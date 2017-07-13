We're a few months out from the launch of Google's next Pixel phones, but the first details are already starting to leak, painting a very interesting picture of at least two new Pixel models for 2017.

Same as last year, it looks like we're getting two phones from Google in 2017, but this time there are two different manufacturers: a smaller Pixel made by HTC, and a larger one manufactured by LG.

And while much of what we think we know about Google's next-gen phones is limited to rumor and conjecture, we've recently gotten our first look at the new Pixels thanks to a new mock-up by a usually reliable source.

