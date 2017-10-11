No headphone jack. Lots of bezel. Killer camera. Are these secretly the same phone?
Apple and Google have been walking different paths to the same place for a long time now. With every new generation of hardware and software, it seems like these companies spend more time "borrowing" from one another and less time doing something new and exciting. Last year the camera was the thing, until it was generally accepted that the top three options were largely the same. This year? It looks like Samsung, Apple, Google, LG, and several others have decided bezels need to go.
Well, almost. When it comes to the "base model" for Apple and Google, these bezels are here to stay. That's not the only thing the iPhone 8 and Pixel 2 have in common, but it's easily the most obvious by looking at them. Here's everything else you need to know if you're choosing between these two phones.
The 'small' phone
Apple and Google are two of the biggest companies out there to adopt the big/little strategy when it comes to the big launch each year. Apple has the iPhone 8 and 8 Plus, and Google has the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL this year (the iPhone X is another story for another time). The whole plan here is to offer a small version of the phone for folks who prefer that size and a larger version of the phone for people who prefer either a larger display or a noticeable increase in battery life.
Each company works hard to make sure this standard version doesn't feel like a lesser version of the larger phone. For example, Google stresses how both the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL charge at the same rate, specifically how 15 minutes on a fast charger will give you 7 hours of use. There's no arguing which of these phones will do a better job getting you through a full day with lots of activity, but it's important to Google that this smaller phone doesn't feel somehow less.
Apple's approach is less focused on that similarity between the two versions of the iPhone, especially when it comes to the camera. There's a lot of very impressive tech in the dual camera system in the iPhone 8 Plus. Both sensors are hardware stabilized and offer a lot of interesting depth sorcery for very cool photos. By contrast, Google's Pixel Cameras are identical in both the front and rear cameras. These cameras have all of the same features, which includes Google's version of the Portrait Mode feature that is limited to the iPhone 8 Plus.
At the same time, it's clear, looking at these phones side by side, that Apple has nailed the "smaller" phone in a way Google seems to struggle with. The bezels on the Pixel 2 make this phone look and feel much bigger than it should be, and comparing it to the iPhone 8 makes that painfully obvious. Apple is routinely dinged for maintaining its "huge" top and bottom bezel on its phones, and Google shows up and not only says "hold my beer," but manages to do so without adding anything of use, like the fingerprint scanner.
Software homogeny
The diehard Android and iOS fans don't like to admit it, but these two operating systems have way more in common these days. Most apps live on both platforms, it's much easier to switch between these platforms nowadays, and separating the two largely comes down to an order of operations. On an Android phone, apps are all connected and its very easy to share something between apps. On an iPhone, apps only have access to what you give explicit permission to. There are a lot of small examples like this all over the OS, and it really comes down to what workflow is most convenient to you.
Apple owns its ecosystem in a way no other company can claim right now.
Where these two operating systems tend to part ways is when you leave the phone and integrate with the rest of your digital ecosystem. Apple owns its ecosystem in a way no other company can claim right now, but you absolutely pay for the privilege. Being able to open up an iPad and enable the Hotspot on your iPhone so the two can share internet, without ever having to touch your iPhone to enable said hotspot, it just plain cool. It's a perfect example of the deep integration Apple is able to pull off, and that makes a huge difference when it comes to choosing a phone that will make your life easier in new ways.
Google has its own form of deep integration, but instead of being based on local hardware it's based on the web. Through Google services, your phone becomes a whole entertainment platform complete with one-tap Chromecast integration across hundreds of streaming apps. Toss a Chromebook in there and you have a lightweight platform built to better sync your mobile self with a larger screen. It doesn't feel quite as complete as what you see with the Apple ecosystem right now, but it's clear Google is starting to focus on capturing that same experience.
The camera is probably the most important aspect of these phones' stories.
You can't have a conversation about phones anymore without talking about the camera, and increasingly the camera has just as much to do with the software powering it as it does the physical hardware inside the casing. Over the last year in particular, there's been some very interesting conversations about what makes a smartphone camera great.
Is color accuracy more important than color brilliance? Is detail more important than balanced exposure? How about the ability to treat the phone almost like it is a DSLR complete with an expansive photo and video editing suite? It's a fascinating conversation, and at the center of it is frequently the folks at DXOMark. Currently, these image benchmark folks say the Pixel 2 is the most capable camera you can get on a phone today. Rather than take these people at their word, we took a few shots of our own.
Cost and Availability
A big part of Apple owning a more mature hardware platform right now is being able to make the phone available everywhere. Google struggled to keep the Pixels in stock throughout most of last year, even though the phone was available in far fewer places. There's a general hope that will be less of a problem this year, but seeing the Pixel 2 XL fail to ship the same day as the Pixel 2 doesn't inspire a lot of confidence.
Let's hope you can at least buy a Pixel 2 this year. That will be a good start.
Pricing is another matter. Both the $649 Pixel 2 and $699 iPhone 8 have starting models with 64GB of onboard storage and are available in multiple colors if you buy unlocked from Google or Apple. You can get a $34.50/month iPhone Upgrade Plan from Apple or the $27.04/month financing plan through Google with no upgrade plan. Either way, the price you're going to pay is close enough that there isn't going to be any justifying one over the other.
So which should you buy? It really comes down to the ecosystem you want to live in. Apple has been at this a lot longer and has cultivated a more mature hardware experience across its ecosystem, but at the same time sacrifices for design leaves the iPhone 8 as the undisputed runt of the litter.
Google's Pixel 2 is a little on the chunky side, but it's still a very capable phone powered by a great experience and some impressive new software. Choosing between the two largely comes down to your desire to experience something new or your desire to continue using something stable but decidedly less interesting.
Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL
- Pixel 2 FAQ: Everything you need to know!
- Google Pixel 2 and 2 XL hands-on preview
- Google Pixel 2 specs
- Google Pixel 2 vs. Pixel 2 XL: What's the difference?
- Join our Pixel 2 forums
Reader comments
Google Pixel 2 vs iPhone 8: Do these bezels make my phone look fat?
Bezels suck.
Then again, nearly all smartphones sold to date and that are out there in the world today have chunky bezels. So there's that.
I actually like them for grip :(
Stereo front-facing speakers have to be housed in a bezel. i am ALL about stereo front-facing speakers.
Both are rubbish, but the iPhone is definitely better looking than the Pixel.
The Pixel bezels is there for a reason, it's called front facing Stereo speakers
You forgot to mention one other similarity- Both iPhone & Pixel have rabid fanboys that get livid if you say anything against their chosen phone.
You know, I never see anyone get very upset when someone says they don't like iPhones. It's when someone says they prefer the iPhone to Android that people start getting really rude and personally insulting. And I'm not just talking about people here.
Nope, I've been around people who have been flat-out rude just because I don't use apple stuff. Its the same on both sides.
Have to agree with assertive-man. The iPhone users where I live are comically snobby and abrasive toward anyone not using an idevice. It's a big reason why I decided to go with Android and buy a DroidX instead of an iPhone.
The trend still continues today, though it is definitely less so. I do agree that people have settled down quite a bit, though my iphone-using friends are still always quick to assert that anything other than an iPhone is second class.
not near as bad as the Samsung fanboys.
No one comes close to Samsung fanboys. They are the worst.
Thank you Russell for the perspective. I feel that about the Pixel and Pixel 2. They just don't bother me. Sure, the screen is where all the action is. But when you consider that Everytime you watch a full screen video, the black bars will appear on the XL 2 and you end up with a 5" screen. So all that extra glorious screen is for app viewing and a taller browser experience. Not sure the trade-offs compensate for the pocketability of the smaller Pixel (2).
Side note: I would have appreciated a higher resolution screen for VR though.
I'm right there with you. Now that there are front-facing speakers on the Pixel, I don't care about the bezels at all, but a 1440p screen would've been great for VR, and it would've gone a long way to justifying the Pixel's price point. I have a Daydream View since I pre-ordered the original Pixel, but I have very rarely used it because using a 1080p device with it really sucks, despite the software and hardware aside from the screen working fantastically.
"[Google] manages to do so without adding anything of use, such as a finger print scanner"
No love for those front-facing stereo speakers?
My wife has the iPhone 8 and I have the OG Pixel (waiting on the 2 XL) and they are are very similar. Of course, there was some irony when I handed all my qi chargers over for her to use....
Even the Nexus 5X had smaller bezels. http://mobiledevicesize.com/compare/#910,591;1
My thoughts from the pictures you used. The Pixel 2s bezels look huge on the pic showing the trolley and I think a lot of that goes into the front of the phone being black and thus you don't have the visible break knowing where the screen actually stops at. With the white iPhone, you can always tell where the screen starts and stops, and thus you won't get the situations where the screen disappears into the frame, I despise non-black faced phones.
Yes, maybe unintentional but the pics they used definitely make the Pixel look unnecessarily bigger than iPhone but with its larger screen it actually has a (negligible) better screen to body ratio.
It's funny how a few years ago these phones would've been considered huge.
Pixel 2 is a very ugly phone. Speakers in the glass like that will always look stupid. Always.
Highly subjective. My 2014 Moto X has the same kind of set up (bezels not quite as big) as the Pixel 2, and that phone is one of the best looking phones ever made, in my opinion.
Imagine the usability of a 5 inch phone with small bezels? Why is this not a thing from anyone? I don't get it...
I know, right? Why no bezeless small phones? That's what both the Pixel 2 and the iPhone 8 should have been this year
100% agree
Yes indeed. Hit the nail on the head. Put a Samsung S8 next to each of these and the difference is glaringly obvious.
For sure. I'd like to see someone take it a step further though and keep the 16:9 ratio with a bezeless phone. The S8 is nice and slim but it's still tough to reach the top left of the screen. I actually think the essential phone has one of the best designs as far as usability but the phone is just missing so many features and it's software isn't up to par so it's a no go. Such a shame
It's beyond me. Most people I talk to don't want larger devices. But there's no good options for them until the Pixel. But it's only on Verizon (so they think). So they buy bigger phones. Then, the manufacturer see that the big phones are selling, so they continue to keep making them.
We need a real option that's as nice as larger devices.
So now I don't feel as crazy when I said that the pixel felt like a iPhone for people who don't want an iPhone
If the iPhone 8 is the runt then what does that make the Pixel 2?! That phone is freaking hideous looking compared to the iPhone. Even the pixel XL 2 looks weird even though it's bezels are smaller, the side bezels are hella chunky.
I'll take the pixel2 if I had to choose between the two phones.
I'll never understand why people cares so much more about the look of theirs devices. When mobile OS are clunky and generally slow I always look at the specs first and now that even budget phones are fast and all I now look for the essentials for my use like big battery, screen size and solid speaker but never the look of the device.
Are you kidding? People care about the looks of everything, down to the wallpaper on their screen. We're a visual society, whether some want to admit it or not.
As a friend recently said, A case will cover the beauty of a phone, but a case can't conceal the ugliness of one.
No I'm not kidding and please don't twist my statement, sure I care about my wallpaper but I'm talking about the hardware and I just don't care at all. And generalization are based on the obvious and higher ratio but doesn't mean it represent everyone.
I'm not twisting anything. You wondered why people care about the looks of their devices. People care because we live in a visual society where most people care about the looks of EVERYTHING. Not everyone, but most.
I used to work at a Verizon store, and all I heard all day was how ugly one phone was, and how nice looking another was. It's like anything else really. When people are spending hard earned money, they want something that works well, but is also pleasing to the eye, after all they're going to be staring down at the thing all day, every day.
I see, so you're replying to my wondering. The "are you kidding?" gave your reply a different meaning on my perspective.
Though that gave me a different question. Do people really care because they just like something pretty? Or is it the social pressure of being judge by people for not going on what is in.
Yeah, the "are you kidding" wasn't meant as a slam to you but rather a sarcastic response in general ( the internet doesn't play well with sarcasm).
I think people equate nice looking to money well spent. Phones have become both a necessity and an extension of our taste, much like a car or article of clothing. Of course not everyone buys into this, but most people want to surround themselves with things that not only function well, but reflect that taste as well. Phone manufacturers have seemingly finally caught up to this.
Those bezels HURT
They do. Very painful. I'm angry at so many phone makers this year.
HTC, Sony, Google (for the smaller one) in particular.
Actually pixel 2 bezel makes sense for stereo speakers, what's the main reason for Apple to keep putting those bezels?
I used to dislike apple a lot but I've come to realize that both ecosystems really boil down to preference or wherever you have more invested in. As for the bezels, personally they don't bother me as much but maybe because I see the pixel as a utilitarian type of phone (plus because the bezels help me grip my phone)
Does this dress make me look fat?
No honey, the fat makes you look fat.
Most crazy people don't feel crazy either, but there are much better iPhone "clones" than the Pixel.
If it's not a Samsung it's outdated.
If it's a samsung its slow and cheap.
Who cares.. Both great phones.Personal choice. I don't begrudge anyone for there choice.
2 dated, ugly phones. And they're both new.. Unbelievable
It used to be Apple that was expensive but now these phones are now both overpriced. Really what do these things do that a mid range phone can't?
Camera is probably the main thing honestly. I think a mid range phone would serve most people just fine but the ISPs just can't match up against flagships.
That and the aspirational factor. People want to feel fancy and have an expensive phone. I think that's the main reason Google feels the need to price the Pixels so close to the iPhone. They can't risk having people see their phones as cheap.
Just decided, going with Pixel 2 because of the bezels. I'm going to be different and not follow the trends. Can't wait until someone at the bar makes fun of me.
Actually it probably won't be because of the phone. Oh, well
I'm out of love with HTC officially after my U11 repair disaster. With that said they need to learn how to shrink those bezels. Instead they seem to be getting larger. Don't give me this crap about them needing all of that space for front facing speakers because they don't. I've opened my HTC m7 and M8 before so i know first hand what's possible.
I'm over all of this camera nonsense. This weekend my fiance and I were having lunch with some friends in Hollywood and everyone but us had iPhones. There were a good mix of iphone 8, 7, and 6s's. We were taking taking turns taking pictures with the birthday girl (if it sounds lame it's because it was), and EVERYONE was amazed at how good the pictures from my girl's HTC 10 looked. There they were with their precious Apple's and were going crazy over my pictures. Camera's don't matter anymore. They're all good. People just suck (like HTC's repair center).
I'm confused here. Whatever space that's gained from trimming the bezels seems to be lost again with UI elements. For example, the space needed for on-screen navigation buttons row, the void areas displayed when watching media content and gaming, and in the case of some phones, the notification shade. So aside from aesthetics, what's gained from reducing the bezel size when nearly the same amount of space (in measurements) will be needed for UI elements? This applies to the comments regarding gaining more screen real estate in lieu of bezels (when the end user doesn't really benefit from it).
"Google shows up and not only says "hold my beer," but manages to do so without adding anything of use, like the fingerprint scanner." So what are the front-facing speakers doing at those bezels? I'm not exactly digging the Pixel 2's design over the iPhone 8's, but cut them some slack on the bezels. Besides, I like that there's something to hold on when I'm watching videos and playing games.
I keep seeing this "justification" but who the heck actually holds their phone in landscape by gripping the bezels?
Uhh, me, and many others who like to have a frame to grrip on, especially on times when you like to hold your phone one handed in landscape. The bezels help out a lot for grip.
Lol... This bezel debate will last forever!
OaN: why is it ok for apple to have bezels for the fingerprint scanner but not Google for the speakers? People are always saying sound isn't important until their phone sound is improved then it becomes a factor... I.e. the iPhone having stereo speakers.
Everyone needs to just understand everything that is important to you isn't important to everybody else
It amazes me the amount of people trying to justify the enormous bezels on the Pixel 2. I owned the ZTE Axon 7, which had incredible front-facing speakers and minimal bezels, plus a headphone jack, a premium aluminum body, and a gorgeous Quad HD screen for $399. So, please tell me how Google or Apple justifies their $649/$699 price tag?
Don't make excuses for the big guys. The more excuses you make, the more money they can suck out of you for less features.
Neither.
I just bought a LG G6 and I like it better than either of those.
Minimal bezels and good hand feel. I'd like a SD835, but the SD821 is no slouch.
Both the Pixel 2 and iPhone 8 look like antiques.