The Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL are here, but how do Google's latest handsets compare to last year's models?

After weeks upon weeks of leaks of rumors, and the Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL are finally here. Google's latest flagship handsets are the best we've seen from the company to-date, but last year's original Pixel and Pixel XL weren't anything to scoff at all. In fact, they're still two of the best Android phones (albeit outdated at this point) that you can get. So, just how do the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL truly stack up to their older brothers?

Pixel vs. Pixel 2 specs

Category Google Pixel Google Pixel 2 Size and Weight 143.8 x 69.5 x 7.3 ~ 8.5 mm

143 gm 145.7 x 69.7 x 7.8 mm

143 gm Display 5-inch 1920 x 1080 AMOLED at 441ppi

16:9

2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass 4 5-inch 1920 x 1080 AMOLED at 441ppi

16:9

2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 821

Quad-core 64-bit 2.15GHz + 1.6GHz

Adreno 530 Qualcomm Snapdragon 835

Octa-core 64-bit 2.35GHz + 1.9GHz

Adreno 540 Memory 4GB LPDDR4 RAM 4G LPDDR4x RAM Storage 32GB / 128GB 64GB / 128GB Rear Camera 12.3MP

1.55μm pixels

Phase detection autofocus + laser detection autofocus

f/2.0 aperture

Electronic image stabilization 12.2 MP

1.4μm pixels

Laser autofocus + dual pixel phase detection autofocus

f/1.8 aperture

Optical + electronic imgage stabilization Front Camera 8MP

1.4μm pixels

f/2.4 aperture

Fixed focus 8MP

1.4μm

f/2.4 aperture

Fixed focus Video 1080p @ 30fps, 60fps, 120fps

720p @ 30fps, 60fps, 240fps

4K @ 30fps 1080p @ 30fps, 60fps, 120fps

720p @ 30fps, 60fps, 240fps

4K @ 30fps Battery and Charging 2,770 mAh

USB Type-C 18W adapter with USB-PD

15W - 18W charging 2,700 mAh

USB Type-C 18W adapter with USB-PD 2.0

18W charging Sensors Proximity / ALS

Accelerometer and Gyrometer

Magnetometer

Pixel Imprint (rear-facing fingerprint scanner)

Barometer

Hall effect sensor

Android Sensor Hub

Advanced x-axis haptics Active Edge

Promimity and Ambient light sensor

Accelerometer and Gyrometer

Magnetometer

Pixel Imprint (rear-facing fingerprint scanner)

Barometer

Hall effect sensor

Android Sensor Hub

Advanced x-axis haptics OS Android 8.0 Oreo

Two years of OS upgrades from launch

Three years of security updates from launch Android 8.0 Oreo

Three years of OS upgrades from launch

Three years of security updates from launch

Pixel XL vs Pixel XL 2

Category Google Pixel XL Google Pixel XL 2 Size and Weight 154.7 x 75.7 x 7.3 ~ 8.5 mm

168 gm 157.9 x 76.7 x 7.9 mm

175 gm Display 5.5-inch 2560 x 1440 AMOLED at 534ppi

16:9

2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass 4 6-inch 2880 x 1440 pOLED at 538ppi

18:9

3D Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 821

Quad-core 64-bit 2.15Ghz + 1.6Ghz

Adreno 530 Qualcomm Snapdragon 835

Octa-core 64-bit 2.35Ghz + 1.9Ghz

Adreno 540 Memory 4GB LPDDR4 RAM 4G LPDDR4x RAM Storage 32GB / 128GB 64GB / 128GB Rear Camera 12.3MP

1.55μm pixels

Phase detection autofocus + laser detection autofocus

f/2.0 aperture

Electronic image stabilization 12.2 MP

1.4μm pixels

Laser autofocus + dual pixel phase detection autofocus

f/1.8 aperture

Optical + electronic imgage stabilization Front Camera 8MP

1.4μm pixels

f/2.4 aperture

Fixed focus 8MP

1.4μm

f/2.4 aperture

Fixed focus Video 1080p @ 30fps, 60fps, 120fps

720p @ 30fps, 60fps, 240fps

4K @ 30fps 1080p @ 30fps, 60fps, 120fps

720p @ 30fps, 60fps, 240fps

4K @ 30fps Battery and Charging 3,450 mAh

USB Type-C 18W adapter with USB-PD

15W - 18W charging 3,520 mAh

USB Type-C 18W adapter with USB-PD 2.0

18W charging Sensors Proximity / ALS

Accelerometer and Gyrometer

Magnetometer

Pixel Imprint (rear-facing fingerprint scanner)

Barometer

Hall effect sensor

Android Sensor Hub

Advanced x-axis haptics Active Edge

Promimity and Ambient light sensor

Accelerometer and Gyrometer

Magnetometer

Pixel Imprint (rear-facing fingerprint scanner)

Barometer

Hall effect sensor

Android Sensor Hub

Advanced x-axis haptics OS Android 8.0 Oreo

Two years of OS upgrades from launch

Three years of security updates from launch Android 8.0 Oreo

Three years of OS upgrades from launch

Three years of security updates from launch

As expected, the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL are more powerful in virtually all areas compared to their predecessors. These are some of the best specs you'll find in a phone that's released this year, and considering how smitten we were with the original Pixels this time last fall, we can't wait to see how both the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL put their respective spec sheets to the test in the real world.