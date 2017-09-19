How many more leaks will we see? This about wraps it up.
The Google hardware leaks are coming hard and fast, and the latest of the group reveals fresh information about the forthcoming Pixel 2 — the smaller sibling to the Pixel 2 XL. According to Droid-Life, the Google Pixel 2 will launch at the same starting price as last year's Pixel, $649, which will put it well below the purported $849 price of the Pixel 2 XL.
For that money you'll get the same base 64GB of storage, and the same step up of $100 will bump that to 128GB. According to the report, the Pixel 2 will also offer a third color, "Kinda Blue" (shown above), alongside simpler black and white options. Interestingly the white Pixel 2 is shown to have a white-backed glass portion at the top of the phone, while the latest Pixel 2 XL leaks show a black portion on the white phone. The Kinda Blue color is obviously ... less blue than the "Really Blue" Pixel of last year, and shows Google likes to have a chuckle while it names its device colors.
Hardware and design between the two models could be more similar than we first expected.
The rest of the hardware looks like a simple smaller version of the Pixel 2 XL, at least from the back, with the smaller glass portion at the top holding a single camera lens once again. If you're really paying attention to details you'll see the flash is situated to the left of the camera rather than the right as on the Pixel 2 XL. At the $649 price we'd expect the Pixel 2 to have a metal body, and these leaks make it look like it should be similar to the original Pixel — which aside from being rather basic shouldn't be a bad thing in terms of quality or feel.
We'll see all of this unveiled officially, with some explanation of the specifics, at a Google event on October 4 in San Francisco.
Reader comments
Better phones out there for about the same price or just a bit more expensive.
Passed!
Depends what you mean by "better". The attraction of the Pixels, like the Nexus before it, has to be the software. If you don't like near-stock Android or are less fussed about the software updates then sure, there are other things that will suit you better. I'd prefer SD expansion and a headphone jack backed by a good DAC and amp, but those are things you balance against other considerations, and one person's "better" can legitimately be another person's "worse".
If there's anything on the market that meets your standard for "perfect" then I envy you :)
How do you know there are better phone out there when you don't even know what this phone can do yet? Yawn
I'll help you with that :)
Nexus line and Pixel of last year was never built (hardware) and designed (software) to be rich in features. Where Pixel stands out against Nexuses is premium hardware. Google wants to make sure that it's OS is not overwhelmed and runs smoothly as possible and have all the updates done easily and frequently. Last year you could get quite a few Android phones which offered more features than the pixel. V20, Galaxy S7, Moto Z, etc. but they also had its own shortcomings.
At this point, it's really up to a consumer to decide on his priorities and won't have buyer's remorse as it was the case in previous years. 2017 flagships are all near perfect - performance, battery life, cameras, etc.
Customer support is phenomenal with the pixel line in contrast to the other manufacturers. I mean, it is in the OS itself.
When do e get your full review of the phone? I'm excited to hear about what it does well and what other phones do better
Will they be in stock this time! Horrible launch last time.
This is the most important thing of all. People gotta be able to buy them. At least for the entire duration of launch day.
Seen plenty of them in the shops in the UK. Never seen one in the wild though.
I wonder if they will have a good trade in program. Samsung have a great trade in program on their Samsung phones. This can save you money up front on such expensive devices.
Good question. I am interested in that. It would have to be easy and about $300. As you can sell a Pixel in great condition, really Blue for close to $500.
Kinda Blue is kinda ugly
Yep. If Google do buy HTC, I hope it is the Pixel designers they get rid of, not the HTC design team. I think they would be better giving us Google Play Edition of the current HTC phones.
Eh, I never judge based on these pre-release renders and leaks. Remember the 6P? It ended up being a fairly nice-looking phone, but the renders were some of the ugliest images ever posted on this site.
I'd like to see the front. It got a lot of flack for those huge bezels with the first gen phones. I heard they will be smaller this go round, so that's what I'm looking fwd to seeing
Sure wish they'd come out with something in the mid range again. Like importing android one devices to the US.....
There's a rumor that the Moto X4 will be an Android One device.
O hope i will be able to grab one. I wont be able to buy until November ..im nervous
Glad I bought an S8 in April. I was gonna wait for this but.....
I'd like to know what differentiates this from an XL other than battery and screen. There's gotta be something big that justifies the $200 difference in price. Otherwise, I might be sold on the the 64GB Pixel 2 rather than 2 XL.
Think I am going to pass on this as well. Waiting on the Nokia 9! 835 processor, removable storage, more then likely better sound, still have the unlimited photos that was supposed to be exclusive to only the pixel line and I am sure the cam is going to be top notch with Zeiss onboard. Forbes is already talking about it. Hopefully it is going to be worth the wait. Pixel would be my second choice. After all I have been through with 4 replacements on the original one I know I will not be buying this on instinct this time around
I'm still betting they have headphone jacks!
Wishful thinking there huh
Waiting for Pixel 3.
Even if the bezels on the front are only slightly smaller, waterproofing is enough for me. If the screen size is the same, then I might get the XL2. Liking the grey-blue color.