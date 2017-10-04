The Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL are here, but how do Google's latest handsets compare to last year's models?
After weeks upon weeks of leaks of rumors, and the Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL are finally here. Google's latest flagship handsets are the best we've seen from the company to-date, but last year's original Pixel and Pixel XL weren't anything to scoff at all. In fact, they're still two of the best Android phones (albeit outdated at this point) that you can get. So, just how do the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL truly stack up to their older brothers?
Pixel vs. Pixel 2 specs
|Category
|Google Pixel
|Google Pixel 2
|Size and Weight
|143.8 x 69.5 x 7.3 ~ 8.5 mm
143 gm
|145.7 x 69.7 x 7.8 mm
143 gm
|Display
|5-inch 1920 x 1080 AMOLED at 441ppi
16:9
2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass 4
|5-inch 1920 x 1080 AMOLED at 441ppi
16:9
2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Processor
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 821
Quad-core 64-bit 2.15GHz + 1.6GHz
Adreno 530
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 835
Octa-core 64-bit 2.35GHz + 1.9GHz
Adreno 540
|Memory
|4GB LPDDR4 RAM
|4G LPDDR4x RAM
|Storage
|32GB / 128GB
|64GB / 128GB
|Rear Camera
|12.3MP
1.55μm pixels
Phase detection autofocus + laser detection autofocus
f/2.0 aperture
Electronic image stabilization
|12.2 MP
1.4μm pixels
Laser autofocus + dual pixel phase detection autofocus
f/1.8 aperture
Optical + electronic imgage stabilization
|Front Camera
|8MP
1.4μm pixels
f/2.4 aperture
Fixed focus
|8MP
1.4μm
f/2.4 aperture
Fixed focus
|Video
|1080p @ 30fps, 60fps, 120fps
720p @ 30fps, 60fps, 240fps
4K @ 30fps
|1080p @ 30fps, 60fps, 120fps
720p @ 30fps, 60fps, 240fps
4K @ 30fps
|Battery and Charging
|2,770 mAh
USB Type-C 18W adapter with USB-PD
15W - 18W charging
|2,700 mAh
USB Type-C 18W adapter with USB-PD 2.0
18W charging
|Sensors
|Proximity / ALS
Accelerometer and Gyrometer
Magnetometer
Pixel Imprint (rear-facing fingerprint scanner)
Barometer
Hall effect sensor
Android Sensor Hub
Advanced x-axis haptics
|Active Edge
Promimity and Ambient light sensor
Accelerometer and Gyrometer
Magnetometer
Pixel Imprint (rear-facing fingerprint scanner)
Barometer
Hall effect sensor
Android Sensor Hub
Advanced x-axis haptics
|OS
|Android 8.0 Oreo
Two years of OS upgrades from launch
Three years of security updates from launch
|Android 8.0 Oreo
Three years of OS upgrades from launch
Three years of security updates from launch
Pixel XL vs Pixel XL 2
|Category
|Google Pixel XL
|Google Pixel XL 2
|Size and Weight
|154.7 x 75.7 x 7.3 ~ 8.5 mm
168 gm
|157.9 x 76.7 x 7.9 mm
175 gm
|Display
|5.5-inch 2560 x 1440 AMOLED at 534ppi
16:9
2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass 4
|6-inch 2880 x 1440 pOLED at 538ppi
18:9
3D Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Processor
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 821
Quad-core 64-bit 2.15Ghz + 1.6Ghz
Adreno 530
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 835
Octa-core 64-bit 2.35Ghz + 1.9Ghz
Adreno 540
|Memory
|4GB LPDDR4 RAM
|4G LPDDR4x RAM
|Storage
|32GB / 128GB
|64GB / 128GB
|Rear Camera
|12.3MP
1.55μm pixels
Phase detection autofocus + laser detection autofocus
f/2.0 aperture
Electronic image stabilization
|12.2 MP
1.4μm pixels
Laser autofocus + dual pixel phase detection autofocus
f/1.8 aperture
Optical + electronic imgage stabilization
|Front Camera
|8MP
1.4μm pixels
f/2.4 aperture
Fixed focus
|8MP
1.4μm
f/2.4 aperture
Fixed focus
|Video
|1080p @ 30fps, 60fps, 120fps
720p @ 30fps, 60fps, 240fps
4K @ 30fps
|1080p @ 30fps, 60fps, 120fps
720p @ 30fps, 60fps, 240fps
4K @ 30fps
|Battery and Charging
|3,450 mAh
USB Type-C 18W adapter with USB-PD
15W - 18W charging
|3,520 mAh
USB Type-C 18W adapter with USB-PD 2.0
18W charging
|Sensors
|Proximity / ALS
Accelerometer and Gyrometer
Magnetometer
Pixel Imprint (rear-facing fingerprint scanner)
Barometer
Hall effect sensor
Android Sensor Hub
Advanced x-axis haptics
|Active Edge
Promimity and Ambient light sensor
Accelerometer and Gyrometer
Magnetometer
Pixel Imprint (rear-facing fingerprint scanner)
Barometer
Hall effect sensor
Android Sensor Hub
Advanced x-axis haptics
|OS
|Android 8.0 Oreo
Two years of OS upgrades from launch
Three years of security updates from launch
|Android 8.0 Oreo
Three years of OS upgrades from launch
Three years of security updates from launch
As expected, the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL are more powerful in virtually all areas compared to their predecessors. These are some of the best specs you'll find in a phone that's released this year, and considering how smitten we were with the original Pixels this time last fall, we can't wait to see how both the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL put their respective spec sheets to the test in the real world.
Reader comments
Why no wireless charging!!!! :( Well, at least with Apple forcing the adoption curve beyond Samsung/LG, wireless charging will be a must include for Pixel 3.
Typo under Pixel 2 sensors. It says "promimity". Just helping out.
I may get one...dunno
No headphone jack listed and no mention of led notification light. Two things that are make or break as to whether I would even buy a phone.
No headphone jack. They listed an adapter, USB C headphones, or Bluetooth 5.0 during the presentation.
Since they're going for the always on display I highly doubt there will be a notification light
Has Google officially dropped the price on the OG Pixels?
Yes.
Pixel 1, 549 & 649
Pixel XL 1, 669 & 769
I have a really hard time imagining anyone picking the original XL at 669, especially because it ships with 32GB of storage. They're at least $100 too expensive.
Hell, even at 569, I think most people will pick the OnePlus 5.
If the OnePlus worked at my house I would consider it.
That's a solid point. I can agree with you about that for that size.
Is there a headphone jack? Not mentioned but also not mentioned on the Pixel to Pixel 2 comparison.
There probably is one since they didn't make it a point to say there wasn't one. But, the videos from the show floor will tell us.
Doubtful. On the spec page it says there is an included adapter for connecting 3.5mm device.
https://store.google.com/product/pixel_2_specs
Yeah I'm surprised that they didn't mention that. No headphone jack, they said adapter for headphones or bluetooth ones only or their new Google Pixel buds.
They did mention it, saying there were 3 options for headphones - use the included adapter with your existing headphones, use type-C headphones, or use bluetooth.
Daniel Bader's story about the Pixel 2 lists more details including No Headphone Jack & No Wireless Charging. I'm ok without the wireless charging, I'd rather plug in for 15 minutes for a turbo charge anyway.
Agree.
As a Pixel user the 5" Pixel 2 is a let down. I didn't plan to upgrade but now REALLY don't seen the reason to. I guess the fact they have the trade-in program helps but the only thing I'd gain is the camera and storage going from 32GB to 64GB.
I can't believe the body is slightly taller and wider but the battery is smaller and they took away the headphone jack... Not a good trade.
I forgot about the trade-in program, I may wanna see if this will benefit me
Yeah that might make consider getting a Pixel 2.
Considering what they are going for on eBay (and that's before paying eBay their cut and dealing with the risks entailed with selling to people you don't know - and the risks of PayPal chargebacks...), the trade-in is a great deal.
That's a point about the camera and storage. I'm kind of scared of how battery life will be on it. I'm a little sad about all fronts being black only.
Better processor, faster RAM, faster fingerprint sensor, real-time music ID, Active Edge, and 3 yrs guaranteed platform updates in addition to the upgraded storage and camera. Oh, don't forget the free Google Home Mini, too. With a trade-in, I'd say that's a worthy upgrade, but that's just me.
If you're the sort to upgrade every year or 2, the extra year of OS upgrades is a moot point. I agree that the Pixel 2 isn't as tantalizing an upgrade over the Pixel as the 2 XL is over the XL.
The thing you'd probably appreciate the most would be the front-firing speakers.
Big damn phone
Been waiting for this. I must say it was a bit underwhelming. I think it's the iPhone X for me.
The Pixel 2 XL is a great competitor for the iPhone X. I think it's better. What's your reason for choosing the X over the 2 XL?
iPhone X has dual cameras front and back and wireless charging for starters
256GB on the iPhoneX.
For that kind of coin, I'd go for the iPhone.
Just to be clear, I've never owned an iPhone. I went Windows Mobile -> BlackBerry (Storm 1 & 2) -> Android
Interesting. I would think the other way around would be true.
Having to unlock your phone with your face is a stupid concept that isn't practical. All these phones this year are overpriced and underwhelming.
No headphone jack = no buy
Thinking the smaller Pixel again. No rush this time around as the OG is so good.
Yep, it still goes head to head with phones that came out this year.
I am so hard right now......hard up for cash after dropping $923 for a god damned phone, that is.
3 years os support?!
..or typo?
Nice, sticking with the decision to move from the 1st gen Pixel XL to the regular sized Pixel 2, it’s time for some COMPLETE one handed ease of use.
Very nice phones you got there Google. Especially the battery on the 2 XL. 3 years of updates on top of that too? Delightful.
But I think I'll keep my Note 8, thank you very much. These phones are nice but they are lacking in the hardware department. What the Note 8 has over the Pixel 2 XL (The phone most are interested in) is IP68 rating, an extra 2 GB of Ram, wireless charging, a headphone jack, a likely better camera (because of the second sensor), a superior Samsung Pay, an Iris Scanner, a better screen, and s-pen functionality and all the features that entails. What Pixel 2 XL has over the Note 8 is an extra 220 maH Battery, squeezable sides, an extra year of updates, likely better speakers, and for the moment, a more advanced OS. When I weigh the two - considering the Note 8 will get Android 8.1, I think the Note 8 is the best deal.
I understand Google is following IPhone trend with no headphone jack. No wireless charging hmm I'm not surprised. But, Pixel 2 only has 2700 MAh battery? It would be such a downgrade for someone like me switching from my S7. I'd have to give up on SD card, QHD display and wireless charging. And well the Pixel XL is way too expensive, hard to justify the price really.
Impressive. Google managed to design the World's ugliest phones two years in a row! That's quite a feat!
As for these new iPixels, they still lacks a ton of basic features like wireless charging and microSD slots.
But hey... At least the camera will be great this year for people who don't know anything about photography and shoot auto. The software on the iPixel 1 was impressive and with OIS it'll definitely produce great pictures.
This year, while definitely not the best camera on Android, I'll believe if people tell me it's the best in auto-mode. Because it'll likely be.
Was really hoping for a better update than this... V30 offers more so I might order that though LGs upgrade schedule scares me
Any news on whether or not the rear glass is gorilla glass this time around? That was a major issue with the original Pixel devices.
What would be your main reason for deciding to upgrade from Pixel XL to XL 2? I hate that they do the Verizon exclusive. Limits other carrier promotions. 849 is a lot.. Not even free earbuds.
Pre-ordered the Pixel 2 XL in black. The weird thing is, the order confirmation on the Google Store says it will ship Oct 17th, and on the confirmation email it says they will not charge my card until it ships, but they charged me card.....so I wonder if that means my Pixel 2 XL is on it's way...
Something, important that I haven't seen mentioned - when will the original Pixel be getting 8.1?