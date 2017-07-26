Leaked CAD renders give us a detailed look at Google's 2017 flagships.
We got a first look at the Pixel XL 2 earlier this month, and a new leak out of MySmartPrice gives us a detailed look at the Pixel 2 and the larger Pixel XL 2. The 3D renders are based on CAD designs given out to accessory makers, and given the publication's accuracy with the Galaxy S8 leak, there's a high probability that this is what Google's 2017 flagships will end up looking like.
The renders highlight a tall display, and with LG set to be the manufacturer, it's likely we'll see an LG G6-esque 18:9 panel. It looks like the Pixel 2 and Pixel XL 2 will offer a dual stereo speaker configuration up front. The USB-C port is located at the bottom, and as there's no 3.5mm jack at the top, it's possible Google is following in the footsteps of Motorola, HTC, and Xiaomi in eschewing the headphone jack.
It looks like the Pixel and Pixel XL 2 will retain the glass window at the back, although it doesn't reach down all the way to cover the fingerprint sensor. The overall design doesn't seem all that different, with the phones sporting a similar brushed metal aesthetic with rounded edges. While there's no dual camera setup, the imaging sensor itself is larger, and juts out slightly from the body. The rumored dimensions for the Pixel 2 are 145.3 x 69.3 x 7.8mm, while the Pixel XL 2 is set to come in at 157.6 x 76.3 x 7.9mm.
We don't have a whole lot of information regarding the internal specs, but it's likely the Pixel and Pixel XL 2 will be the first to be powered by the Snapdragon 836, a mid-cycle refresh of the Snapdragon 835 with a 10% uptick in performance.
What are your thoughts on the Pixel 2 and Pixel XL 2?
Reader comments
Functionally, what does the Pixel2 offer that the original Pixel doesn't? I think we may have reached peak smartphone, with no new real innovation. (I eventually sold my Pixel for a Moto G5+, and don't really notice any day-to-day difference in functionality.)
I tend to agree, although how's the camera difference? I'd imagine that there's a drop there.
Probably, but the camera seems functional enough for my needs. (but I'm color-blind and probably not the best judge)
“Headphone jack.....satisfyingly not new”
Remember that.....
If the dimensions are correct, the Pixel 2 is larger than the OG Pixel but the screen size is the same. At least based on initial reports of a 5 inch screen. Google is going the wrong way. Also with the Pixel 2 being thinner they better not have skimped on the battery size.
Is it possible that Google opted for a larger screen size in the Pixel 2? Based on the CAD design the Pixel 2 seems to have smaller forehead and chin bezels than the Pixel but is taller.
So pixel 2 will be earlier than note 8 to have the sd836?
I'm excited about front speakers.
I am saddened about 18:9. Narrow and tall becomes more awkward for a large device.
If there happens to be wireless charging, I would be extremely excited.
Does it have SD slot? If not, I'll pass.
Of course it won't. Is this your first rodeo?
Definitely getting one