6 in the past two years and never had an issue. Once was without a case like 2 weeks after I bought it, and it went into the headphone jack. Works perfectly.
5.7in 2k screen amoled
sd card slot
fingerprint
dual front facing speakers
front facing camera flash
headphone dac
aluminum build
quick charger 3.0
wireless quick charging
ir blaster
miracast
vesa displayport mode
nfc
6gb ram
snap 831
3500mah battery
64gb of memory
waterproof
f1.7 apature camera/ dual camera
a silent/virbate/ normal. toggle switch
assignable hot key button
lol you are hilarious.
Sounds good to me just add in that removable battery
But this is a nexus so it'll never happen
Why not Quick Charge 4.0, should be able.
You basically described the dream phone lol, though I'd like a 4000 mAh battery instead.
I just want a new version of my 2013 Moto X, size wise. I don't care about screen size but keep the handleable size in the 4.8" range. Stop with the Super Sizing!! I don't carry a purse!
The new SD 835 should be more power efficient for smaller phones to get better battery life. I don't even need 1080p. New BT 5.0, all the radios and Wi-Fi's, some fresh RAM, all the sensors, and even just 32 GB is fine for me.
People need to stop pandering to Verizon and believing their stupid marketing gimmick. The Pixel isn't exclusive to Verizon and hasn't ever been.
Why buy the phone from Verizon even if you're on their network when you can get it here instead direct from the maker?
Link got removed - I meant why buy a Verizon version when you can get it at Google's own play store?
Because it was out of stock
Ok. That's like buying an inferior version from a scalper though and that doesn't make it anymore exclusive. Lol.
But...I think going forward we can all agree the phone is a success. It makes sense for further versions to be available to more carriers.
Verizon is terrible, I'd ditch 'em in a second if I could get comparable coverage elsewhere.
If they were terrible, you wouldn't get coverage.
They can still be a terrible to work with yet provide great coverage. The two are hardly mutually exclusive.
The 128 XL is exclusive to Verizon. Google store does not stock then; At least they have not restocked in two months.
Yes not unlike some Moto variants and the like. Though I'm beginning to suspect that like the Pixel deal Verizon has with Google, Motorola may have done a deal on a Nougat exclusivity period with Verizon for their phone editions.
The unlocked versions of all the newer Moto devices aren't getting any Nougat love it would seem despite Verizon versions having already received the update. If true, deals like these are really getting tiresome.
No, it's not Joe, but you know that anyway. I purchased my pixel xl 128Gb from the Google store.
I've also purchased a regular sized pixel 128Gb from the Google store that I'll be returning this week. I love the form factor of the smaller pixel, but I need the battery life of the XL.
The XL was purchased on November 29th, and in hand on December 1st, with expedited shipping.
The regular pixel was ordered on December 30th, and in hand on January 4th, with the new years holiday delay.
http://www.theverge.com/2017/1/18/14315458/google-pixel-xl-smartphone-sh...
The small Pixel shouldn't get bigger.
Bezels shouldn't go away. The war on bezels is ridiculous.
Camera bump? Not needed.
A higher water resistance? Yes. Sign me up.
Put the fingerprint sensor on the front.
You don't have to put in front-facing stereo speakers. Just put higher quality speakers in the device.
32GB is fine as a starting point.
Agree
Agree
Agree
Agree
No preference
Agree
Agree*
*Keep the next step up 128GB
Agree
Agree
Indifferent
Agree
Agree...somewhat
Agree
64 I'd prefer
I disagree with your opinion regarding the speakers. I want the sound to come towards me.
Maybe I overlooked.. is current Pixel available on Sprint? If not then I'd like to have the option going forward
Currently Pixel and Pixel XL are not available from Sprint. You have to buy it from somewhere else to use it on Sprint.
Like buy it, then buy a sprint sim for it or something? How does this work for Sprint protection plans? Any info would be appreciated. Thanks
I work for Sprint & it doesn't. They did have a promotion similar to T mo's where you could get either 240 or 325 off the Pixel by bringing it to Sprint. Also the protection doesn't cover BYOD devices, you gotta get Nexus protect.
Thanks for the info. So if I ever go that route ,cancel my monthly device protection plan?
Basically
I have the Pixel 5' and it more than easily last me all day and I'm a pretty consistant user. The display is awesome. The Pixel is one of the greatest Android phones ever made.
Most Pixel users seem to feel this way. I have the 5" Pixel and I completely agree.
A must for me is wireless charging. My previous phone was wireless capable, my new car is equipped with it and my next phone will have it.
Larger battery (I'm ok even if it's 1mm thicker for this)
Waterproof
Front side finger print reader
Smaller bezels
Stereo speakers
Cheaper
In order most important to me.
Pfffft "best Android phone" my ass.
No way, they shouldn't increase the screen size of the standard pixel
If it's the same dimensions as the current pixel, does it really matter?
I posted this in a previous article around the time the Pixel first came out. What I *really* want is stereo front-facing speakers. I love my Nexus 6P for many, many reasons, but the amazing sound from those pair of stereo speakers should simply be a standard on all future official Google phones. It's why I still use my 6P today and likely will continue to do so as long as the Android updates keep coming.
Secondary wishes -
Wireless charging would be nice, but not necessary.
SD card slot with adoptable storage capability. IT can be shared with the SIM card slot.
Headphone jack, because most Bluetooth headsets I've tried have been crap compared to their wired companions.
Yeah, I found a lot of things about the 6P frustrating, but those speakers were just great. The screen on the Pixel is great, but the sound while watching videos just kind of sucks.
5.7" like the 6P and JESUS PLEASE dual front facing stereo speakers. Jesus Please.
Hardwarewise, they just have to look at the Galaxy S7 (as this article did) to see alot of room for improvement.
Sorry Daniel but I can't disagree enough about Google offering 32GB in a Pixel. I went from a 32GB iPhone 4 (in 2010!) to a 16GB Sony Xperia Z3. I felt sooo held back a year into that phone because you could and then couldn't install apps on the SD card. When I finally got my Axon 7, I could finally play games and downloads apps onto my phone again. It was crazy all the stuff I missed out on saving up to get a new phone.
It is nice that as a cell phone reviewer you're able to get around the 32GB limit but most people won't be able to.
Water resistance, front facing speakers, add a little more battery even at the cost of some thickness (I've had good battery life with the 5" Pixel, but more is always better).
Maybe 1440p screen for the smaller model, if they're serious about making it usable for Daydream. Regardless, I hope they keep the screen sizes the same.
I don't care about wireless charging at all, and I don't really care whether they keep the audio jack or not, either.
I agree with making the baby Pixel 5.2" as its the perfect size for me. I went with the XL as the smaller Pixel just felt a little too small. My Nexus 5X was close to the perfect size.
Best? Make a Nexus 5 with updated SOC and RAM. tyvm
"Best? Make a Nexus 6 with updated SOC and RAM. tyvm"
ftfy
Make it available to buy from all major carriers (carrier exclusives are a terrible idea), and water resistance. Maybe even throw a couple of loud front facing speakers on there.
Front speakers, 5.7 screen, waterproof & wireless charging.
It be cool if they could add color bar on the back like on the Pixel C.
Okay, someone please explain htf a camera bump helps eliminate scratches.
Second, if they're able to fit a camera of the Pixel's caliber into it's wedge shaped chassis, then that's that. We don't need a camera bump for OIS, because, like you said we want a bigger battery, because we don't need thinner phones, so we don't need camera bumps, because.....
Third, the opinion on screen resolution is pointless because Daydream is a thing.
Fourthly, keep the bezels please. Htf is a grown man supposed to hold these things? Spent a couple weeks with an S7 edge before my Pixel. Gorgeous phone if you're into that kind of thing. I hated it
I hold small bezel phones just fine from the sides. I don't get the issue.
What Shaun Smith3 said. FWIW, he meant a camera bump will help lift the glass back off of surfaces so that it doesn't scratch as easily. The author seems to suggesting that if Google could eliminate the bump using the sensor it did, then that means it should have used a bigger sensor. But I agree with you: I appreciate that Google eliminated the bump and maintained a high-caliber camera.
I also think it's impressive that, through software, Google is achieving performance on par with cameras that typically have more hardware. This should be encouraged.
And I agree on the bezels. If they want to put front-facing speakers in them, that's one thing. But ergonomics should be more of a factor in phone design.
I have a strong feeling the next pixel will look completely different and have a true google design instead of a tweaked HTC device.
Exactly why I'm waiting to see the Pixel 2.0.
After reading Android Blogs since 2011, Never buy a 1.0 device, always wait till 2.0 comes out. Plus the price is ridiculous, I paid $650 for a Nexus 6 with $52 tax, and it was worth it, but no way an XL is worth like $800 after taxes.
I agree with everything but the camera hump. No matter how small of a hump it is it's still there. I like having my phone lay flat without having to worry about it rocking while sending a quick text as it sits on a table.
Wedge some shimmies under it. That'll fix it....
Gtfo here with that camera nonsense. Don't even begin pushing that nonsense. I made an account just so say how awful that idea is. since Apple made their camera bump it's been downhill in aesthetics since.
Created an account to upvote this one
Thank you! I was about to say the same thing. The fact that they got such an amazing camera in this phone without a stupid glass barnicle sticking out of the back is one of the reasons I love it so much.
I love the smaller form factor, but we really, REALLY need a bigger battery in the smaller device. I would take a thicker device to have longer battery life during the day.
I agree, I am 4 years into Motorola Droid, that now needs some charging every day, especially if it is used. I don't watch videos or play games. I surf the net, text, and phone, that is about it. I would like the battery to do these things and get me through a 15-16 hour day and still be north of 20%. This is what Apple does....why are their batteries so much better?
I also like the smaller size. I want it to go in my pocket easy, I want to easily use it with one hand. Basic stuff people, shouldn't have to "work around it". Staying with Android, but I am hoping my next phone has the right size, battery (and if I am paying so much, make the thing waterproof). Wondering about Google's AI and how it is working for pixel users...?????
Lemme ask this question kind of unrelated to the thoughts of the Pixel 2. What constitutes this phone as the best Android phone? I have heard nothing but issues. From Sound to cellular data issues, I have heard more issues with this Nexus/Pixel line than any other since the Nexus 6. I get the hardware components and such, but so many issues since its release. The Best android phone in terms of pure android is still, IMO, the Nexus 6p. Despite it having the glass issue on the rear facing camera, there have been virtually no issues with the 6p,
Pixel - The best android phone for android bloggers. Android bloggers need to stay current on the latest platform changes more than anything else. Get the S7 if you want the best hardware, Get the OP3T if you want the best value. Moto G4 for budget. Get the Pixel if you want the best hardware that runs the latest from Google - or why android bloggers love Pixels.
The Pixel is not the best Android phone. It's just an Android phone that has guaranteed support for updates. Other than that its a midrange+ phone at best.
/s?
Android Central has an entire article about the best Android phones, including why the Pixel is their choice. http://www.androidcentral.com/best-android-phones
You haven't used it, clearly. I don't know if a single Android user who has used my Pixel and not been impressed and borderline envious. The pure speed and fluidity is unmatched compared to any other offering. That's just the tip of the iceberg.
Exactly! Midranged phone? Get outta here! This phone is legit top notch.
Much improved water resistance to match their main targets, Apple and Samsung, and stereo speakers.
Also, increase the battery size on the regular size pixel. If it had just a little better battery life, I would have kept it, instead of the pixel xl.
As an additional thought, it wouldn't hurt to increase the size of the regular pixel to 5.2/5.3", then they could boost the pixel xl to 5.7/5.8", for those that want it.
No man there is a market for smaller phones. People are buying iPhone because of 4.7 inch. We need smaller Android phones so we aren't forced to get an iPhone because how comfortable it is to hold.
SD card, removable battery.
Yes. SD card, removable battery.
Keep dreaming
Totally agree!!
Cmon dude.. Move on already from this.
Could say the same about wireless charging. Could careless for that. Extra price for it to be built in as well. I'd just like to see waterproofing and maybe Bluetooth 5.
I'd be quite happy to see an Android One Pixel option; something starting around $100+, with 3 years of OS support.
better speakers, wireless charging
For the first time ever, I skipped this generation of phones (I.e.Pixel). The Nexus 6P is amazing, and I didn't see any reason for a change (much less downgrading screen size).
I want to see waterproofing and a larger screen option in 2017. Also, I don't mind the bezel as long as it comes with two front facing speakers. I'd rather have the speakers, then a sleek 'No' bezel design (function over aesthetics).
I bet it will have tango cameras!
Wireless charging is a must.
Yeah, except it's not... The wired chargers with USB C are more than adequate.
Exactly. Type-C rapid charging is so fast, easy, and reliable.
you really like to point out how what other people want isn't really needed because you don't want it.
Yes! Wireless charging on my Nexus 4 made me a believer.
Price isn't a big issue for me. Battery life on the Pixel is fine for me as well. 64 GB minimum and UHD are though. I didn't understand why the OG Pixel didn't have a screen to match the larger, especially with. VR headset in mind. That said, if the screen specs jump, so should the battery. OIS not a big deal for me as the Pixel takes excellent shots as is.
Because putting a 2k display would make the battery life even worse I prefer 1080p for better battery.
Start by making it look less like an iPhone. Shorten the top, bottom and side bezels. Bump up the display size to 5.7 in. And give it 6 gigs of RAM next time around since Google seems to like having more aggressive RAM management to save battery power.
Keep the 5" option though
It looked like an iPhone because HTC devices look like iPhones.
HTC paid Apple Billions to have right to likeness rights so their devices could look like iPhones
Get your facts straight. Apple copied HTC and HTC has never paid Apple for any design rights.
-skip the bump and make it a smidge thicker for even moar battery.
-OIS
-front facing speaks. still not sure why they were left out.
-skinnydipable
-wireless charging
What's a "moar" battery?
He meant to say "MOAR POWER!"
😉
It's virginal internet boy talk. Don't think too much into it.
i didnt say a moar battery, i said moar battery.
2 forward facing speakers would have been great where the bezel is.
Keep the bezels: just put 2 good speakers on the front. And make a big one (5.8" to 6" display). Yes, I'll pay extra for it!
Currently using the 6P and front facing speakers are a must for me.
The screen size of the 6P make a BIG difference, easier to read.
What do you do that requires front facing speakers?
... how 'bout watching videos???
Agreed! A pixel XXL (even if it cost extra) would be great. Doubt we'll see it though. Most seem happy with the decrease in size.
Nexus 6 levels of audio quality, plz.
So this
Waterproof wireless charging and lower nexus style pricing.
This.
And less bezel.
And more it's own character, not an iPhone clone
You're never going to see an inexpensive Google Pixel. Those days of "Nexus" pricing are long gone. If Google does release a cheaper phone, it will be done in emerging markets, but not the US.
Google wants to have a piece of Apple's pie in making a killing off of hardware in already developed countries.
agree totally... s/he wll have to wait for pixel mini for low price device
Exactly. I believe people need to give it up with the Nexus pricing. It's over and not coming back.
Plus SD card.
This isn't necessary, come on.
To me it is. And for a flagship phone, absolutely.
It is for people who have limited data and can't stream everything.
Absolutely agree. My data isn't too limited, but I don't get cell reception at work (outside i get a bit, but my building is like a faraday cage). Security means no wifi. Firewalls block music sites. So, if I want music, I need it with me. If I want to watch a video during lunch, I need it with me. I don't want to have to make decisions every morning on what to bring with me. I'd rather have a portion of my library with me instead. This means lots of storage. Micro SD does this. As long as the OS can deal with it properly. Not a huge fan of marshmallow's SD card usage functionality.
It's Google... No
Pass on the waterproofing, we don't really need or want that.
Why not?
I ride a motorcycle and get rained on multiple times a month. We do need waterproofing.
No phone is rated as waterproof. Only highly water_resistant. But yes, a better resistance would be nice for peace of mind.
Waterproofing ≠ waterproof
@trenchkato. I also ride a motorcycle in the rain several times a month and I bought a Kyocera DuraForce Pro. So far no problems with rain or anything else.
Obviously you don't have kids.... Waterproofing is the feature I never thought about until I had it.... It's a requirement for me
No water proofing?! 👊
I've never had any of my phones over the past 15 years or so drop in a toilet or pool. I agree. Not important. I don't know what people are doing with their phones that makes waterproofing so important.
I'd also like stereo front facing speakers. I'm still using my N6P and don't know what I'll upgrade to in the future if this doesn't remain a thing.
Same here. No new phones seem to focus at all on the stereo front facing speakers like the 6P
Yes, I agree. Front facing speakers are a definitely plus...
Yep