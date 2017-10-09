Should you buy the LG V30 or the Pixel 2 XL? It's a hard decision.
I was the last person to leave Google's Pixel hardware event in Toronto this week, the cleaning staff already entering the converted movie studio to remove the painstakingly crafted demo spaces for Google Lens, augmented reality, and the Pixel 2 camera's Portrait Mode. I just didn't want to give the damn phones back, them feeling so good and comfortable and right in my paw.
And gave them back I did, but not before I snapped some photos of the Pixel 2 XL next to the LG V30. I'm saying this both to hedge against the poor quality of the photos themselves (Lightroom's Clarity can't fix what isn't in focus) but to emphasize that, Samsung flagships aside, I think this is the most interesting comparison to come out of the entire event.
See, the LG V30 goes on sale pretty much now — it's already available at Verizon and AT&T, and will be next week at T-Mobile and Sprint — despite being announced in August and seeded to reviewers shortly thereafter. LG has a knack of announcing its phones well before they actually go on sale, which means that despite a great product, they tend to lose the momentum of public discourse in the weeks following.
Anyway, what that means is that the October 5 release date of the V30 is only two weeks before the LG-made Pixel 2 XL, which is astonishing if you think about it.
So which should you buy? Honestly, that's a difficult question to answer. But let's try to get you closer to that truth.
What's the same
Both the LG V30 and the Google Pixel 2 XL share a number of hardware similarities, and while they don't look the same, they are built on similar bones.
Both of these OLED screens are outstanding, but the V30 fits it into a more compact frame.
LG brought its Plastic OLED technology to the V30 first, but it appears that the Pixel 2 XL has either the same panel, or one very similar — they're both six inches at 2880x1440 pixel resolution, with the increasingly-common 18:9 / 2:1 aspect ratio. I like this compromise between width and height; unlike the Galaxy S8+ and Note 8, neither the V30 nor Pixel 2 XL feels top-heavy or onerous to use in one hand. That's not to say they're one hand-friendly the way the smaller 5-inch 16:9 Pixel 2 is, but they're easier to maneuver without risking a drop.
The panels themselves are excellent. These are OLED displays with vivid colors, perfect blacks, and awesome calibration; both LG and Google boast of full DCI-P3 color gamut support.
Those screens, curved at each corner, fit into chassis only slightly larger, making them practically bezel-less. But LG does a better job on the V30, mainly because it eschews front-facing stereo speakers for a single bottom firing port. The Pixel 2 XL is slightly taller, and a bit wider, as a result, but to me it's not a dealbreaker — I haven't heard them just yet, but I love the idea of phone speakers with actual impact.
Both phones are powered by the same underlying hardware, too: Snapdragon 835 SoC, 4GB of RAM, between 64GB and 128GB of storage (though only on the V30+, which is limited to Sprint and US Cellular), and a sizable battery — 3300mAh for the V30 and 3520mAh for the Pixel — along with IP67 water resistance. Thankfully, the rear fingerprint sensors are in the same (gratifying) place — though only the Pixel's lets you swipe down to reveal the notification shade. Come on, LG!
On a high level, that's where the similarities end. And that's what makes this comparison so interesting.
What's different
The LG V30 focuses on so many different things than the LG-made Pixel 2 XL, and that's why I love Android. The V30 is a shiny slab of glass on the front and back, which supports wireless charging. The Pixel 2 XL is ... not. It has a unibody metal chassis, but a portion of the back is covered in glass, which is both a design and signal benefit, since Google doesn't have to break up the look with plastic antenna lines. The metal back is rendered slightly more tactile, and less slippery, thanks to a finish that can only be described as plasticky. When I first picked it up I had to be reassured the phone was indeed aluminum — it feels more like the Nexus 5X than the original Pixel XL.
Of course, the V30 has two cameras, one 16MP sensor with a wide-angle lens, and a 13MP sensor with an extra wide-angle lens. The two form the basis of one of the more interesting and fun camera experiences on the market, and as we've said before, no one does landscape photography better than LG. At the same time, many of LG's new video modes are substantially more robust than anything you'll find on a Samsung or even Sony device, and far surpasses that of Google's simple camera app, which even lacks a dedicated manual mode.
At the same time, Google's focus (pun intended) on a single camera, which is lower-resolution with larger individual pixels than the V30's main sensor, allows for some incredible low-light shots. Google also boasts of a computational portrait mode, while its HDR+ capabilities bring out color and detail in situations that many other phones would fall flat.
We've spent a lot of time with pre-production versions of the V30's hardware and came away impressed, but I'm fairly confident that, when put head to head with the Pixel 2 XL, it won't square up in most situations. The Pixel also has Google Lens, which further reinforces the company's lead in using the camera for contextual gain; point it at a sign and get information about the words, or its location. Point it at a dog and (hopefully) find out the breed (it's a Great Dane). That's all very cool, but it remains to be seen if people will actually use the feature.
If you care about audio quality at all, the V30 isn't just better than the Pixel — it's the best out there.
LG also puts a tremendous amount of effort into shoring up its audio game; not only does the V30 have a headphone jack, but its Quad DAC and powerful amplifier ensures that all headphones, even high-impedance ones, sound excellent. It's also possible to tune the phone's sound to suit one's individual ear, with additional filters and settings that even 2016's V20 lacked. This is as robust an audio-visual experience as you can get on any phone today — but it requires a tremendous amount of tweaking to get there.
The original Pixel was renound for its awful Bluetooth performance, so it's a bit concerning that its successor lacks a headphone jack. Sure, there's a dongle in the box, but it's one sure to be quickly lost or discarded. At the same time, Google is patterning with companies like Libratone to deliver "Made for Google" Bluetooth accessories, which consist of easy pairing and (we assume) consistently good performance. It really would be nice if Google were to deliver a phone that didn't experience base-level problems for once.
LG also delivers some very decent headphones in the box, whereas Google delivers... well, that dongle.
The Pixel 2 XL is sure to get more updates sooner, but LG's software is a lot better than it used to be.
The last two differences are obvious, but worth pointing out. Google's software is worlds ahead of LG's in many respects; not only does the Pixel 2 XL ship with Android 8.0 Oreo, but its interface and general aesthetic feels substantially more mature; LG, which has made strides in recent years, ships the V30 with Android 7.1.2, and though many of the more hard edges have been softened, it's still easy to find nits to pick. For example, LG still insists on shipping its own keyboard, which is terrible, and its default launcher lacks an app drawer and hits icons with an ugly stick.
At the same time, Android 7.1.2 is a known quantity, both mature and easy to understand, and LG benefits from this extended lead time; the V20 was one of the first devices to ship with Android 7.0 Nougat and experienced some awful bugs that took months to resolve. I've yet to experience a single show-stopping issue with the V30. The original Pixel on Oreo, on the other hand, has developed a cottage country of complaints since the update became available.
But updates are going to come to the Pixel must more quickly, and for longer, than the V30 can hope to see. For starters, Google updates the Pixels directly, and is promising three years of both security updates and, for the first time, platform updates. The V30 is being sold primarily through carrier channels, so it will have to go through approval processes that often take longer. We can hope that the V30 receives Oreo sooner than later, but it's the next update, Android P, where that lead will lengthen on Google's behalf.
Which should you buy?
The LG V30 costs between $800 and $840 at U.S. carriers, which works out to around $32 to $34 per month for 24 months. The V30+, which is available only at Sprint and US Cellular, runs closer to $920, or $38 per month. The Pixel 2 XL starts at $849, but can be had at Verizon or the Google Store for around $35 per month for the 64GB model and $39 for the 128GB version.
So the cost is a wash.
That leaves the features, and to my eyes the V30 has a more robust collection of experiences for the advanced user, especially when it comes to audio and photography. Not only does the Quad DAC provide better sound, but there's a headphone jack with a powerful amplifier and plenty of adjustability. The dual camera setup is tons of fun, and the manual mode is just wonderful. The V30 has wireless charging, too, and the all-glass design keeps it lighter than the Pixel 2. The overall body is smaller, too, though you forgo front-facing speakers.
The Pixel 2 XL is a simple phone. It's meant to be easy to understand and use, and accessible to any and all who buy it. It hides much of the complexity that Android is famous for. Its design is also sure to be divisive; it's both whimsical and utilitarian, and while the larger Pixel doesn't have the substantial bezels of its smaller counterpart, it probably won't win any design awards.
So, yeah, I'm torn. They're both great phones, and knowing me I'll probably end up using the Pixel 2 XL more because it will get the latest updates sooner, but I doubt you'll be upset by going with the V30. Just remember to wipe down the glass back every once in a while.
If Google updates Pixel directly, how well does LG update their unlocked phones? I understand the carrier backlog, but what about unlocked devices straight from LG?
LG doesn't do a good job updating unlocked, from what I've read in the Forums. But flagships on carriers gets two thumbs up. Quick updates.
"But flagships on carriers gets two thumbs up. Quick updates."
My T-Mobile V20 is still on Android 7.0, so...
T-Mobile (or any carrier) won't update phones if they didn't sell well. Even if it's a flagship phone. For example my girlfriend got a Sony Z3 from T-Mobile 3 years ago and it was a fantastic phone. T-Mobile never updated it to 6.0.
When I spoke with customer support they explained it wasn't worth the company's time and money to roll out software updates to a phone that sold in low numbers. So in other words as long as the V30 sells a lot, then T-Mobile should be very good with updates.
My S7 edge on T-Mobile has gotten tons of updates over the past year. It's security patch is only 1-2 months old. So T-Mobile can and does updates fast if it's a high volume sales phone.
Unlocked devices seemed to fair worse this year, but that could be a one off.
Unlocked G6's and S7's etc are actually behind certain carrier variants.
The only true guarantee of time updates is via a Pixel from what I can tell these days.
Can't blame it on the carriers. Every manufacturer -- Samsung, LG, Moto, all of them -- takes just as long to update their unlocked phones as they to update their carrier phones. Likewise, though Google and Apple claim to update their phones directly (and they do), both of them work extensively before issuing updates. So, carriers are still in the loop either way.
for reference, I bought an US unlocked LG G6 at the end of July. It came with the same rom/updates that it did from the factory when it was released in March. No updates out of the box or anything. It was even running the March security update (in late July!). I hammered that "software update" section of settings but no updates ever came in the 12 days of owning it. It was kind of frustrating. I think the carrier versions at that time at least had the April or May security update, but even those were woefully lacking in updates.
The V30 looks like a great device but I'm not sure how committed LG are in updating the software.
The LG V30 is my phone of the year if the camera lives up to what I've been seeing from pre production output. But LG sure did a great job torching this launch. T-Mobile doesn't even have units in stores and only gave me a maybe we'll have them soon even though they're supposed to be available this Friday. There are zero advertisements for it all. LG needs to pick a new time to launch their products and actually put the effort behind it. But from what I've seen, everything looks good to me.
Yeah, the V30 is definitely the best hardware out there as far as I'm concerned, but Samsung will easily outsell them 10:1. That being said, I am definitely looking forward to picking up a V30 for like $300 in 6 months. LG resale prices are abysmal, which is great for people looking for an awesome deal.
Might keep my eyes open for one in the next few months.
Ha! Don't count on that. Maybe $500 in 6 months, but definitely not $300. Keep in mind this is a $840 phone not a $600 phone like the G6.
It clearly stated on the launch day that the stores would not start carrying the v30 until October 13th so if you are looking to pick one up in a TMobile store your best bet is 13th and beyond I asked my local TMobile and that is the plan.
Agreed w comment above. I'm on Sprint and will be picking up the V30+ but this rollout has been terrible. Why not market the phone more mainstream and have a launch closer to the reveal.
One thing to note here is that you can get a big credit back if you're on TMo and are ok with adding a new line and removing your old one, a process that's well worth the $325.
If you factor in the free google home mini, and the $325 for TMO customers, the Pixel 2 XL is way better for the net price when compared.
That said the V30 still looks good to me, my main reasoning for going with the Pixel are two this year:
Portraits: I take way more photos of friends and my daughter than I do sweeping landscapes. If I were single and able to go on holiday a ton I'd probably feel differently.
Security updates: I've been a huge proponent of Huawei for a while now, since the 6P. I love the Mate 9 that I have right now because it's sleek, it's big, and it has amazing cameras with an unbeatable monochrome sensor dedicated to some epic shots, as well as a good portrait mode.
But I'm on something like April or March's security patch. I use Bluetooth every day on my commute and Blueborne has really drilled it home for me:
Security updates are key in this day and age.
My G6 is still on august, so they're not brilliant at this either.
That leaves me with one real option: Pixels.
Now that I can have my cake and eat it too with the Pixels getting robust portrait support I'm going to be a happy camper I think.
Lg does security updates typically every 90 days although I did recently receive 2 within 60 days. Right now I'm on September 1st security patch.
I'm currently on August. I've only ever gotten a one other update since I got the phone at launch.
Honestly of LG and T-Mobile stays with in 2 months of security updates for at least 18 months of phone release date, that's really good.
Not good enough, imo, 60 days of blueborne vulnerability as a person that lives in a metro area and uses BT headphones every day is just not acceptable.
I have to think that's not a unique use case given the nature of metro areas to be densely populated and full of commuters that I see with similar headphones in use daily.
I'm really struggling whether to get the V30 or the Pixel 2 XL. I have the Pixel XL right now and I really like it except for no water resistance and the headphone jack output being very terrible. I was in the Verizon store two days ago and the V30 was really nice. Not too sure about their software and whether LG/VZW update the LG flagships like they do with the Samsung devices.
Not sure about VZW but if the G6 on TMO is any indicator, I've received a grand total of two updates since launch (got it day one) and it is still on the August patch. That said the DAC on the V30 is legend haha, something I know I'll wish I had on my panda pixel 2 xl.
yeah, that doesn't sound very promising. I do use the headphone jack everyday in the car so I know I'd like the V30 for dat DAC!
I was making this decision for myself right after the Pixel announcement.
I think that the P XL 2 vs. V30 debate really comes down to whether you care about hardware or software more. If you want (arguably) the nicest hardware of any Android smartphone you can buy, with a wide angle camera lens and the understanding that you have a good but not great software experience, then buy the V30. If you want some very pedestrian hardware with unparalleled software that fully leverages Google's ever growing closed portion of their ecosystem, than buy a Pixel.
I decided that this year, software was more important to me. I realized that 95% of my life is spent doing very basic things on my phone, and so the hardware kind of just fades into the background for most of my tasks. I also do not dive into the manual mode on my camera, so having the best camera possible that just works amazingly all the time in auto mode was a selling point. I'm sure that you can probably get much better photos out of the V30 is you took the time to manually tweak the settings every time, but I'm honestly just too lazy to deal with it. I am also completely fed up with bloat and redundant apps of the non Pixel phones. These are just my personal preferences, though. I understand that the pixel isn't for everyone, and there's nothing wrong with that.
On the V30 Change the keyboard to Google or Swift key, and then change the launcher, then you don't have the weird software from LG as much anymore.
Plus you can theme the settings not in LG theme store which makes it look better too. I don't know why so many reviewers complain of the LG software when it mostly can be changed now.
Also, I'm pumped for front facing stereo speakers again, no more tinny audio and muffling the damn bottom firing speaker when playing games!
Funny, the V30 with pure Android and updates from Google would be the perfect phone for me. Wouldn't mind taking the Pixels camera. I ordered the Pixel 2 XL but the V30 has a lot going for it that the Pixel is missing
V30 looks better. The dac, and camera features also makes getting the V30 a no brainer. I use to be all about nexus and getting updates day one but the truth is that most of these updates aren't worth the sacrifice of having features. Nexus/pixel became boring to me. Updates are over rated.
Security vulnerabilities are nothing to balk at, and the patches are definitely not overrated.
I will absolutely agree though, the V30 is more aesthetically pleasing (though I learned that glass back doesn't last long from my G6) and has way more features. Camera wise though it will fall short. Basically unless you see yourself constantly taking sweeping landscape pictures I don't think it will be of much use personally.
No Micro-Sd card slot and no headphone jack is a big no for me. It is really annoying since I would love to have the pixel software experience, but google hates headphone jacks AND apparently expandable memory....and wireless charging!
I hear ya on the headphone jack. It was nice to have as a back up. I guess I'll just have to have the dongle in my backpack at all times.
That said I use bluetooth WAY more and here's my take:
I use BT 90% of the time.
Blueborne is a thing, and there will be others after it of course.
Rather have a dongle and use it 10% of the time than be vulnerable to a security gap 90% of the time.
Expandable memory to me is whatever due to the unlimited storage for pics and video.
Wireless charging is just too slow on LG devices. Until they use what Samsung does and get fast wireless charging it's pointless to me.
Bluetooth audio is trash. Its absolutely not a replacement for anyone with HiFi wired headphones. Secondly the v30 target audience is for photo/video pros and hobbyists. The pixel may beat the v30 on auto focus shots, but wont come close in manual mode. 64GB with no local expandable option was a big deal breaker for me.
Gonna call bull on your BT comment.
Anyone who has actually paid their bills with their ears will tell you that if you're using a service other than Tidal and have decent BT headphones (Senheisser ,B&O etc ), you will hear little to no different in a modern device from BT to plugged.
Sorry, but to say that is not the case is just posturing, it's physically impossible to hear the "loss" of frequency range and the dynamic range difference is minuscule at best.
People said the same excuse about the V20 last year, that manual mode would beat any other phone, but no, it didn't.
The Pixel was better in auto than the V20 was in manual (had em both).
The Pixel two will be better in auto than V30 is in manual in all likelihood.
Software is just THAT important at this point in mobile photography, that's the clutch issue here.
Outside of that the fact that most people lose their storage to photo and video and that it's unlimited in G-photos for free kinda puts a damper on the need of the many for an SD slot.
Lastly the v30 does support fast wireless charging
Good, because the G6 did not.
The Pixel looks like GARBAGE compared to the V30. I know Android purists will still prefer the Pixel, and the camera in the Pixel will probably be fantastic, but it's such a shame that Google decided to put out a phone that looks like a weird Fisher Price children's toy when they could have just said, "make it look exactly like the V30, because it's basically perfect."
All the money I save on Project Fi + being able to always get the latest OS are reasons for me going from my 6P to the Pixel 2 XL.
Very surprised to see the lack of SD card support on the Pixel not covered under "What's different," particularly when the V30's getting pushed at photographers/videographers.
There's a world of difference between pulling up a gallery off your card vs waiting to download it from the cloud-- even with a relatively good connection, the conversation has typically moved on by the time you've pulled down your photos.
And I could be wrong, but I'm pretty sure that the Pixel's the only flagship NOT to support SD at this point- a rather big departure from the S4 Google Play Edition where they had better card support than anyone else.
It's interesting to talk about the LG V30 being superior from an audio standpoint. How would this even be a comparison? The LG V30 has a quad DAC and 3.5mm, while the Pixel 2 XL has *NO* DAC and *NO* 3.5mm port. That having been said, if you were to plug in a USB-C adapter with its awesome DAC, wouldn't the results be just as good or better than that on the V30? Not because the Pixel 2 XL did anything great, but because you bought a great offboard DAC. ? If I'm not mistaken, this means that the results of an audio test are more about whether you want it built in or want to go out and get it.
Until pixel phones include SD support they will never hold a candle to the Galaxy and V series devices. No headphone jack just put the pixel on my **** list.
You must not be paying attention. Google is more and more going to be a cloud based experience moving forward. That's how they gather information on you to sell to make their money. You will most likely never see an SD card on a Google branded phone or tablet ever again
In my own experience LG is pretty awful about updating their phones after about 6-8 months into their product life cycle before they moved on to the next model in the line. The V20 (at least on AT&T) had only had a couple of updates with the latest being an August update which hit most carriers in Sept and Oct (in the case of AT&T). Frankly, from what I've seen the cameras are pretty much a wash so given my experience with LG I'll be moving to Pixel.
Plus the unlimited Full resolution storage of photos and videos for 3 years makes it a no brainer for me.
Not concerned about the dongle for the USB Type C to 3.5 mm. It will be plugged into the end of my headphones, so it won't get lost.
I currently have the Pixel but I'm going for the LG V30.
+ I love Wireless Charging and it's a shame Google dropped it from their Nexus and Pixel phones.
+ Smaller and nicer form factor for a similarly sized screen.
+ Dual Cameras with a real beneficial use case ie Wide Angle not merely a better optical quality zoom vs digital zoom like other phones with dual Cameras.
+ Much Nicer camera software.
+ Headphone jack and better quality sound.
+ Bundled quality headphones
+ Better waterproofing IP68 vs IP67 for the Pixel
+ $50-$100 cheaper depending on carrier deals.
- Will miss Google's faster updates, though I use Nova Launcher anyway and updates don't impact Apps.
- Will miss 4K video cloud storage, though it's only available for a couple of years with the Pixel and a cheap cloud storage package can easily cover it for a decade.
If the Pixel 2 XL came in the V30's shell with that Quad DAC and the front-facing stereo speakers, coupled with the 2 XL's camera and a 4,000+ mAh battery, sign me up.
I'm a fan of LG but for me the Pixel 2 XL is the pick of the two. Front firing stereo speakers, better main rear camera. I'm a huge advocate for dual cameras on a phone but Pixel has portrait mode so that's good enough for me as the wide angle camera in the V30 would seldom get used. The Panda XL looks gorgeous. I couldn't care less about having no DAC, the lack of headphones jack is a non issue and 64gb built on storage is plenty for me as I use cloud storage and stream a lot of music and movies. The fast updates are just a bonus
The Pixel 2 XL is a perfectly fine phone. It's not a great phone by any means. If your priority is "pure" Android, and you're willing to give up both hardware and software features in exchange, then make that choice. But you're paying a little more for a phone that has inferior water resistance, and lacks a headphone jack, high quality audio, wireless charging, and included headphones.
I have to disagree with you on the software front. I think software is the reason that you buy a Pixel. Google completely fleshed out its ecosystem this year. That Apple-esque software experience is really what you're paying a premium on the Pixel for.
As for the IP rating, IP67 is a darn good protection rating and will be more than sufficient for most anyone. It's essentially completely waterproof unless you are trying to go swimming with your phone submerged for extended periods of time or use it to record your cross-country mountain bike trek. Additionally, 1 meter for 30 minutes is just the minimum testing for the phone. It may actually be good for much longer, but it's just not guaranteed for it. Regardless, still more than sufficient for if you get caught with your phone in the rain, fall in a pool, or drop your phone in the toilet.
I never cared for the V10 or V20 much. When the V30 came out I was instantly interested, and ever since was set on getting one. It literally has every feature possible except dual stereo speakers. When I saw how much bigger the Pixel XL 2 was, I purchased the V30 next morning from T-Mobile on preorder. I got the phone last week Friday. I love this phone! It's amazing!
Only crutch is the front facing camera sucks in low light, but I can't find any other flaw on the phone after changing the keyboard and launcher. Anyone thinking about this phone.... Go for it! As long as you're okay with selfie camera not good in low light, you're gonna absolutely love this phone!
Note: but hopefully with software updates front camera can improve some. So that only crutch has potential to be improved some.
I'm definitely intrigued by it. How's the battery life treating you? How's the visibility of the screen in sunlight?
Battery life is good!! Better than I expected. I am getting usually around 5 hours of screen on time. Lowest so far is about 4.5 hours SOT. So I give it a B+ for Battery.
Brightness is really good when above 70%. I've not had it in super bright sun yet. Only had it for a few days. Max on YouTube did a video comparing V30 and Note 8 brightness. The V30 was brighter than the Note 8 indoors with 659 nits at 100% brightness, and the Note 8 was brighter in sunlight, but V30 was still 882 nits in sunlight at 100% brightness. Anything above 750 nits should be good for sunlight.
Video is here https://youtu.be/o63xJQhhqQo
Great to hear, you've given me something to think about. Thanks for the link!
Battery life seems really good for me so far and I came from a S7 Edge. Don't have much feedback on the screen in sunlight yet but overall love this phone.
It seems like the V30 might be a sort of "compromise" phone, in the sense that even though it doesn't have stock Android keeping it zippy, it does have certain things that the 2 XL lacks, and the software still isn't as heavy as TouchWiz. It really is giving me something to think about.
Reasons I choose the V30 over Pixel XL 2
+ Significantly Smaller with same display
+ HDR support
+ Headphone jack
+ Quad DAC
+ Wide Angle Camera
+ Manual Camera an Video
+ SD Card slot
+ Wireless Charging
+ Theme Support Stock
+ Design looks way better (subjective)
+ All those extra features for $50 less (on T-Mobile)
All those features for 50 less on TMO before you count the value of the free google home mini AND the $325 dollar gift card....
Did he say "renound"?
Sssshhh. He's Canadian. Cut him some slack. ; )
I wish both these phones had Samsung Pay! My decision would be easier!
This was a no brainer for me! Although I would like to have stock Android for the fast updates in this day and age it's just not that important anymore as new Android versions are somewhat boring. The V30 has 2 key hardware advantages (wireless charging and MicroSD) that ultimately made up my mind. I also think the side bezels on the PXL are horrible! Even the V30 has larger bezels in this day and age but something I could live with, no so on the PXL. The headphone jack and advanced audio hardware is nice but not a decision maker for me. LG's version of Android feels fast and efficient so no complaints there. Double tap to turn on is very nice and have greatly missed in since i owned the G3 many years ago. Adding GBoard and Nova launcher addressed complaints with the LG launcher and keyboard.
VERY HAPPY WITH THIS PHONE!