This is no longer a hobby or a half-assed project — Google hardware is getting serious.
Google's smartphone division is in a very interesting, even precarious, position. At once, it's trying to appeal to two disparate ends of the market: the design and experience-focused high-end phone buyer who is typically drawn to the iPhone; and the Google-loving Android enthusiast that wants a very different set of features and desires the "purest" Google experience. The latter comes from years of selling Google-sanctioned Nexus phones that were so often the dream devices of Android diehards, while the former comes from Google's goal to capture the most lucrative and sought-after group of consumers in the market.
The solution, as was the case last year with the canonical Pixels, comes in the form of "one" phone that's actually two — this year, it's the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL. Starting at $649 for the base model Pixel 2 and going up to $949 for the top Pixel 2 XL, these things are costly — and Google thinks it has both the hardware and software chops to make them worth it. A refined emphasis on in-house hardware design and a compelling story about deep integration with Google's bevy of services make the Pixel 2 and 2 XL rather unique among Android phones — and, of course, quite similar to Apple's playbook with the iPhone.
Google's hardware division isn't a project or a hobby anymore. It's the real deal. Let's see if the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL live up to that standard in our full review.
About this review
I am writing this review after six days using the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL. They were used on both the Project Fi and Verizon networks in the greater Seattle, WA area. The software was not updated during the course of our review.
For our video review, Alex Dobie has also been using both the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL for a total of five days in Manchester, UK, and Munich, Germany on the EE and Vodafone networks (roaming on Telekom.de and Vodafone DE while in Germany.) The phones were provided to Android Central for review by Google.
Because of their considerable similarities, we're grouping together both the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL into a single review. The opinions and observations expressed in this review are applicable to both phones, except in specific places where one model is mentioned in particular.
In video form
Pixel 2 and 2 XL Video review
For the full visual take on these new phones from Google, be sure to watch our complete video review put together by our very own Alex Dobie. For the specific details on the pair, you'll want to read our entire written review here.
Keep it simple
Pixel 2 and 2 XL Hardware
2016's HTC-built Pixel and Pixel XL were identical phones simply built at two different scales. This year, despite Google's insistence on branding of the "Pixel 2" as a single phone, things aren't so simple. Sure, from a glance, the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL look like the same phone in two different sizes. But pick them up, and each is clearly unique.
The larger Pixel 2 XL is getting a majority of the attention, and rightfully so.
The Pixel 2 XL is getting a majority of the attention, and I'd say rightfully so. The big 18:9 display, rounded corners and smaller bezels just feel more modern, looking very similar to the LG V30 (wonder why) and Galaxy S8+. In stark contrast to the smaller Pixel 2, the 2 XL's front glass is steeply curved on all sides to flow over the edges and meet the metal sides further down. It feels and looks absolutely fantastic, and the lack of any sharp edges or right angles on the entire front just feels "right."
The problem, from my perspective, is its overall size that will be too big for some to manage. It's basically the same size as the Galaxy S8+ — just under 2 mm shorter, but also over 3 mm wider and the same weight. For another comparison, the Pixel 2 XL is larger (and not just a little bit) in every dimension than the LG V30. It teeters on the edge of being too big to reach across, and is definitely too big to comfortably reach the top quarter of the display when holding it in one hand. Thankfully, the Pixel 2 XL has a flat display that doesn't have accidental palm touch issues, and a fingerprint sensor in a perfect position to reach in any case.
The Pixel 2, on the other hand, harkens back in so many ways to the Nexus 5X — the proportions, the curves, the overall look from the front. Its metal sides come up further and to a sharper beveled edge where they meet front glass, and the glass itself is nearly flat with only a minor amount of "2.5D" curving at the edges. The 16:9 display obviously isn't as tall as the 2 XL, but the bezels on the top and bottom add enough height that the overall proportions are very similar to its larger sibling.
Once you get past the front and how the glass curves, the phones are almost identical.
For all of this typing focused on the differences between the two, there is so much shared in the hardware of the Pixel 2 and 2 XL. Once you get past the front and how the glass curves into the sides, things are as close to identical as possible. The aluminum frame feels thick and finely constructed, with a textured coating that gives you far more grip — albeit at the expense of feeling a bit less like metal than the 2016 Pixels, a compromise I feel is worthwhile. The glass insert at the top of the phones is smaller now and inset perfectly, but now marred by a small camera bump that makes the taller 2 XL wobble on the table a bit when you're tapping the screen.
There isn't much else to say about the design of these phones, particularly when you have them both in black as I do. Like their predecessors, and even more so this time around, the Pixel 2 and 2 XL are monolithic, near-featureless and quite basic in their overall hardware. They don't have the stunning curves, flashy polished metal or distinctive lines of many other phones out there. The best you get here are the offset colored power buttons on "kinda blue" Pixel 2 and "black & white" Pixel 2 XL.
The hardware is clean, efficient and beautiful — but not flashy.
Mercifully, Google has added IP67 water- and dust-resistance to the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL, which is downright table stakes at this point (and some would argue it was last year). Whether directly related or not, this has also coincided with the loss of the headphone jack — which was something Google specifically mentioned as a benefit on the original Pixels. (Ugh. C'mon.) It includes a USB-C to 3.5 mm headphone adapter in the box, and sells extras in the Google Store for
$20 $9, but frustratingly doesn't put USB-C headphones in the box. The industry is leaving the 3.5 mm headphone jack behind, I get that — but I really wish Google didn't cheap out here, particularly on the $849 Pixel 2 XL, and chose to include some headphones considering how few people have USB-C headphones right now.
Adding to the frustration is attempting to navigate the world of USB-C adapters and headphones. At this point there's no clear or consistent way to know if when you buy them that they'll actually work with your phone. For example HTC's headphones don't work with the Pixel 2, but its headphone adapter does. And Motorola's adapter doesn't work with Google's phones at all.
A tale of two displays
Alright, back to the differences again — let's talk about displays. Google's biggest selling point on the Pixel 2 XL's display was its color accuracy and the fact that it could reproduce 100% of the DCI-P3 color space. And to my eyes, that's clearly where all of the tuning time went: accuracy above all else. Because this screen, I hate to say, looks a bit dull and washed out. Being used to Samsung's vibrant and colorful displays — which by default exhibit punchier, more saturated colors — the 2 XL is kind of disappointing when you first look at it. No matter how you feel about the colors you'll notice an apparent color shifting when viewing the phone off-axis at all, to the point where holding the phone at an angle the colors at the top of the display (further from you) are more blue/green than what's at the bottom.
The Pixel 2 XL's display is actually disappointing, but the standard Pixel 2 surprises.
The 2880x1440 resolution is plenty high, but the Pixel 2 XL exhibits the same sort of soft grain and grit as the V30 on white backgrounds when scrolling — one of those things you can't un-see once it's been pointed out. It's something we expect to see on super low-end phones, but not anything remotely high-end in the past few years — and it's surely not a problem that Samsung has with its OLED displays nowadays.
Thankfully over time your eyes get used to its calibration, as they do with any other phone, and you start to see some of the benefits compared to last year. The Pixel 2 XL gets much dimmer in low-light situations where you want it to, peak brightness is higher — though it is, of course, not as bright as a Galaxy Note 8 — and daylight visibility improved because of it.
Funny enough, it's the smaller, lower resolution, less-accurate and ostensibly lower-end Pixel 2 display that actually looks better to my eyes. Its brightness (both high and low) is very similar to the 2 XL, but it doesn't exhibit the grain on white backgrounds or the color shifting at angles that are annoying on the larger phone. At the same time, its colors have a bit more punch and depth to them — mostly due to the display just being a tad warmer overall.
I don't think the display quality differences are so big that they alone should make you want to choose one phone over the other. There are other factors like the actual physical size of the screen and the design of the phone that are likely bigger purchase drivers. But it's certainly worth noting that just because the Pixel 2 XL is bigger and more expensive doesn't mean it has the better display.
The best around
Pixel 2 and 2 XL Software and experience
For the vast majority of people out there, the best Android experience comes directly from Google on a Pixel phone. If there's one thing we've seen play out consistently over the years, it's new high-end phones coming out with piles of bells and whistles to appeal to as many people as possible, only to eventually hurt the daily experience because of how they were saddled with all of this superfluous crap. Google's Pixel phones are the exact opposite: in having fewer features and options for customization, they offer a superior daily experience for almost every kind of smartphone user today.
Google has gotten really good at this whole user experience and interface design thing.
Loading up your Pixel 2 or 2 XL for the first time, you won't be greeted by a super-long setup process, duplicate apps, extra account permissions or clunky backup and restore settings. Google's default apps are some of the best in the business — many of which you'd likely install on any Android phone — so for many people, they won't feel like they have to go hunting for anything from the Play Store from the start. As it turns out, Google has gotten really good at this user experience and interface design stuff — everything just flows and makes sense. Android 8.0 Oreo has a lot of nice features that will be great for any Android user, but it's absolutely fantastic to see it all working as intended by its creators with no additional changes.
That's not to say that the Pixel 2 and 2 XL give you the same type of empty, spartan experience of old Nexuses. Google has consistently added little features and changes to its software in the last year, but for the most part they are both simple and noninvasive. Just look at the new feature that passively identifies any ambient music and displays it on your lock screen — that isn't something that gets in your way, but it's a neat bit of magic to see when you glance down at your phone on the table. The same goes for Google Assistant being available with a squeeze of the phone, or being able to back up as many photos as you want in their original quality (for three years) to Google Photos. It's all of these "small" things that are both out of your way and hugely impactful to the overall experience of the phone when you add them up.
And of course Google's core competency of having guaranteed update windows for these phones is something that will always differentiate it. With the Pixel 2 and 2 XL it has promised three years of platform and security updates, meaning if you buy one of these you just won't have to worry about having up-to-date software — that's important if you care about that sort of thing, but really important if you're someone who doesn't.
Performance
This is what people who are "in the know" buy a Pixel for: the performance. And not just in terms of synthetic benchmarks, but in real-world "live with this every day" speed that you just don't get in any other Android phone. With the new processor and another year of optimization, Google picks up right where it left off with last year's Pixels. Both of these phones are ridiculously fast, smooth and consistent in everything you do.
People who are 'in the know' buy a Pixel for the performance.
It's something I've obviously come to expect from Google's own phones, but after using other phones that are fast but still have hiccups now and then, it's just so refreshing to have something this consistently good in your hands. The thing about speed like this is that you don't have to be a smartphone nerd to appreciate it. Everyday people who are used to their slightly old and stuttery phone will be blown away by the Pixel 2 and 2 XL.
I figured this is as good a place as any to mention audio performance — namely, how both of these phones come with front-facing stereo speakers. I'm never going to say that the addition of stereo speakers is a fine trade-off for not having a headphone jack, but these speakers are really good. I'd put them right up next to the HTC U11's in terms of quality and volume, which means they both totally blow away the single speaker on phones like the Galaxy S8. The phones obviously aren't big enough for real stereo separation, but having audio coming right at you when watching video is far better than blowing out one end.
Battery life
With a 3520mAh battery and super-efficient Snapdragon 835 processor, the Pixel 2 XL is poised to have really good battery life. And indeed it lives up to expectations. In my first full day out of the gate with the 2 XL it made it through a 16-hour day with 5 hours of "screen on" time when I tossed it on the charger at 5% battery before bed, which was surprisingly good considering how much I used it throughout the day. This was with everything turned on, syncing and notifying me, with the default "living" wallpaper (a clear increase in power drain), auto screen brightness, plenty of podcast listening over Bluetooth, and time spent in the camera. In subsequent days things were even better as I went easier on the phone.
The Pixel 2 XL's battery life is exceptional, and the Pixel 2 is actually a full-day phone as well.
There's plenty of rational concern that the Pixel 2's 2700mAh battery, being 23% smaller, isn't large enough considering it has the same overall specs and capabilities, with the only change being a smaller 1080p display. Thankfully things seem much better than last year's Pixel with its 2770mAh battery. With a more efficient processor, the Pixel 2's battery is actually really solid. Using the Pixel 2 the same way as the 2 XL, It's good for a full day of use — at least 16 or 17 hours, albeit with less than the 5 hours of "screen on" time ... more like 3 to 4 hours instead. But that's just fine for me — it means I don't really have to worry about battery life, even with what is admittedly a really small battery for a 2017 flagship.
New benchmark
Pixel 2 and 2 XL Cameras
Even a year after their release, the Pixel and Pixel XL were easily still some of the best available smartphone cameras. That was due in no small part to Google's excellent photo processing, which paired with camera hardware that lacked the typical assistance of OIS (optical image stabilization) and produced fantastic photos regardless. This year, Google has added OIS, widened the aperture to f/1.8 and improved its processing, with the only downside (if you could call it that) being slightly smaller pixel size on the 12.2MP sensor.
The results are utterly fantastic. Google hasn't strayed from its core philosophy on photography, which is to give you a mostly accurate photo but also crank up the colors and use HDR techniques to give you a beautiful shot. To that point, HDR+ is now on permanently by default, leaving you to jump into the advanced settings to give yourself a toggle to turn it off. But I'm not sure why you would — HDR+ processing is great, and even faster than before.
So this is what happens when you take Google's great photo processing and add it to even better hardware fundamentals. Shots are crisp with great detail, and some close-up shots have just unreal levels of fine detail in lines. In situations where the smartphone-sized sensor simply can't work out a scene you get some high ISO noise that looks totally normal and expected — not over-processed and gross. Colors are just punchy enough to grab your eye without being crazy. And best of all, shot-to-shot consistency is fantastic. I don't think I took a single photo that was "bad" — I either took "good" or "great" photos.
Portrait Mode
The perfect example of Google flexing its software processing muscle is the inclusion of a Portrait Mode even though it only has a single camera. The camera uses the distance between individual pixels on the sensor to determine depth, then defines the foreground and background in software and applies a background blur in the final photo. Like all of these modes from other companies Google's isn't perfect, but shockingly it's just as good as the rest — and in many cases I found it to even be better.
Portrait Mode still struggles with stray hairs on people's heads, and sometimes with extra accouterments like glasses or big over-ear headphones. But I didn't find that it had issues with inanimate objects that have solid, straight lines on their sides like I sometimes saw on the Galaxy Note 8. Portrait Mode simply won't activate if the software thinks that it can't apply the effect properly on the subject, and in any case gives you a "standard" photo alongside your portrait shot.
Perhaps the most impressive part of Google's Portrait Mode system is that it also works extremely well on the front-facing 8MP f/2.4 camera. The effect can sometimes feel a bit overboard, but its edge detection is still top notch on the front-facer. The extra processing leads to really stand-out selfies — some of the best I've taken with a phone.
Video
Alex does a fantastic job actually illustrating how well the new Pixel 2 and 2 XL do with their video mode in our video review. In short, the addition of OIS to Google's already fantastic EIS (electronic image stabilization) produces great results. The video is so stable it seems impossible that it's coming from a phone with no extra stabilizing hardware assistance.
This year's Pixels seem to be a bit better about letting some of the natural movement of your hand come across in the video, though, which is particularly noticeable when walking and panning the camera. It means that the video remains stable, but doesn't look so artificially stabilized that it bothers your eyes. The Pixel 2 and 2 XL may not have all of the crazy video capabilities of the LG V30 when it comes to tweaking and utilizing specific effects, but for simple "point and shoot" videography it's amazing.
Google does it again
Pixel 2 and 2 XL Bottom line
Google has, once again, made the best pair of Android phones you can buy today. If someone has at least $649 to spend, knowing nothing else about what they want from a phone, I will be able to recommend they buy a Pixel 2 and have no worries about them enjoying the experience.
In either phone, you get hardware that's well-built and beautiful with all of the requisite specs and base hardware features, paired with an unrivaled software and user experience that you'll enjoy every day. You're also getting a smartphone that's likely to produce the best photos you've ever seen come out of a phone, in just about any situation you put it in. Then you get the smaller things you only notice over time — very strong battery life, loud stereo speakers, IP67 water resistance, software that's well hedged against slowdowns over time, and three years of guaranteed updates.
Google has, once again, made the best pair of Android phones you can buy today.
The Pixel 2 XL's display quality is objectively not good enough to match its $849 starting price, but the smaller Pixel 2's is more than good enough for $649. The lack of a headphone jack is troubling for many, myself included. And the software doesn't have the massive number of specialized features you'll find on other phones.
But those few cons are washed away in just a couple of hours of actually using either phone; and that excellent experience will stay strong for months — and even years — to come. Google has outdone itself this year. It has made the phones that everyone should be considering, even if its sales will end up being tiny in comparison to the big names.
The only question, really, is which size you should buy. The Pixel 2 XL is probably too expensive for many people, and its 6-inch display may actually be too big as well. The Pixel 2, with a very attainable price, offers excellent value for the money — it also has a better display and more manageable size. Unless you feel like you need the extra screen size or battery of the 2 XL, pick the Pixel 2. You'll love it.
Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL
Reader comments
I can't wait to get mine next week. I must worn you guys though, when I preorder a phone it turns out to be a flop. Maybe this will change things.
I've only pre-ordered two phones, and I'm 1 for 2. The original Pixel has been the best phone I've ever owned, but the LG G4 worked great until it died. Twice. Within six months.
Really looking forward to getting money too! Overall it will be an upgrade to my S8+. Really looking forward to always having the latest software and great hardware together.
Played around with one at Verizon... I like the feel a lot. Really looking forward to getting it... Hopefully tomorrow!
it's the end of 2017 and these phones don't have wireless charging. that is all.
I know what you mean, but I personally don't want wireless charging. I don't want a glass-backed phone for one, and it's less convenient to use a phone while it's wireless charging anyway. When the phone is plugged in I can pick it up and do whatever I have to do and it keeps charging while I'm doing it.
It's not that I don't want it; I just don't care about it all that much. I'd rather have it than not, I guess, but when I had a Nexus 4 and 5, I almost never actually used it, despite having bought the orb charger when it was first released.
Regardless, Apple has it now, so it'll be table stakes by next model year.
Same here. Wireless charging is of no use to me. I have to plug my phone into the car to use Android Auto...and it charges. I have wired chargers in my bedroom, and both sides of the living room....I like to use my phone while it's charging. I know many like the novelty of it, but Apple sold hundreds of millions of phones without it for a reason. I just don't think it's truly a necessity.
I've had both, I don't see a big deal. How hard is it to plug in? Do you take your wireless charger everywhere you go...car, office or only use it at home? You really can't use it while it's charging wireless unless you're right on top of it but cant move it at the same time.
Different strokes for different folks - I use a wireless charger tilted dock at my office all the time. Also makes it use-able while charging.
Same here. I have one sitting right in front of me here at work. Tylt and I'm constantly using my phone (LG G4). If I really need to juice it up, of course I plug it in, but it's rare. It's great to have in my opinion.
Unfortunately wireless charging up to this point definitely hasn't been considered one of those "must have" features. It's nice, and I like to use it, but I don't think that many people see it as something they must have when choosing a phone to buy.
That may change soon. Since Apple is now including wireless charging in their new iPhones, we just may see wider adoption at places I'd love to see it more often (coffee shops, bars, airports, etc). More surprising is that Apple chose to use Qi as opposed to another one of their own proprietary concoctions.
Apple adopting it surely raises the overall awareness in the public, but it's going to take a while (if at all) for it to become a "must have" feature.
Yes exactly, why would Google want to put old technology in it? There is no need for wireless charging when your phone charges ridiculously fast on USB c.
Could they of not made a black headphone dongle for the black phones?? Come on, that looks awfully in the video.
Yup it looks like garbage. The charger is white also, but that's less of an issue IMO.
Awesome!! Going to read everything after work. Btw my Pixel 2 XL just shipped.
STILL no valid excuse for not having the 3.5mm headphone jack. Especially on the XL.
On the plus side, those are beautiful pictures of Seattle.
Yeah there is. Look at sales numbers of Bluetooth headphones vs wired....
Still, the utter mess that is the different standards for USB-C audio only working with specific phones need to be addressed
Addressed? Hell, I'd be happy for it to even be acknowledged by OEMs at this point.
Ahh... where to start? "For the vast majority of people out there, the best Android experience comes directly from Google on a Pixel phone", this statement was made based on what data or whose analysis? The first gen Pixels sold roughly 2-4 million units and Android phones sold in the same time period was about 250-300 million, implying that the Pixel represented around 1% of all Android phones sold. If I remember correctly 99% is greater than 1%, this is one of the reasons why I don't take your (Android Central) reviews seriously. I get that you guys love your Pixels, but making up "facts" to back up your fanboyism is really laughable and outright dispicable.
The statement implies that, if they tried it, most people would agree that the android experience is fastest and easiest on Google's hardware. You may or may not agree with that, and that's fine either way, but in no way did the article imply that most people bought the pixel over other phones this year.
How can you judge software without using/owning something running it?
"The statement implies that, if they tried it, most people would agree that the android experience is fastest and easiest on Google's hardware", the reviewer didn't imply it, he made it look like a fact.
You can't. But a lot of people have had issues in the past with their phones slowing down and a common consensus is because that is due to software overlays and bloatware. Additionally, software updates are often slow to many phones because companies have to take time to make sure the pre-installed apps they threw in still work with the new software/OS. Due to these things, the author suggests that most people would agree that having the pure android experience is more convenient.
The Essential phone runs stock Android, and it has more bugs and issues than any Samsung smartphone (the epitome of bloatware, right?) that I've ever used.
Google is still adding features to stock Android that have existed on other software skins for years. Most of the things they've added, I have had on my Samsung phone since 2014. So software updates may look significant to someone using a Nexus or Pixel phone but are mostly boring and superficial me.
I'm not making a claim based on survey data. I'm making a claim based on having used every high-end phone released in the last 5 years and seeing what Google has done in software and how it can appeal to the widest possible number of people.
YOU are ONE person. You DO NOT represent the "vast majority" of smartphone or Android users. Your OPINION is not fact no matter how many phones you've used. I've been using smartphones since 2005, I HAVE used "Stock" Android and find it absolutely terrible. Does that mean everybody should/will hate stock Android? No, it's just an opinion like yours.
CAPS LOCK makes your COMMENT seem very REASONABLE and NUANCED. I really LIKE it when people present their THOUGHTS and IDEAS in this FORMAT.
Definitely worked!
I said "majority" of people. Not "every" person. You're clearly not someone who likes Google's take on Android, and for you there are dozens of phones out there that offer something different.
Apples and oranges my friend. I'm not going to argue which phone does or doesn't offer the best android experience, but I suggest that total sales numbers has little to do with it. Google has botched nearly every new phone launch with initial product shortages and ordering system bugs. Usually by the time they would catch up the next big flagship launches. And the other big flagships kill it in sales because of universal presence in carrier stores - a nut that Google hasn't been able to crack just yet (they tried with the Nexus 6, but for various reasons that didn't work out so well). Shortcomings in sales (failure to achieve universal carrier buy-in) spurious marketing and supply chain issues represent most of the reason why the market share is what it is rather than user experience.
Another example: Maserati vs Camry. Camry's outsell Maserati's, but which offers the better experience? Sames numbers, it would seem, don't tell the whole story.
Uhh....Camry's offer the better experience, since Masarati's are notoriously unreliable and finicky. Try again. Also based on your analogy the Pixel would be the Camry.
The only thing i could glean from you is that your opinion is different from mine which in turn is different from someone else's, which has been my point the entire time.
Better than any crap OEM phone including Samsung, if all you care is best software experience which just works and up to date on latest security patches etc. Add to that best camera on any phone.
So yeah best option for majority people but anyway this isn't going to sell in any meaningful numbers, that will be the iPhone which is a great phone and Samsung phones which sadly represent majority Android devices.
Pixel 2 it is... Can't wait to get it.
Same! Preordered the white
Charging the XL at nearly $1K thinking they're worth that price while their first gen models hardly sold any for a whole year...4mill I think it was. Pretty low numbers.
Eh, no one expected them to sell in any large numbers. I was honestly surprised they sold as many as they did. And they certainly would've sold quite a few more had they not run into whatever nebulous productions issues that they had with the XL model.
But yeah, I'm not buying a phone for $850, regardless.
Pretty lame phone if you ask me. It's an iphone copy, after they mocked iphone 7 for not having a 3.5 headphone jack. And it doesn't even have wireless charging or 2 cameras (just a photoshoping hack on the camera app). google was never very good at doing phones anyway
I've said for a couple years now that if they would sell me a phone with iPhone hardware and pure Android, I'd buy it. My Pixel 2 XL will be here soon enough. Lol.
Yeah. Google is definitely taking a lot from Apple's playbook, and I mostly mean that in a good way.
But man, dunking on Apple for removing the 3.5mm jack and then turning around and removing it on their own devices one model year later? Weak. And that's coming from someone who doesn't personally care about the 3.5mm jack at all.
I need to get some hands on myself, but it seems like I'd like the Pixel 2 over the XL, especially based on comments about it being easier and more comfortable to handle and having sightly better speakers.
I'm now leaning that way too. Giant bezels aside, it's nice to have a smaller phone for handling. Then there's the slightly more palatable price...
White or Kinda Blue??
Kinda Blue for me.
I went to my local Verizon store to play with them the other day, and i was amazed at how good the regular Pixel 2 felt in hand. Yes, the bezels are large, but you get over that almost immediately with how premium and well manufactured the phone feels and looks. It almost made the 2 XL sitting next to it look bad. You will not be disappointed with the physical aspects of the 2 should you choose to get it.
If you’re not buying the 2 XL in the Panda color, you’re doing it wrong :P
That said, $900+ for 128GB? Wouldn’t it be nice to have 256GB?
Yeah. Last year, an extra $100 got you four times the storage. This year, $100 only doubles it, despite storage being a less expensive commodity this year than it was last. I have no need for more than 64GB, but still, not cool
"Google has, once again, made the best pair of Android phones you can buy today."
You misspelled "Samsung".
Or you're completely drunk.
Also, the "new standard" is being sh*t hardware, with basic features missing and crappy software?
If that's the standard no wonder there are so many crappy Android phones.
Super glad you have a stronger opinion on these phones you haven't used than I do after using them for a week.
I'm not drunk or misspelling anything. I objectively think these phones are better overall than Samsung's latest phones.
I don't need to use phones to know that they aren't better than Samsung's latest. You know why? Because the moment a phone removes or misses something that is essential for people's use of it, it makes it automatically worse.
Cases in point:
- microSD slot
- wireless charging
- headphone jack.
Now let's see:
- I'm very aware that Google never had microSD slots on Nexus phones nor the original iPixels. Apple doesn't have it on iPhones either and well, we all know where Google is copying from. However, that doesn't mean it's a good decision. If fact, it isn't. It ensures that you: either get trapped on some cloud service you might not want to use (because, you know, not everyone wants their personal files stored on the servers of some shady Corporation thousands of kilometres away) or you might lose everything in case something goes wrong with the phone.
As for me, the lack of a microSD slot is an immediate deal breaker. I do NOT store personal photos on the cloud nor will I do so ever. So a microSD is essential. The iPixels lack support for it? Then it's immediately inferior to the competition that offers it.
- Wireless charging. I don't really care if YOU use it or not. Wireless charging will eventually become standard on all phones because Apple has finally joined the rest of the non-Google world in 2017.
I, personally, haven't charged a phone with a cable since 2012. The iPixel doesn't support wireless charging? It's making me go back 5 years if I want to charge it? Then it's immediately inferior to the competition that offers the feature.
- Headphone jack.
I don't think I even need to spend much time here. They mocked Apple last year. This year they copy them because they realised they could charge idiots who buy iPixels, money for a dongle ($25 which now they were forced to lower to $9) to get their headphones to work once again with their phones.
They have NOT offered users a better audio experience, they have NOT offered users a good pair of bluetooth headphones alongside the phone, they simply removed a feature because Apple did it and the iPixel is pretty much a rip off of the iPhone. I don't blame Google for milking money out of idiots, though. Just like I don't blame Apple. But I do blame anyone who tries to justify the decision with anything other than corporate greed.
And once again, this puts the iPixel behind the better offerings from the competition.
You can argue that the iPixel is an "overall better phone"...but I don't see how you can justify it. Because everything in them is, at best, on pair with the competition. They don't excel in anything except, maybe, in "point-and-shoot photos for noobs" where the camera does make a good job (but, once again, it's not the best camera because it ostracises anyone who knows and cares about photography by lacking a full manual mode for example).
And then you have the software. Which is an absolutely subjective thing. You like stock Android? Good for you. Most people apparently don't (or Nexus and iPixels would outsell the Galaxies and the LGs and Huaweis etc).
I, for example, prefer a "dreadful" OEM skin that actually gives me better functionality than a "bare-bones always snappy experience" that actually doesn't. I prefer, for example, that split screen is actually useful by giving me a list of the apps to open on the bottom portion instead of expecting me to split the screen, then return home, go to the app icon I want (be it in the app draw or the homescren), click it and then having it open again in split screen.
Or being able to have my phone providing a blue-light filter automatically at a certain time instead of having to rely on some third party app from the PlayStore.
Is the software why it's the "best overall" phone? Because in that case, again, it isn't It might be FOR YOU, but it's not for the average consumer.
Of course, just like last year, the main difference here is that *I* do NOT need to fall on Google's good graces. I don't run an Android fansite and I don't need to make Google happy with my opinions or I'll stop getting review phones.
And that's my biggest problem with AC's (and some others) reviews of these iPixels. You're far too lenient with Google's decisions. Heck, just look at the way you almost forced yourself to criticise the removal of the headphone jack with the "we get it, the industry is moving away" even though no actual relevant brand in the market did it apart from Apple (the ones who did it were HTC and Motorola, both absolutely irrelevant in the consumer space. And then you have Huawei who's absolutely inconsistent with it). Heck, LG and Sony for example are moving in the exact opposite direction. And Samsung included those AKG-tuned earphones which, if anything, sent a message about the importance they're giving audio quality.
So yeah. This is how one can have a very strong opinion about phones without even needing to use them. See? It's not that difficult ;)
Once you remove the Saumsung out of your ass you might be able to realize there is more to the world then your own righteous opinions.
I have a feeling a stick might be lodged up there as well.
Just don't buy one and move on, dang.
Holy ****, you are coming off as a bad person who is defiantly proud of his own ignorance. I really wish you could take 20 seconds to breath and actually become educated about the nonsense you're spewing.
They're both ugly :(
I have to disagree on the Pixel 2. Yes bezels, but I actually played around with one in a Verizon store yesterday, and I was blown away by how nice and premium it felt. HTC did an awesome job on it. The XL is definitely not a looker, but I went ahead and bought it regardless.
I wanted a premium, Google designed software experience above anything else, and so I was willing to sacrifice a little in the hardware department.
The new standard for about 50 people on android websites
Sounds like the Pixel 2 and 2 XL aren't for you. That's OK! There are lots of other phones out there.
The article seriously goes on about the phone's camera/image taking capabilities. But... where are the example images taken with the phone's camera(s)?? For all the expounding on the virtues of the phone's image capabilities, you have one single image of a spider and a blurred background. For the whole article, you have one single image example.(?)
Maybe I speak to soon, and you're working on a gallery chock-full of indoor/outdoor and daytime/night time example and/or comparison photos. But... with all due respect, as it is with one single example image, this article is considerably underwhelming where the supposed camera capabilities are concerned.
Both of those images are actually galleries. There are roughly ~30 example photos in here. If the galleries aren't loading properly, hit us with your device details and we can try to figure it out :)
You're a gentlemen Andrew and I appreciate your politely pointing this out. Reading the article though the play store app, it didn't occur to me to click on the picture of the spider for additional images.
Thus far the images look great. Maybe a bit early to tell, but they seem to have a slightly more organic/film like appearance (less digital) compared to the V30 images I've been combing through.
Bummed to hear about the display quality difference. I was thinking about going with the 2xl when I saw that it was close in size to my Z but I may have to rethink.
I can't believe how trash the 2XL display is. I just don't understand why someone would pay close to $1000.00 to look at a janky display everyday. But to each their own. I really expect much more from such a powerhouse like Google. And oh yeah, "pure Android" is so overrated.
It just means you're not used to accurate displays
Indeed, I think everyone expects more than what the 2 XL's display offers at that price.
Speaking only for myself, I expect it to just be as good as it's little brother's, especially after they made a big deal of saying both phones had the same stuff.
No headphone jack = I'm not buying the phone.
Any thoughts on the screen issues with this and the V30 being related to firmware? Hard to believe with LGs OLED televisions that they wouldn't knock this out of the park.
With phones and TVs, you're looking at massively different pixel densities and power consumption restraints though, right? Hoping someone else catches up to Samsung soon. As least Samsung is selling their screens to some other Android phone makers. The relatively cheap Axon 7 has a Samsung AMOLED screen.
New standard? Not quite. Look at the Note 8 or even V30. The Pixel doesn't even have several features that are basically standard on other phones. If the Pixel 2 was around $450 I would say it is the new standard for higher midrange lineup. The XL 2 is like some weird beta experiment that people are going to pay $1000 to participate in.
Preordered the xl. And am still excited. I can already see the blue hue in the review video on the Pixel 2 XL, has me a bit worried.
Never understand why some folks worry about how another would like to spend his or her money. Let each individual live and enjoy what they like to do with their hard earned money. Do you.
I've gone to the Verizon store three times this week and the display looks fine to me. This coming from my current S8+ which has an awesome screen. It's obviously not better than Samsung's screens but it still looks great in my opinion. It'll be nice not being stuck on year old software too!
Not good about the XL's display. I was in the Verizon Store last week and played with both Pixels along with the V30. To be honest, I thought the V30's sceen looked the best. Now I'm really debating which to get.
Liked the review Andrew, gracias. I have always had a nexus or pixel since the Nexus 4. I like the performance and updates. I usually had another android to go with it with the bells and whistles but since the Pixel Xl just go with Pixel. It is nuts how the galaxy S8 still lags because of the skin and who knows why else.
Pure android performance and fast updates are most important to me. My Pixel 2 XL get delivered next week!
This just seems like Android's version of iPhone. The Pixels are seriously lacking in hardware. I don't care about software because that can be tweaked and fixed, but you cannot add hardware features.
How are the speakers on the Pixel 2? People over at Phone Arena are claiming they are sub-par for front facing speakers and they really aren't "surround" sound speakers. I see in the review the speakers are mentioned as good, but how do they compare to the Nexus 6P? I really liked those speakers.
At £800, there's no way you should have to "live with" the less than perfect screen. I think Huawei may have made a better phone this time around. But, that stock Android... It's disappointing that the P2XL isn't just top notch out of the box... The screen is what you look at all the time.
Is there any reason to be worried that the XL is made by LG? I.e the boot loop issues that plague some of their phones, and the Nexus 5x?
I'm really considering ditching my everything manual camera philosophy for what Google is doing but I have to research how good the audio capture is compared to V series phones which I've found to be at the top. Also for those times when I want to scratch my manual setting itch, I want to know how well third part apps play with the Pixel phones.
"For the VAST MAJORITY OF PEOPLE out there, the best Android experience comes directly from Google on a Pixel phone."
Then how do you explain the fact that Google phones represent a microscopic portion of the market share?
"For the VAST MAJORITY OF GOOGLE FANBOYS out there, the best Android experience comes directly from Google on a Pixel phone."
FIFY
And if no microSD, no wireless charging, etc., is the new standard for Android, I'm glad I've got a phone that violates the standard.
Don't bother. Made-up facts are obviously better than real ones, and they also help push ones agenda.
Andrew is it too early to comment on reliability of Bluetooth connectivity? Similarly, what about phone call quality? Overall quality of the various other radios - LTE, wifi, etc? That's an a function that must be rock solid or it ruins the overall experience.
Bluetooth reliability was often mentioned as a problem with the OG Pixel and is the reason I didn't buy it. The same issue drove me to get rid of a Nexus 6P (which was otherwise a great phone). The other features on the 6P were great, but disconnecting or hiccuping randomly over Bluetooth happened far too often.
I'm feeling torn between a Pixel 2 XL and LG V30. Like the slightly smaller size, wide angle camera, and (presumed) unlocked price of the V30, which in reviews so far has good radio reliability. However, I like the performance over time, metal body, and camera speed and quality of the Pixel 2. (As a side note neither screen seems outstanding but IMHO most screens are good enough these days.)
I"m also interested in battery life comparisons between the Pixel 2 XL and V30.. does the extra 200 maH and cleaner software on the Pixel XL make a difference?
Glad I decided to downsize from the Pixel XL and go with the regular Pixel 2 this year.
Should be here Friday, I'm looking very forward to it, and having the weekend to play with it in a more concentrated way.
I'd like so much to get the pure Android experience, I had in the past a Nexus 7 tablet and loved the experience, but I missed the MicroSD so much I said next time I'm going Nexus/Pixel, it'll have a MicroSD, they still don't and now to add to the insult they remove the headphone jack...
Please stop copying those damn iPhones, whoever wants an iPhone has already got one, you won't convert them over by offering the same thing...