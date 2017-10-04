We finally have all of the details on the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL we were all waiting for. Two phones to carry on the new-formed Pixel legacy, done up a bit differently in 2017 with new hardware features and refreshed software wrapped up in a familiar design. You've no doubt read our Pixel 2 and 2 XL hands-on preview, and now it's time to see the phones in action with our hands-on video!
Give it a watch above, then be sure to check out all of our excellent Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL coverage today and in the weeks and months to come as we get acquainted with these great new phones.
Reader comments
Why are the cameras flipped? It looks so strange side by side
It is a little odd, but only when you have the two side by side. The differences in positioning just came down to how the components had to fit inside the phones. They can't have the exact same layout considering their different sizes.
and made by different manufacturers.
Currently has the highest Dxomark with 98
Ugh, that chin. Watch out 2014, the new Pixels are coming soon
Stack a pixel XL on top of the pixel 2 XL and compare them size-wise please..
Also, Play a YouTube video on the 2XL and show us the size of the screen and the borders..
Thanks
From everything I'm seeing, it appears there's a bit of a camera bump, which is different from last year. Although it looks like it's mostly just a lip from that metal ring that frames the camera?