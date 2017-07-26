Leaked CAD renders give us a detailed look at Google's 2017 flagships.

We got a first look at the Pixel XL 2 earlier this month, and a new leak out of MySmartPrice gives us a detailed look at the Pixel 2 and the larger Pixel XL 2. The 3D renders are based on CAD designs given out to accessory makers, and given the publication's accuracy with the Galaxy S8 leak, there's a high probability that this is what Google's 2017 flagships will end up looking like.

The renders highlight a tall display, and with LG set to be the manufacturer, it's likely we'll see an LG G6-esque 18:9 panel. It looks like the Pixel 2 and Pixel XL 2 will offer a dual stereo speaker configuration up front. The USB-C port is located at the bottom, and as there's no 3.5mm jack at the top, it's possible Google is following in the footsteps of Motorola, HTC, and Xiaomi in eschewing the headphone jack.

It looks like the Pixel and Pixel XL 2 will retain the glass window at the back, although it doesn't reach down all the way to cover the fingerprint sensor. The overall design doesn't seem all that different, with the phones sporting a similar brushed metal aesthetic with rounded edges. While there's no dual camera setup, the imaging sensor itself is larger, and juts out slightly from the body. The rumored dimensions for the Pixel 2 are 145.3 x 69.3 x 7.8mm, while the Pixel XL 2 is set to come in at 157.6 x 76.3 x 7.9mm.

We don't have a whole lot of information regarding the internal specs, but it's likely the Pixel and Pixel XL 2 will be the first to be powered by the Snapdragon 836, a mid-cycle refresh of the Snapdragon 835 with a 10% uptick in performance.

What are your thoughts on the Pixel 2 and Pixel XL 2?