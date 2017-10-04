What is the difference between the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL?
Google's latest phones are here, and it's clear the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL are aimed at very different kinds of users. Like the original Pixel phones, Google has worked with manufacturers with very specific hardware goals in mind. This means things like the camera and processor are identical, but if you're going to choose between these two phones it is important to know what makes each one special.
Here's a quick look at how these two Pixel phones are going to grab your attention.
Lets talk about these bezels
You don't have to stare at these phones for terribly long to see there's a significant design difference on the front of these phones. Both the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL have stereo front-facing speakers, which means these phones are already going to be a little taller than your average phone in the same general size, but the Pixel 2 clearly looks different from the Pixel 2 XL from the front.
The big bezels on the top and bottom of the Pixel 2 wrap up its 5-inch 1080p display, and there's no denying it looks a little chunky compared to the 6-inch 2880x1440 display on the Pixel 2 XL. Ultimately in comes down to aspect ratio. The Pixel 2 has a traditional "cinematic" aspect ratio (16:9) that makes sure video fills the screen without stretching or black bars, while the "fullscreen" aspect ratio (18:9) of the Pixel 2 XL makes the phone feel like it's nothing but display in your hand when playing games or taking photos.
Bezels and resolution aren't the only differences here. The Pixel 2 XL also has a noticeably increased pixel density and color depth. That taller display clocks in at 538ppi with 100% DCI-P3 Wide Color Gamut, while the Pixel 2 display is only 441ppi with 93% DCI-P3. This is a complicated way of saying the Pixel 2 XL is going to be a much better experience in the Daydream View headset for those interested in VR experiences, but it also means the pixel 2 XL display will be generally sharper in some situations.
Size doesn't mean power
The larger display and higher resolution on the Pixel 2 XL means it's going to consume quite a bit more power than the Pixel 2, which is to be expected. Both of these phones are running the Snapdragon 835 processor with 4GB of RAM, so the Pixel 2 XL is going to have to work a little hard to display a lot of the same things. Because it is also a larger phone, there's a larger battery inside.
The 2700mAh battery in the Pixel 2 should be more than enough to get you through a day of use, but the 3520mAh battery in the Pixel 2 XL is dramatically larger. In fact, its 220mAh greater capacity than the battery in the equally large LG V30, which is good news for anyone who needs a phone that lasts more than a standard day.
Despite this difference in battery capacity, both Pixels have an 18W USB-C PD charger in the box capable of providing up to seven hours of use with 15 minutes connected to power. The numbers on the page may be substantially different, but it's clear Google expects Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL owners to have similar battery life expectations.
Which one should you buy?
There's no right or wrong answer here. If you're a fan of the display that fills the phone and you want a big battery, you go with the Pixel 2 XL. If you prefer a smaller form factor and you'd like your videos to fill the screen without stretching, you go with the Pixel 2. Either way, you're going to get quality front-facing speakers and a killer camera to complete an already excellent Android Oreo software experience.
Neither, but if I was it would be the XL 2, in all black of course.
IF I'm going to spend a buttload of money, and I might, I'm going for the 6-inch screen, so the Pixel 2 XL.
Just pre-ordered Pixel 2 XL 128gb in black. Fingers crossed that my 6P battery lasts until the 2 XL arrives.
The difference is 2016 vs 2017. 1080p and bezels-a-plenty vs 2k and bezel-less. I wouldn't pay a penny more than $500 for the P2.
Good thing Google is giving me $350 for my Pixel, so this phone will only cost me $300. Not bad really.
Yeah, not too bad, but, I gave Samsung my old work iPhone 6S and they gave me 2 S8s for $750. Sold one for $550 on eBay and ended up with a $200 S8.
That is the way to do it though. Keep your phone very safe and trade in every year. Ends up roughly the same cost or maybe even less than buying a new phone outright every 2 years.
Pixel 2 all the way. Same experience (apart from the display) in a smaller form factor. I have a Samsung Galaxy S8 and I can't say I'm particularly enamoured with it. It's just all display. I'm now well over bezel-less displays. I much prefer smaller phones so the Pixel 2 will suit me just fine. I'm a little worried that the DXO Mark test mentions a susceptibility to lens flare - I really hoped Google had sorted out that one. I was burned by it before when I had a Pixel 2.
Just out of curiosity. How and why exactly would you be "over bezel-less displays"? Over the infinity screen, I understand. I'm almost over the infinity screen myself, but never have I said "Man, I wish I had less screen area and blank bezel space". I ask with genuine curiosity. I have heard of people that seem to have issues with holding their phone or accidental touches because of the bezel-less screen (again, more likely because of the infinity screen), but I have never had that issue.
Personally I've been waiting for bezel-less for ages (though I understand it may not be as important to others), but am highly disappointed by all the companies that used it as an opportunity to make an EVEN BIGGER PHONE. I got the S8 and I've been more than happy with it. The only phone that makes me a little jelly is the V30, but again, a bit too big.
When I bought my Galaxy S8 I thought that display was the best thing ever - but after using it over the past few months I'm over the excitement of the small bezels and focusing more on what I don't like about Samsung. I dislike the curved screen edges too - it's just a gimmick. I got my old Nexus 5 out this morning and I really love that phone, bezels and all. Basically I'm saying I don't care any more whether a phone display has bezels or not. All small phones have bezels so I have no choice anyway. To me it's like framing a piece of art - sometimes a wide frame works, sometimes a smaller frame is better. It really doesn't matter.
Okay, fair enough. I guess my reason for liking the bezel-less design is to get more screen in a smaller device. The same screen could have more bezel and work just as well, it'd just be a slightly larger package. We certainly all have different priorities with phones though. I like the picture frame metaphor though. I guess that's why the frame I bought last weekend was super modernish and no more than 0.1" wide, haha.
I do love the feel of my N5 every time I pull it out though. For a "cheap" phone, it sure was nice in the hand and to use.
Actually you don't get more screen. The Galaxy S8 plus is almost equal to a 5.5 16:9 aspect ratio screen.
Also, video watching and sidebars cut almost a full inch of the viewing of videos on the XL2. Much less pocketable. Will Wait for in hand reviews in the next few weeks to decide.
No surprises.
Two very average phones at the very top of mid tier pricing.
Why anyone would pay full price is... Oh... No it isn't mind boggling... Google knows many actually care about the quickest access to new Android OS and updates.
The 18:9 in the Pixel 2 XL is a good start... Nothing else is impressive about either phone. A serious yawn on the specs.
Brings up an interesting question. What is 3 years of OS and security updates worth (immediate updates I should say)? $100? $200? 2 to 3 years should be standard, but the immediate updates direct from Google I suppose are worth a little for me. Too bad that's the case and not just an expectation for every manufacturer.
Don't forget unlimited cloud storage for full resolution pics and video. What's that worth ? Depends on the person. To some that makes up for some of the cost right there.
Flicked via the BlackBerry keyboard on my Pixel
If you actually watched the presentation or listened to the AC podcast, you would realize that hardware has almost reached parity among OEMs, and that it is quickly becoming secondary to the software experience. I'd be lying if I didn't admit myself that I am a little disappointed in the styling of these phone, but if you are totally focused on the hardware, you are completely missing out on all of the mind blowing things Google is attempting with their software experience this year. There are so many incredible software features that are coming to this phone, from the active camera stabilization and post processing, to the leveraging of Assistant, to just the ambient things that the phone does while you're not even touching it like tagging songs and displaying them on the always-on display. Google is also clearly doubling down on creating a whole, mature ecosystem among its hardware, and the integration with the Nest brand of products and its newly announced accessories is incredible. Take a little deeper look. This phone is actually pretty cool under the surface.
You buy a Pixel phone for an integrated, highly AI oriented software experience unlike what any other manufacturer (including Apple) is even close to attempting right now, not what the hardware specs are on paper.
Mobile software experience? Did you really write that with a straight face?
I run apps... And it just doesn't matter if it's Apple or OS under the hood in the background.
Hardware parity? You can't be serious!... Drinking too much Google Kool aid.
What exactly do you find as being "average"? Its top end hardware and displays with the best camera in the market. I guess as a child you cant get that and think the price is actually a lot of money.
To be honest, I got my old Nexus 5 out today. A lovely phone, perfect form factor. I so wish Google brought out something like that - plastic case and all. As long as the tech inside is 2017 I'm happy with the Pixel 2.
I just sold my 5X last week to someone in need of a good, simple, and inexpensive phone. It still is pretty good. But last year's Pixel is way faster. I can only imagine how long you can have a good software experience on the 2017 Pixel phones. Till the battery gives out I suppose. Because that's what will probably get me off my 2016 Pixel.
Flicked via the BlackBerry keyboard on my Pixel
Pre-ordered the XL 2 128gb Panda during the announcment. Sad I have to wait until end of Nov :( I hear reports of Nov 15th, but email confirmation said shipping Nov 25-28th :~(
November??? Mine says Oct 19-20!!! I also pre-ordered during the event. Why such a big difference? Did you order the Verizon one?
Pre-orderd the XL 2 128 and got it ordered as soon as the new store went live - shipping October 17.
Better question is Pixel XL vs Pixel XL 2. For 849, Google should include earbuds at a minimum
I don't think you understand how capitalism works.
So when the black bars come into play on the 2XL aren't you left watching a video in roughly the same size as the smaller Pixel 2?
Well that's that. I'm ordering a Sony XZ1 or XZ Premium. I likes me some bezels, IP68 waterproofing and headphone jacks. And for under $600.
No wireless charging? Will not consider it.
You should really just go to apple then. People like you deserve to pay more for less because you're too stupid to see what actual features are. Bye normie trash.