How do you follow up on two of the best Android phones ever made?

That's the conundrum facing Google to answer with its new Pixel phones, which, understandably, have an awful lot to live up to. Aside from anything else, these are the flagship devices from the people who make Android. Expectations are high, especially with the super-expensive price tags these phones will carry.

So the question is: Are are these the best Android phones of 2017? And the answer is: Mostly yes. Google's new phones are more complex than last year's models. And the competition is that much fiercer this time around.

Check out our Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL video review for a full breakdown of what we love — and what's not so great — about two of the most important Android phones of 2017.