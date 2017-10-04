The Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL are here, but how do Google's latest handsets compare to last year's models?

After weeks upon weeks of leaks of rumors, and the Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL are finally here. Google's latest flagship handsets are the best we've seen from the company to-date, but last year's original Pixel and Pixel XL weren't anything to scoff at all. In fact, they're still two of the best Android phones (albeit outdated at this point) that you can get. So, just how do the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL truly stack up to their older brothers?

Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL

Pixel vs. Pixel 2 specs

Category Google Pixel Google Pixel 2
Size and Weight 143.8 x 69.5 x 7.3 ~ 8.5 mm
143 gm		 145.7 x 69.7 x 7.8 mm
143 gm
Display 5-inch 1920 x 1080 AMOLED at 441ppi
16:9
2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass 4		 5-inch 1920 x 1080 AMOLED at 441ppi
16:9
2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 821
Quad-core 64-bit 2.15GHz + 1.6GHz
Adreno 530		 Qualcomm Snapdragon 835
Octa-core 64-bit 2.35GHz + 1.9GHz
Adreno 540
Memory 4GB LPDDR4 RAM 4G LPDDR4x RAM
Storage 32GB / 128GB 64GB / 128GB
Rear Camera 12.3MP
1.55μm pixels
Phase detection autofocus + laser detection autofocus
f/2.0 aperture
Electronic image stabilization		 12.2 MP
1.4μm pixels
Laser autofocus + dual pixel phase detection autofocus
f/1.8 aperture
Optical + electronic imgage stabilization
Front Camera 8MP
1.4μm pixels
f/2.4 aperture
Fixed focus		 8MP
1.4μm
f/2.4 aperture
Fixed focus
Video 1080p @ 30fps, 60fps, 120fps
720p @ 30fps, 60fps, 240fps
4K @ 30fps		 1080p @ 30fps, 60fps, 120fps
720p @ 30fps, 60fps, 240fps
4K @ 30fps
Battery and Charging 2,770 mAh
USB Type-C 18W adapter with USB-PD
15W - 18W charging		 2,700 mAh
USB Type-C 18W adapter with USB-PD 2.0
18W charging
Sensors Proximity / ALS
Accelerometer and Gyrometer
Magnetometer
Pixel Imprint (rear-facing fingerprint scanner)
Barometer
Hall effect sensor
Android Sensor Hub
Advanced x-axis haptics		 Active Edge
Promimity and Ambient light sensor
Accelerometer and Gyrometer
Magnetometer
Pixel Imprint (rear-facing fingerprint scanner)
Barometer
Hall effect sensor
Android Sensor Hub
Advanced x-axis haptics
OS Android 8.0 Oreo
Two years of OS upgrades from launch
Three years of security updates from launch		 Android 8.0 Oreo
Three years of OS upgrades from launch
Three years of security updates from launch

Pixel XL vs Pixel XL 2

Category Google Pixel XL Google Pixel XL 2
Size and Weight 154.7 x 75.7 x 7.3 ~ 8.5 mm
168 gm		 157.9 x 76.7 x 7.9 mm
175 gm
Display 5.5-inch 2560 x 1440 AMOLED at 534ppi
16:9
2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass 4		 6-inch 2880 x 1440 pOLED at 538ppi
18:9
3D Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 821
Quad-core 64-bit 2.15Ghz + 1.6Ghz
Adreno 530		 Qualcomm Snapdragon 835
Octa-core 64-bit 2.35Ghz + 1.9Ghz
Adreno 540
Memory 4GB LPDDR4 RAM 4G LPDDR4x RAM
Storage 32GB / 128GB 64GB / 128GB
Rear Camera 12.3MP
1.55μm pixels
Phase detection autofocus + laser detection autofocus
f/2.0 aperture
Electronic image stabilization		 12.2 MP
1.4μm pixels
Laser autofocus + dual pixel phase detection autofocus
f/1.8 aperture
Optical + electronic imgage stabilization
Front Camera 8MP
1.4μm pixels
f/2.4 aperture
Fixed focus		 8MP
1.4μm
f/2.4 aperture
Fixed focus
Video 1080p @ 30fps, 60fps, 120fps
720p @ 30fps, 60fps, 240fps
4K @ 30fps		 1080p @ 30fps, 60fps, 120fps
720p @ 30fps, 60fps, 240fps
4K @ 30fps
Battery and Charging 3,450 mAh
USB Type-C 18W adapter with USB-PD
15W - 18W charging		 3,520 mAh
USB Type-C 18W adapter with USB-PD 2.0
18W charging
Sensors Proximity / ALS
Accelerometer and Gyrometer
Magnetometer
Pixel Imprint (rear-facing fingerprint scanner)
Barometer
Hall effect sensor
Android Sensor Hub
Advanced x-axis haptics		 Active Edge
Promimity and Ambient light sensor
Accelerometer and Gyrometer
Magnetometer
Pixel Imprint (rear-facing fingerprint scanner)
Barometer
Hall effect sensor
Android Sensor Hub
Advanced x-axis haptics
OS Android 8.0 Oreo
Two years of OS upgrades from launch
Three years of security updates from launch		 Android 8.0 Oreo
Three years of OS upgrades from launch
Three years of security updates from launch

As expected, the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL are more powerful in virtually all areas compared to their predecessors. These are some of the best specs you'll find in a phone that's released this year, and considering how smitten we were with the original Pixels this time last fall, we can't wait to see how both the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL put their respective spec sheets to the test in the real world.

Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL