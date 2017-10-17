How do you follow up on two of the best Android phones ever made?
That's the conundrum facing Google to answer with its new Pixel phones, which, understandably, have an awful lot to live up to. Aside from anything else, these are the flagship devices from the people who make Android. Expectations are high, especially with the super-expensive price tags these phones will carry.
So the question is: Are are these the best Android phones of 2017? And the answer is: Mostly yes. Google's new phones are more complex than last year's models. And the competition is that much fiercer this time around.
Check out our Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL video review for a full breakdown of what we love — and what's not so great — about two of the most important Android phones of 2017.
Pixel 2 XL - Best camera, software, fast, no lag, below average screen.
REST - similarly have one or more great features but can't hold a candle against Pixel software and camera.
I think overall Pixel or iPhone is the way to go but in Android world it doesn't work that way, it's Samsung eating everyone's lunch at high end. Best doesn't necessarily sell always.
Screen is fine. Colors are life like. They don't pop like Samsung.
Colors look like when you select sRGB option on 1gen Pixel. I think it looks horrible. I dont care if it more life like or not. Many reviews noted that old Pixel has better quality screen
Ah, this is terrific news! Now, I won't have to keep turning that option on after doing a clean flash. One less step!
I have more great news! There is no 3.5mm jack, no headphones, no SD card, no full screen scaling, no 600mhz band support, no wireless charging, no wide angle lens, well and no lube because you get screwed pretty bad on the price too :)
Annoying for done but not all. I have Bluetooth headphones so the first two don't matter to me. I'll never use more than 64gb of storage in my life, I don't have to mobile and I don't even use wireless charging now on my S8. The wide angle lens I'll definitely give you though. Wish everyone had that...and just wait for Black Friday deals and there will be no lube necessary!
Right, i'm not getting the rash of reviewers who are criticizing phones (Apple, Google and even LG (right?) for having displays with accurate colors.
Agreed. People complain when the camera's don't take accurate looking photos, but complain when the screens that display them, do so accurately.
Are you sure that is the same people?
Seems that different people complain about different things. EXCEPT when it comes to the internet where people complain about everything (except what they have, of course...because if they have it, it must be best).
They're criticizing the panel because it looks dull against something like the Note 8 or even the OG Pixel. I'm not sure why Google thinks color accuracy is important. I think most people want a panel that looks good rather than a panel that's color accurate.
Because we've been asking all the OEM's, for years, to get better at color accuracy. Google received a TON of feedback about supporting the wide color gamuts.
Not me. I’ve been asking for choice. I’d like to go back and forth between the two at my descretion. I never want all OEMs to do the same things.
Currently using the iPhone 8 plus, and overall I'm pretty impressed. It's a "boring" phone with excellent software, timely updates and great camera. If that's what Google is achieving with the Pixel phones, more power to them.