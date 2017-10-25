Flipkart is rolling out a ton of exciting offers to incentivize the Pixels.

Google's Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL are now up for pre-order in India. Like the first-generation Pixels, the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL are exclusively sold on Flipkart online, but they'll also be heading to retail stores across the country. The Pixel 2 will be making its debut in the country on November 1, with the larger Pixel 2 XL launching on November 15. You'll also be able to pick up the updated Daydream View in the country for ₹7,999 starting November 1.

Here's what you need to know about pricing, launch-day offers, and the differences between the two phones.

How much do the new Pixels cost in India?

The base variant of the Pixel 2 starts off at ₹61,900, with the 128GB Pixel 2 XL retailing for ₹82,000. The Pixel 2 is available in Kinda Blue, Just Black, and Clearly White color options, whereas the Pixel 2 XL is sold in Black and White (the panda option) and the Just Black variant. Here's how much the new Pixels cost in India:

Do I get any freebies?

Yes! Flipkart is the exclusive online storefront for the devices, and the retailer is offering a ton of deals. Everyone pre-ordering a Pixel 2 or Pixel 2 XL will get a Sennheiser Bluetooth headset worth ₹11,990 for free. There's no mention of the headset, but it'll likely be the Sennheiser CX 7.00BT. To be eligible to receive the headset, you'll need to order either phone before October 31.

Other deals include a cashback up to ₹8,000 for HDFC credit card holders, and while that makes the cost of either Pixel much more palatable, the deal is only valid if you're picking up either device on EMIs. With financing options starting from as low as ₹3,899, you should be able to get your hands on a Pixel 2 or Pixel 2 XL without breaking the bank.

Airtel customers will also receive additional 4G data up to 120GB spread over six months. Jio subscribers, meanwhile, will get benefits worth ₹14,999: one year of unlimited voice calls, texts, and access to Jio's digital content services, along with a staggering 750GB of data over the course of twelve months.

What's new in the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL?

Google rolled out a slew of upgrades to the latest Pixels, including IP67 dust and water resistance, a new camera with both OIS and EIS, and front stereo speakers. The Pixel 2 sports a 5-inch Full HD panel and fairly large bezels, whereas the Pixel 2 XL has a 6-inch QHD display with narrow bezels, much like the Galaxy S8 and the LG G6.

Both Pixels are powered by a Snapdragon 835, and come with 4GB of RAM and storage options of 64GB and 128GB. There's a 12.2MP camera at the back and an 8MP shooter up front. The Pixel 2 has a 2700mAh battery, whereas the larger Pixel 2 XL features a 3520mAh battery. There isn't a 3.5mm jack this time around, so you'll have to use a dongle if you want to listen to music using a wired headset.

Should you get the Pixel 2 or Pixel 2 XL?

Last year's Pixels were identical, with the main difference being the display size. This time around, Google went with two different manufactures for the Pixel devices: HTC for the smaller Pixel 2, and LG for the Pixel 2 XL.

And while both devices sport OLED displays, the Pixel 2 has a 5-inch with a Full HD resolution and sizeable bezels, whereas the Pixel 2 XL has a 6-inch 18:9 Quad HD display with thin bezels at the top and bottom. The internal hardware itself is the same across both devices.

What are you buying?

What are your thoughts on the pricing of the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL in India? Anyone interested in picking up Google's latest flagships?

