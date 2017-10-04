What's inside the new Pixel phones? A lot of awesome.
The Pixels are back, and they're better than last year's models in every way. Manufactured by two companies this time, HTC and LG, there are substantial differences in the way the two phones look, but on the inside they're almost identical.
While Google hasn't overhauled the aesthetics of the smaller Pixel 2, it gains dual front-facing speakers (and loses a headphone jack), benefits from IP67 water and dust resistance, has an improved 1080p OLED display and an upgraded Snapdragon 835 processor, along with a 2700mAh battery.
The larger, tall-but-narrow Pixel 2 XL has a 6-inch 2880x1440 pOLED display with diminutive bezels that keep the overall chassis size to a minimum. Think LG V30 but slightly taller. Inside, there's a 3520mAh battery — bigger than the Pixel XL — along with the same CPU and RAM specs.
What could be the most interesting change from last year is the addition of optical image stabilization (OIS) to augment the existing electronic stabilization from last year. There's still a 12.2MP rear camera sensor, with 1.4μm pixels, laser and phase-detection autofocus, all with an f/1.8 aperture.
Finally, a built-in eSIM is interesting because it opens up the possibility of Google offering Project Fi to any customer who wants it, even without a carrier SIM card installed.
|Category
|Google Pixel 2
|Google Pixel 2 XL
|Operating System
|Android 8.1 with Google UI
|Android 8.1 with Google UI
|Processor
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 835
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 835
|RAM
|4GB
|4GB
|Display
|5-inch 1920x1080
AMOLED
Gorilla Glass 5
2.5D glass, 441ppi
95% DCI-P3 color space
|6-inch 2880x1440
pOLED
Gorilla Glass 5
3D glass, 538ppi
100% DCI-P3 color space
|Rear Camera
|12.2MP f/1.8
1.4μm pixels
OIS, EIS
PDAF, LDAF
|12.2MP f/1.8
1.4μm pixels
OIS, EIS
PDAF, LDAF
|Front camera
|8MP, 1.4μm pixels
f/2.4, fixed focus
|8MP, 1.4μm pixels
f/2.4, fixed focus
|Video capture
|4K @30fps, 1080p @120fps, 720p @240fps
|4K @30fps, 1080p @120fps, 720p @240fps
|Battery
|2700 mAh
Non-removable
|3520 mAh
Non-removable
|Charging
|USB-PD, 18W rapid Charging
|USB-PD, 18W rapid Charging
|Connectivity
|USB Type-C, Bluetooth 5.0
|USB Type-C, Bluetooth 5.0
|Fingerprint sensor
|Yes, on rear
|Yes, on rear
|Additional features
|Active Edge sides, eSIM
|Active Edge sides, eSIM
|Storage
|64 / 128GB
|64 / 128GB
|Water resistance
|Yes, IP67
|Yes, IP67
|Colors
|Kinda Blue, Just Black, Clearly White
|Black & White, Just Black
|Security updates
|3 years
|3 years
|Platform updates
|3 years
|3 years
|Dimensions
|145.7 x 69.7 x 7.8 mm
|157.9 x 76.7 x 7.9 mm
|Weight
|143 g
|175 g
Reader comments
3 years of updates wow
Seriously!
No wireless charging I see...
About what was expected.
Surprised to see OIS, though it seems the sensor was shrunken to compensate as OIS requires some wiggle room.
Curious to see how it performs both with HDR+ and the EIS.
Did anyone else get excited for a headphone jack when the guy said "And continue using your analogue headphones.... with an adapter."
As soon as I heard adapter, I was like. welp
Small batteries AGAIN.
eSIM? No, no, no...bad news...I don't deal with carriers or carrier contracts. I have a legacy unlimited data plan and want to maintain it for the foreseeable future. If this forces me to go through the carrier to activate, the new Pixel is a no go for me.
I didn't realize eSIM was even supported by all the carriers yet. Unless you can use both with the Pixel?
Notification light or is that yet another feature they removed?
Ho hum hardware....my takeaway...our software and camera is so great, we don't need wireless charging or IP68 for parity (until we add it next cycle haha) and you'd better like Verizon or buy it unlocked...the best thing is the 3 years of software updates, though I doubt most people will have it for a third year of ownership. Presentation Just seemed so self congratulatory....now i remember why I never watch any product launch presentations haha
3 years of updates? That is great news!
Definitely still getting the regular Pixel 2 in white. The only thing I’m changing is going with the 128Gb of storage instead of the 64Gb that I originally leaned towards.
Now, trade in with Google or just pick one up through Verizon?
P.S./ I wanted Google to bring back the carpet cases, but I don’t think I can do Shagg carpet cases. 😂
So, a year ago, Google trolled Apple for removing 3.5mm jack. Now... this is hilarious