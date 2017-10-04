We finally have all of the details on the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL we were all waiting for. Two phones to carry on the new-formed Pixel legacy, done up a bit differently in 2017 with new hardware features and refreshed software wrapped up in a familiar design. You've no doubt read our Pixel 2 and 2 XL hands-on preview, and now it's time to see the phones in action with our hands-on video!

Give it a watch above, then be sure to check out all of our excellent Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL coverage today and in the weeks and months to come as we get acquainted with these great new phones.