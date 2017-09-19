How many more leaks will we see? This about wraps it up.

The Google hardware leaks are coming hard and fast, and the latest of the group reveals fresh information about the forthcoming Pixel 2 — the smaller sibling to the Pixel 2 XL. According to Droid-Life, the Google Pixel 2 will launch at the same starting price as last year's Pixel, $649, which will put it well below the purported $849 price of the Pixel 2 XL.

For that money you'll get the same base 64GB of storage, and the same step up of $100 will bump that to 128GB. According to the report, the Pixel 2 will also offer a third color, "Kinda Blue" (shown above), alongside simpler black and white options. Interestingly the white Pixel 2 is shown to have a white-backed glass portion at the top of the phone, while the latest Pixel 2 XL leaks show a black portion on the white phone. The Kinda Blue color is obviously ... less blue than the "Really Blue" Pixel of last year, and shows Google likes to have a chuckle while it names its device colors.

Hardware and design between the two models could be more similar than we first expected.

The rest of the hardware looks like a simple smaller version of the Pixel 2 XL, at least from the back, with the smaller glass portion at the top holding a single camera lens once again. If you're really paying attention to details you'll see the flash is situated to the left of the camera rather than the right as on the Pixel 2 XL. At the $649 price we'd expect the Pixel 2 to have a metal body, and these leaks make it look like it should be similar to the original Pixel — which aside from being rather basic shouldn't be a bad thing in terms of quality or feel.

We'll see all of this unveiled officially, with some explanation of the specifics, at a Google event on October 4 in San Francisco.