Google might have missed an opportunity to make a truly great, smaller flagship this year.
One of the best things about the current Google Pixel phones is the ability to pick whichever size suits you without compromising on specs or feature set. Aside from necessary changes like a smaller battery — there's less room inside a smaller phone — the experience on the smaller 2016 Pixel perfectly mirrored that of its big brother, the Pixel XL.
However, with reports of Google looking to two different manufacturers — LG for the bigger Pixel, HTC for the smaller one — comes the suggestion that this year's little Pixel might be a second-class citizen.
The video above, produced based on blueprints given to case manufacturers, comes from Steve Hemmerstoffer, A.K.A. @onleaks. Hemmerstoffer has a good but not perfect track record; nevertheless, the presence of chunky top bezels on the smaller Pixel aligns with at least one other report, from XDA.
So it would appear that if you want slim bezels and a curved OLED display, your options are limited to just the larger LG-made Pixel, with its 18:9 aspect ratio and svelte proportions.
Chunky bezels and a flat screen. But will other corners have been cut? And what will the price difference be?
The other question this raises is whether or not any other corners have been cut, and whether we'll see wider price gap between the two 2017 Pixels compared to their forerunners. Possibilities include, as before, a lower screen resolution and smaller battery capacity. But the baby Pixel also runs the risk of appearing decidedly dated alongside its larger, more bezel-averse sibling. (In the next year, expect most phones with traditional top and bottom bezels to start looking old hat.) It would also be a highly unusual step for two phones in the same family, announced side by side, to sport two entirely different aspect ratios.
If this is what we eventually get from Google in late September or early October, it's going to be a weird release cycle. Two phones that are similar but not quite identical. In contrast to last year's message that Pixel is a single phone in two sizes, we'd have (at best) more of a Galaxy S7/S7 edge situation, where the smaller model carries the same core experience but without the extra pizzaz of the premium model.
Unlike Samsung's conscious choice, however, Google's use of two different ODM partners likely forced its hand at least somewhat. And for fans of smaller phones, it'll be hard to view this development as anything other than a disappointing step backwards from last year.
If these are the two Pixel designs we eventually get, Google might well have missed the opportunity to take advantage of the trend towards taller, slimmer phones — and deliver something with improved pocketability and extra display real estate.
And we probably won't even get a headphone jack for our trouble.
Reader comments
If this is true, I will be disappointed.
If the smaller Pixel 2 has the same internals and a good battery size I'm okay going that way as long as the price isn't over the top. I do not like the curved screen of the S8. I'd prefer QHD resolution so it would work better with Google Daydream but I'll settle for FHD.
The image then the video thumbnail caused a brain freeze. The rear Flash and Lens are reversed between the images.
Not going with Pixel in the fall. Not a fan of the radios that HTC puts in their phones judging from all the issues with my current pixel and I don't want a phone made by LG either. Nokia 9 for me all the way
i don't think separate manufacturers is any cause to think one device may be a "second-class citizen". in fact, it could mean exactly the opposite, that each device is being given a more careful design beginning to end, rather than simply taking the same design and shrinking the battery and display and hoping it all works well. it could also help with pricing as one manufacturer wouldn't be at as high risk for failure.
The design was locked a long time ago and the phones are probably entering production by this point. It's far too late to change anything.
Asinine clickbait article. Yesterday, you people praise the HTC U11 as the year's "most solid" phone, but today a phone with bezels and a 16:9 aspect ratio made by that same manufacturer is likely to be "decidedly dated" and "a disappointing step backwards"? Childish.
You know, I’m surprised nobody mentioned this.
When you make a phone that has the same sized screen but a smaller chassis due to less bezels, people are going to complain about the inevitably smaller battery. When the screen size stays the same but some bezels are put to make space, especially for a battery, people are going to complain about the bezels.
There’s a fine line between the 2
I'm disappointed that the mid-size model is gone. Pixel XL2 looks nice, but the size is a concern. Hoping my fears are not confirmed.
Dang. If the smaller one is significantly worse, i think I'll officially be out of interesting Android options.
People always find something to complain about. And/or internet writers always find something to say that drives clicks.
People get way too obsessive about this stuff. How about this radical idea: first, decide what form factor you prefer. If you're like me, then this is your first "decision gate," and you only look at phones that fall within a specific screen size range. Then, after having chosen one, just look at the specs and design of that phone, and don't worry about what the one you'd never want in the first place looks like.
What crazy, radical, out of the box thinking!
Sadly in the size category, everything flagship quality is too big for some. So the compromising starts at step 1!
I don't get the obsession with bezels - or lack thereof. I can understand why someone may prefer the aesthetics of a bezelless phone, but to constantly bag on phones that have them is juvenile at best. It's a preference - some will like it, some won't. Leave it for the readers to decide for themselves whether it's important or not.
I don't generally care about what a reviewer thinks of the looks of a given phone. I'm quite capable of figuring that part out on my own. What I'm interested in is the functionality and the quality of the phone. Jelly scrolling, crappy wifi, or easily scratched shatterproof displays? Very important to know about. Differing features between makes/models? Yes, please. Calling one phone out of two otherwise equal phones garbage because one has a bezel? Pointless.
There are bezels...and then there are BEZELS
Bezel didn't look all that large too me on the smaller one. Seems smaller than last years bezels.
I hope the Pixel 2 is not an after thought. I want the smaller phone. I have zero interest in VR but I do want the high end specs and preferably an OLED screen.
My quest to find "the perfect phone" ended years ago. There is no such thing. What you will find are devices that adequately meet your needs, some having more aesthetic appeal than others, and within a specific price range.
Once you find a device that you think is for you, buy it and be content.
The perfect phone only exists in the world of unicorns. :P
If you had the perfect phone, you would be bored. Technology can only improve marginally year after year. If you buy a flagship device, you are at least future proofed for 3 years.
Maybe 2...
Then my finger starts itching and quivering above the buy button.
I agree - usually I wait 2 - 3 years and then buy. This year I think will be an exception - patiently waiting for the larger Pixel 2.
Google's product department needs to all be fired. They're out of touch with their market. They never get it right, not once.
Waiting until the 2018 Pixel.
Any article with the word "pizzaz" in it is a winner, for me.
If it has a flat 16:9 screen, a headphone jack and either keeps the notification LED or has a more robust always on display so I don't miss notifications I will probably upgrade. The current ambient display notification thing is pretty terrible. It flashes like one time then never flashes again so without that notification LED I would not know I had any notifications other than if I physically turn on my device every 10 minutes or something which I don't want to do at work.
Now that I look at it that is a pretty tall order for Google. I doubt I will be upgrading this year.
The derp density in the comments here is reaching critical levels... I fear a singularity will soon be created and we shall all perish.
*The most recent rumors indicate both are the same design in different sizes.
You people forget that Huawei made the 6p and LG made the 5x.. both great phones. Price spread and different specs.. different size. Different build materials and quality.. it's called choices
Yet in some ways they were the same. Both had bootloop problems.
A flat screen is a bonus for some and the bezels on the smaller pixel aren't huge by any means. If that render is accurate, that is pretty much what everyone considered reasonably sized bezels just last year.
I was concerned about the phones being made by different OEMs as well but they look almost the same minus the different aspect ratio. Frankly you wouldn't guess they were made by different partners if you didn't know beforehand.
That's how I feel. It is still a very HTC looking phone. HTC isn't good at innovating their design so I am guessing they went with HTC's design (it looks almost the same as last year but with smaller bezels) and asked LG to match it if they end up looking the same.
Agree, though I would posit that the design is pretty heavily inspired by Huawei, given the glass panel. We know that Huawei was Google's first choice for an OEM partner when they were making the pixels and I would guess that early talks about the design carried over to their partnership with HTC.
If Google has already dropped the ball and reverted back to a pair like the 6P (good phone) vs 5X (afterthought pos) , then they have definitely f’cked up.
The latest renders look fine for both phones though, as a matter of fact, both look very nice. I just hope it stays that way when they are both released.
Take a closer look at the on-leaks renders and video. The smaller device has 18:9 screen and small bezel design. IT IS THE SAME DESIGN AS THE XL!!!! Ratio wise, it isn't quite as good, but that is due to the size needed for the speakers and the overall differences due to size. Here are the numbers I calculated based on that info. Smaller device screen approximated from measuring the images:
Pixel 2:
145.3 x 69.3 = 10069.29
122 x 61 = 7442
73.9%
Pixel XL 2:
157.6 x 76.3 = 12024.88
136 x 68 = 9248
76.9%
I don't get why no one is talking about this!!!!! yes, the Screen to body ratio is not as good as the s8 or others, but I will GLADLY sacrifice that for front facing speakers. Also, it is still PRETTY DAMN GOOD.