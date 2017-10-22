This isn't a great sign.
Consternation surrounding the display in the Google Pixel 2 XL is well known at this point, and to be honest most of it has been pretty overblown. But we have something new to talk about now: screen burn-in. It's something people with OLED screens worry about (to varying degrees) and something people who prefer LCDs like to poke fun about. But one of our Pixel 2 XL review units, in use for about a week, is already seeing some pretty crazy levels of burn-in.
That's some pretty wild OLED burn-in on the Pixel 2 XL after maybe 7 days of full-time use pic.twitter.com/EPJTs6D0Kg— Alex Dobie (@alexdobie) October 22, 2017
Viewing a grey image on the screen, you get a clear look at where the navigation bar has started to settle in on the display. You also interestingly see the portions of pixels where the back, home, and recents buttons go — those don't seem to be burned in themselves (displaying white instead of black), but the outlines clearly show where they are compared to the black portion that's burned in. Or that may be some optical trickery and the buttons are burned in. We're just not sure what we're seeing here.
So as a quick refresher, what is burn-in?
Screen burn-in happens when a portion of the display has the same imagery long enough to cause a ghost image of it to hang around after you change the screen to display something else. It's usually most noticeable in the notification shade or status bar (the clock is notorious for "burning in") but it can also happen with navigation buttons or even home screen icons. It's usually an issue with OLED panels and usually takes a good few months before it starts to show up.
When you change what's on your screen, leftover images can stay behind. But they shouldn't.
There's also a phenomenon called image retention. Image retention, or ghosting, is a part of the screen staying barely visible even after you've moved away and have something new on the display. Like burn-in, this usually happens with buttons or icons, but anything on your display can leave a ghost image if it's static and on long enough. Image retention is usually associated with LCD panels, and plenty of people with an LG G6 or LG V20 have noticed it happens even more often with Quantum Dot technology. Thankfully, image retention is temporary and will go away on its own after a short time.
At first glance, what we see looks more like screen burn-in than image retention. While burn-in is more often associated with OLED and image retention is associated with LCD, there is crossover and you could see either issue on any type of display. As more reports come in and more people have examples to share the problem can hopefully be pinpointed.
How to check your screen
It can be difficult to see screen burn because we usually have so much information on our screens. Here's a quick test you can do to check your phone.
- Open this article in a web browser on your phone.
- Click and open each of these thumbnails and view the images full screen
- Check the bottom of your screen where the navigation buttons normally appear and check the notifications areas (especially around the clock) for a faint "ghost" image of any screen elements that were left behind.
Screen burn, of either type, can be barely noticeable or it can be distinct and in your face. Using a black or red background is the best way to see it, but you still may need to look very closely.
What should you do?
This particular Pixel 2 XL, as we said, has only been in use for about a week — each day seeing about 3 hours of time with the screen on. We don't want to jump to the conclusion that this is indicative of how all Pixel 2 XL's will age, and we sure hope it that isn't the case. After tweeting out the image earlier today we started to get a few replies indicating that others were seeing the same type of burn-in after similar periods, though.
If you're seeing screen burn-in on a Pixel 2 XL (or any phone) after a week, or even just a month, of a regular use, you're going to be entitled to a warranty replacement from the manufacturer. As we saw with the 2016 Pixels, of which some experienced burn-in and screen issues early on, people were being granted posthaste warranty replacements.
What you shouldn't do is try any workarounds or apps from Google Play that promise to "fix" screen burn. Right now nobody even knows exactly what we're seeing, only that it's there. Hang tight and wait for more information before you make anything worse.
We've reached out to Google for a comment on the issue and will be updating this story as soon as we have any word back from the company.
My year old pixel xl shows a burn-in.
That could be normal for OLED, unfortunately. My S8+ already has a tiny bit. Can see a key icon (VPN) and clock
Wow, I was told that Burn-in is not a thing with newer AMOLED panels :)
Andrew claims that it's only for super excessive users like Uber drivers and such.
in reality, 3-4 SOT is average nowadays and 5-6 is will soon become standard.
AMOLED panels after a year of moderate use all burn in. And those who want to keep their phones for 2+ yrs are always better off with LCDs. My XPE still looks like new , while Z Play after about a year already has issues. Burn in also affects color representation. Speaking of which,
@Jerry, XPE has the most accurate sRGB on the market, not Note 7 :)
Except the 2 XL doesn't use AMOLED. It is using a new POLED display.
In a breakdown of POLED vs AMOLED, it's just LG vs Samsung and it's essentially the same technology with different terminology. AM stands for Active-Matrix which they both have and P stands for plastic substrate what you need to bend the screen.. that they both have.
Been using my Galaxy S8+ for 3 months and no screen burn in for me using the test images. I was surprised because I think Samsung calibrates it to be too bright on Autobrightness so I assumed if have burn-in
My almost 2yo S7, on the other hand, has no burn in at all.
That is kind of normal. 7 days is not lol
My year old pixel XL has mad button screen burn. It bothers me now, but never noticed until I just did that test.
This really isn't good and is a shame to see. Could it even get as serious as a product recall if enough people are complaining and returning devices?
With this and the issue with the Google Home Mini it's looking like their quality control and testing is off massively. Disappointing is an understatement.
The Pixel C had plenty of manufacturing issues too. I'm on my third unit now
Product recall? Nahhh. The only folks complaining are tech nerds. That's a vocal minority strong enough to just make sure Google fixes the problem. I think sometimes around March, Google will silently push a second revision of the Pixel, correcting most display issues. In addition it won't surprise me if the also push a software update for the navbar. That way if people start seeing it 5-6 months down the rode they swap it out for the new revisions, which will most likely be refurbished from any device sent back within the first few weeks.
That's what I would do if I was Osterloh...
The only folks buying this phone are tech nerds so...
Yes, because it's made by LG and it's a massive problem on their V10 and V20....never trust LG screens since those garbage p-OLEDS on the Flex phones.
Thank God Google can use HTC now on and leave LG behind, as HTC has far better screens and hardware...despite the bezels..
HTC does not have a display division - they don't manufacture their own displays. They outsource from other manufacturers, the two largest being Samsung and LG.
I don't think HTC actually make displays though, the screen you're praising is most likely a Samsung.
You may be being a tad harsh on LG, they're caught in a bit of a vicious cycle... Less panels sold than Samsung means less money for R&D than Samsung means worse panels than Samsung means less panels sold than Samsung... I find Samsung's dominance in almost every field a bit troubling to be honest.
Ah well, today's empires, tomorrow's ashes.
Also, Google just put almost a billion dollars into LG Display recently, probably to help speed them through some of these growing pains.
I guess you never used v10 or v20. They both have LCD panels and age well, unlike Samsung's AMOLEDs (mostly those sold to other OEMs)
Right, I was just going to say this. All LG phones before the V30 and Pixel 2 XL (and the crappy G2 Flex) have LCD screens. I would expect those don't have burn in since they use LCD.
Saw it on the in-store demo at Rogers a bit too. I just thought maybe it was because it was a demo device. Roughed up, always running etc.
not seeing it on my 2XL, thankfully.
How long have you had your phone? I've had mine for a day so it's fine so far.
I've had mine for 2 days and can see it... I also had it on my Moto Z as well.
So, you’ve had your phone for 3 weeks like the review unit he’s talking about? If not, your comment is moronic and pointless.
Most people have had their retail units for a few days. OF COURSE you won’t see anything yet.
LOL, the dude above you literally stated he's had his XL for 2 days and he already sees it. And here you are calling other people moronic. Zero to 100, internet a-hole.
Yep, can confirm, you're just a dick.
My LG V30 has some low brightness issues but other than that it's a great, perfectly usable screen. It seems like the XL 2 has more screen issues, which might just be the media blowing it up, but maybe it's something else.
Nothing so far on the S8 :)
Samsung improved that on the panels they use on Samsung phones, but don't care much for the ones sold to other OEMs.
Source?
Woo boy LG is bad at poled so far.
Yikes.
This just keeps getting worse and worse. Google put out a terrible quality phone this year.
Lol.
A little hyperbole don't you think?
Absolutely not. This should NEVER be an issue on a $950 device this early after release. Totally inexcusable.
To be fair the quality of the screen is bad, by all accounts the rest of the phone is head and shoulders above anything else.
And before you say "well that doesn't matter cause the screen" just know I already knew you were going to say that
Make excuses much?
The screen is what everyone looks at on a phone. A bad screen ruins the whole experience, no matter how good they say the software is on the phone.
Totally inexcusable.
Those good old LG displays...
So I assume V30 has the same problem?
That was what one would think...except there are ZERO reports of that on the V30. And reviewers have had the V30 for far longer.
Which means the burn in might actually not be a problem with the panel itself but with "oh so great" stock Android which has no mechanism built-in to shift the screen pixels and avoid the burn in.
I'm finding plenty of reports of the exact same issue on the V30.
My guess? QC issues when the panels are being made.
I can easily see it as QC issues on that first batch. Just like Apple had QC issues with screens coming apart.
Maybe they mounted the panel upside down?
Or inside out?
:/
I'm about to cancel my order. I'll give it a day or two to see what shakes..
Yup this is bull*hit.... I can't believe they put this crappy of a screen in this phone this year it boggles my mind. It literally would have been my dream phone if the display was even up to par with last year's. Not only are the color super muted and it's basically stuck in srgb mode, the blacks are not even close to as black as last year's XL it's like it's an IPS panel there's light bleeding through super weird. Ike's signed up for the trade-in to send back last year's pixel XL and I can't even bring myself to do it because I'm not sure I'm going to keep this piece of crap. Don't get me wrong I actually love the phone I love the speakers I love how it looks how it feels I love the camera I love that classic Google fluidness The Buttery cream. But I'm also a display guy and this is driving me crazy. I'm going to wait for 8.1 and see if they've put a fix for this if not I'll RMA one or two and see if I get a better display after that it's return time Google. Been buying Nexus since the Nexus 4 and I bought every phone since. Can't believe they put this display in this phone how hard would it have been to get a Samsung display for your flagship. Anyway just add me to the boat of other pissed off people
I use the s8+, no problems thus far. The display is amazing. I don't think I've used any better with other flagship's. I still think any problems with the pixel XL are overblown, still a great offering!
Trust me the problems are not overblown when you put a pixel 2 XL next to pretty much any other Flagship the screen looks like crap. It is what it is there's no other way about it.
They are overblown. Is it a problem..yeah. Is it something that a normal phone user will even notice?... probably not.
But hey if folks want to cancel their phones. Great it means I will get mine sooner.
Bought my Galaxy S3 in 2012. Still no burn-in, and for about a year, I used it as a clock radio with "stay awake while charging" 24 hours a day. I had it at about 1/4 brightness, which probably helped. Also, keeping it on the charger killed the batteries much more quickly than normal use.
Almost 3 years with my Note 8 and no burn in. The motherboard died, though.
I sold my sister in laws galaxy s3 and note 4 over the summer and they both had a lot of burn in. Actually the note 4 had more than the s3 which was funny, I do definitely think it depends on each phone
You've had a Note 8 for 3 years? I'm sure you mean Note 4 or 5. Bought my Note 4 second hand (used) in 2015, the screens still looking good.
Yeah, my s8+ has no signs of any burn-in. I really have to run it above 50% brightness though. Only in direct sunlight.
i'm starting to wonder if I should cancel my pré order?
You should.
Yes...everyone please cancel so I get mine quicker
Best comment
haaa, just for that I will not...
I have a pixel XL 2 and i have had the note 7 and pixel XL1 the screen on the XL2 is not that bad i was freaking out till i got it and am happy enough. yeah samsung screen was better but the screen is fine.
I will say this... I am getting used to the colors and the display the more I use it, if I didn't know what else was out there it would be fine. Problem is I'm coming off of last year's pixel in the **** looks way better. But it is a great phone it's going to be the smoothest best experience you can get hands down speakers are awesome cameras the bomb. Basically don't look at anybody elses display and you'll be fine. ;-)
Yeah but for $850.00 you shouldn't have to compromise on the display, which is the most important aspect of the phone.
There is no compromise if you realize that the Pixel display is more accurate
Meh, thats debatable with all the color shifting and other goofy crap that is easily visible on the display. Accuracy is really good on the iPhone though.
Most the other flagships give you the option of using SRGB, or warmer or cooler tones and more accurate displays if you want. Samsung certainly does. So I don't think this is a reasonable excuse on Google's part. They could also allow users to choose whether color accuracy or vibrance is what they prefer.
Always a compromise with samsung it runs like **** soon after i have 4 series of notes including the note 7 i have a PIxel XL1 and now i have the Pixel XL 2 honestly the screen while not as good as samsung is fine and hasnt stopped me enjoying the phone. Im also starting to like the more accurate colors.
Anybody with a new pixel 2 XL should go into about phone and send feedback about this bullshit issue... Make them do something about it. Okay I'm done ranting...
Just sayin
No, that's not ranting! That's good advice! And while you're at it, demand immersive mode options and lock screen settings that don't make black wallpapers look like trash.
This is beyond disappointing... The decision to go with LG as a second manufacturer this time around isn't proving to be a wise decision. Google has had enough experience with their manufacturing partners to know better. Perhaps the recent addition of the HTC engineers will help guide their decision making better in the future.
This has nothing to do with LG.
It's not LG's fault that Google fails at software and didn't put screen-shifting code in stock Android...something any other OEM who does OLED screens does with their "OEM skins" people normally like to complain about.
That makes no sense at all. The software is the same for both phones... So what's different..? The panel is clearly the issue.
Honestly having Samsung as the single source for displays is a problem. As it means supply constraints. While this is an issue. It is good it is being called out, as it forces LG to get better. People think Google could of just got Samsung to make them displays. Maybe...but do you actually want the phone to be in stock?
I don't disagree that there need to be more suppliers, but there's zero excuse for 7 day burn in. A year.. Two years .. not unheard of. 7 days ?!?! Nah!
It could also be a bad batch. Mind you reviewer units are usually the first off the production run. Could easily be something needs to be tweaked. You are always going to find some weird issue with the first run of devices. It is why some folks wait a couple of months before ordering to make sure the little things are ironed out.
Another reason they should be using off screen dots like One Plus does.
I'm now happy that Essential phone went with an LCD panel for the PH-1. I know Apple is happy they went with Samsung panels for their upcoming iPhone X too.
I'm extremely happy with my highly responsive continually updated 18 month old bright Super LCD 5...HTC 10...that captures fantastic photos and videos with excellent sound.
Hope HTC resists going to Amoled and stays with Super LCD on their flagships.
Couldn't get color choices for the fantastic HTC U11 for a Sprint version.
Oh boy... For the record, I've never had screen burn in so far with a Samsung Galaxy Note, Note 3 and S7 Edge.
In between that, I had a Motorola Moto X Play with a surprisingly good lcd screen.
I had screen burn in on my note 2-3-4 and 7 and S7 edge and Nexus 6p and pixel XL 1
Who cares when you can get Note 8 for 680 in BB....fck Pixel 2
Fck a Note 8 and every other Lagsung
$680? how so? I saw it's $150 off - so that is 930-150=$780
Best Buy has $250 off
$250 off S8,S8+, or Note 8 in BB for Verizon or $200 off for ATT.
Thanks for making me feel confident in my $923 purchase, Google. God damn it. Well, at least Google support is top-notch and will be getting a replacement if this ever happens. However, EVERY OLED device I have ever owned has suffered from screen burn-in. My Galaxy S II, Galaxy Nexus, Note 2, Moto X, Nexus 6, Nexus 6P, and Pixel XL, and hell, even my Huawei Watch all show burn-in, ranging from barely noticeable to glaringly obvious. You think they would implement some sort of fix for the nav bar to keep those pixels from always being statically lit up, maybe move them around ever so slightly, kind of like how I heard the S8 does with their nav keys.
Samsung has done this as their nav bars tend to move around and shift to prevent burn in. They are also not black. Many Android purest hate this, but it could help to prevent screen burn in.
Yep ive had at least 6 OLED screens burn in all flag ship phones other than moving buttons off screen there is no fix.
Is this Google's way of selling the 5" Pixel 2 when they realized they're embarrassed of it?
You buy phones with stock Android, this is what you get.
Who wants to bet Google has NOTHING on stock Android regarding screen-shifting to avoid the burn-in?
Also...you want white backgrounds everywhere don't you? Well, this is what you get.
Think about this the next time you praise crappy stock Android and bash OEMs for picking it up and making something good out of it ;)
(This is the time I have to explain to the slowest that OEM skins don't need to come bundled with bloatware apps)
Hey, we get it. Stock Android isn't for you. But stock Android and screen burn-in have nothing to do with each other. It's an OLED issue, one that your beloved Samsung isn't immune to. As a matter of fact, most of the screens that I've experienced burn-in with are either Samsung devices or displays produced by Samsung. Sure, Samsung moves their nav bar keys around slightly to help prevent this issue, but only have been doing so for ONE generation. There's nothing that is stopping Google from implementing something similar for the Pixels and I bet they will within the next few months if these reports keep coming in. But the version of Android on the Pixel is NOT stock Android. If you want to see stock Android, go load up an AOSP ROM and you'll notice that it's missing a hell of a lot of features. Anyways, I'm not in the habit of getting into dick-sizing contests with random dudes on the internet about how this phone is better than that phone. It's a waste of time. If you want to keep buying Samsung phones, then go right ahead. But you'll never talk me out of getting a Pixel. It's the right phone for my use-case scenario. That's why the Android ecosystem is so great, there's something for everyone.
So much hostility here...thank God you people don't serve me my food
LOL
I think it is a mix of people who are truly concerned and pure Pixel Haters looking for anything to call the phone a fail. Twitter is even worse with BGR being the lead instigator of Pixel FUD
Clearly it’s not FUD. There’s actual evidence of the screen problems on the Pixel 2 XL. Just so much people in denial about it here.
for what I understand, burn in drive only for people who make a very long use of the same image for a long time...(if on a page where the home button is alway on and leave the screen on for several hour) for a "normal" use, burn out should not be happening...
I think it happens a lot using navigation. The screen is super bright because of the light in a car, and the display and navi keys are just sitting on while you do turn by turn.
Screen burn in is a thing, that plagues OLED displays. Most phones I have owned had the issue. Samsung to the lesser degree. It explains why Samsung's nav bar is not black and the color shifts all over the place. It prevents burn in.
Is this enough for me to cancel my Pixel 2 XL? Hell no. If it was that bad I will simply return it for a new phone.
Guess I'll go for the smaller Pixel 2.
I was so sad when my 6p suffered BLOD last March (eventually fixed the issue with the 4 core patch) because I had to go out and buy a replacement phone when I was hoping to use my 6p until the Pixel 2xl came out, to now so happy that I did purchase an LG G6 in place of it because I will never have to worry about any burn-in issues and also the main reason why I chose the G6 then over the S8, no regrets. I even installed the Pixel 2 launcher as well as the Pixel 2 wallpapers all without root. No it's not 100% stock Android but it's damn close and to this day not a single hiccup or issue. The G6 is the best cell phone bang for the buck and you can preload most stock Android apps. Even the build quality is so much better then the Pixel 2 and it even has a head phone jack.
The G6 is a great device. But with the S8 and later, Samsung moves the nav buttons periodically to avoid burn in. So it's unlikely you would have experienced it. Still the G6 has a great wide angle camera and is very nice to hold, with a fingerprint scanner in the right place. It's a good choice either way.
Never had issues w/screen burn-in that I'm aware of but this is becoming concerning. Premium prices for sub-par displays, don't think so! Can't imagine this will bar well for resale value either. Think it's time to move down a rung or two in terms of device levels (low-end/mid-range/top-tier), because then one expects quality to be somewhat lacking.
I hate OLED.....Why are we all obsessed with it???.....The ips display is just fine..... But people like up like crackheads when someone says the word OLED
I first thought that my getting the Moto G+ with a LCD screen was going to be a step down from my Droid Turbo's OLED. Maybe it's a good thing in disguise. I did check my 2 y/o Droid Turbo and it don't have any burn in so maybe I've just been lucky or don't use it enough to damage it.
OLED's are organic, and being so, they decrease output in the process of dying out. The lifespan is usually many years, but the decreases in output or color balance can happen in a shorter span depending on the panel and the brightness. I personally have never had burn in an any OLED of my own, and rarely see it on other devices in person. Each display pixel is made up of red, green, and blue subpixels, and the blue subpixels are normally larger because they degrade first, so larger ones reduce the intensity required to match the other color outputs. The larger blue subpixels is probably why the blue becomes more dominant when viewed from an angle.
This whole thing is not a big deal for me, and I'm usually not the one waving the "Burn-in" flag, but I do like a sharp LCD panel if it is very good. And that being said, there are few things I hate more than a bad LCD panel!
So I'm assuming everyone will return their phones and cancel their pre orders? That way I can get my preferred panda color before the return period on my current black Pixel 2 XL expires. Everyone please cancel your pre orders 😂
I bought the all black one and am going to give it a panda makeover using dbrand skins. The leather textured ones to be precise. You should check it out on their site, it looks pretty legit. I usually don't mess around with skins but once I saw how easily the soft-touch plastic finish on the back of the phone scratches (watch the JerryRigsEverything video and you'll see) I decided to go for it. And the mock-up tool on the dbrand site shows you how it will look, it's pretty dope. Cancel your order and skin it, dude! Or not, whatever, it's up to you haha
Umm, a NOTICEABLE blue color shift off axis isn't and SHOULDN'T be "overblown" when shelling out over $1,000 for a phone. Google isn't Apple. They just started grossly overcharging for phones. They have yet to earn Apple's rep to just shrug that off. And anyone who acts like a schill for Google and tries to say this is nothing should seriously stfu about calling Apple users sheep, cause you're no different just because you worship Android.
I speak as someone who still uses her Nexus 6P as her one and only phone, who was all pumped for the Pixel 2 XL, until I ventured into a Verizon store and saw with my own eyes that joke of a screen. It's totally unacceptable, and big G better hope that subsequent batches of these phones don't have said issue. Shame on them, and anyone else, reviewer or otherwise, who tries to make this issue about sRGB mode and color saturation, as opposed to stating the fact that the screens on the Pixel 2 XL are trash. Just add burn-in as further proof of that fact.
So you have made your choice. That's fine. Some of us don't feel the same. I personally will always put software experience and camera performance over the display. All the the time. Because you know, that Samsung display might be nice to look at, but when my phone starts to jank after 6 months, and I'm wondering when I will get the next version of Android...well..that display becomes meaningless.
That's all well and good, and I agree with you about valuing software and hating Samsung jank. My point is, I find it strange and rather hypocritical that more people aren't appalled by that screen, especially when willingly dropping $1,000+ on it. Some people don't have money falling off of trees, where they change phones like they change their underwear. Am I saying that I won't buy the phone a few months down the road? No, but the quality control needs shoring up, and that price needs to drop sharply.
Agreed! I'm definitely software before hardware, but no one should have to tolerate burn-in after 7 days.. even on the cheapest of phones, much less one for $1,000. The "blue hue", IMO, wasn't perfect but more tolerable than this. Regardless, of personal preference. This is an issue of QC.
This.
@bhatech
Lol!
Unfortunately, I don't think most of the trolls in all of the articles for the Pixel actually bought the phone... Most everyone else, the actual customers, seem to be in the "i'll decide once it arrives" kind of mind.
I have had several RMA's on the Refurb Pixel XL that I was sent to replace my N6P and now I pre order the pixel 2 XL for my girlfriend and it has all these issues... I am thinking I shoulda gone GS8 or HTC U11.
My LG G5 had screen burn-in after about 3+ months.. it has an LCD screen. I can always see the navigation buttons, time, and battery icon as a smudge when it's in a dark room and I'm switching between vertical and horizontal.
I thought it was a software issue at first. But I quickly noticed that it was time dependant on how prominent the "smudge" was. The LG made Nexus 5 was such a nice phone.. LG is ******* things up.
I have a 60" LG Plasma TV and I love it, but this is making me double think if I want a LG 4K OLED TV to replace my Plasma. Only really looking for a 4K TV replacement and QLED/IPS or whatever doesn't really match OLED or even Plasma when you have them in a dark room with no external light contamination.
It’s kind of sad reading the excuses people are making for the terrible display. Burn in should NEVER occur on a device with 3 hours SOT/day only after a week.
People deserve better for $950.
Indeed! No matter what else is involved (supplier, etc), that's a spanking brand-new phone. NO screen should be doing that. after 7 days. Unacceptable!
I don't see how this is a topic for just the Pixel 2 or Pixel 2 XL. Other phones do the same thing but it has never been brought up. I have the older pixel XL and it does the same thing. A bunch of TVs out there do the same thing. This is nothing new with this type of screens.