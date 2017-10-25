Flipkart is rolling out a ton of exciting offers to incentivize the Pixels.
Google's Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL are now up for pre-order in India. Like the first-generation Pixels, the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL are exclusively sold on Flipkart online, but they'll also be heading to retail stores across the country. The Pixel 2 will be making its debut in the country on November 1, with the larger Pixel 2 XL launching on November 15. You'll also be able to pick up the updated Daydream View in the country for ₹7,999 starting November 1.
Here's what you need to know about pricing, launch-day offers, and the differences between the two phones.
How much do the new Pixels cost in India?
The base variant of the Pixel 2 starts off at ₹61,900, with the 128GB Pixel 2 XL retailing for ₹82,000. The Pixel 2 is available in Kinda Blue, Just Black, and Clearly White color options, whereas the Pixel 2 XL is sold in Black and White (the panda option) and the Just Black variant. Here's how much the new Pixels cost in India:
- 64GB Pixel 2: ₹61,000 ($940)
- 128GB Pixel 2: ₹70,000 ($1,075)
- 64GB Pixel 2 XL: ₹73,000 ($1,120)
- 128GB Pixel 2 XL: ₹82,000 ($1,260)
Do I get any freebies?
Yes! Flipkart is the exclusive online storefront for the devices, and the retailer is offering a ton of deals. Everyone pre-ordering a Pixel 2 or Pixel 2 XL will get a Sennheiser Bluetooth headset worth ₹11,990 for free. There's no mention of the headset, but it'll likely be the Sennheiser CX 7.00BT. To be eligible to receive the headset, you'll need to order either phone before October 31.
Other deals include a cashback up to ₹8,000 for HDFC credit card holders, and while that makes the cost of either Pixel much more palatable, the deal is only valid if you're picking up either device on EMIs. With financing options starting from as low as ₹3,899, you should be able to get your hands on a Pixel 2 or Pixel 2 XL without breaking the bank.
Airtel customers will also receive additional 4G data up to 120GB spread over six months. Jio subscribers, meanwhile, will get benefits worth ₹14,999: one year of unlimited voice calls, texts, and access to Jio's digital content services, along with a staggering 750GB of data over the course of twelve months.
What's new in the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL?
Google rolled out a slew of upgrades to the latest Pixels, including IP67 dust and water resistance, a new camera with both OIS and EIS, and front stereo speakers. The Pixel 2 sports a 5-inch Full HD panel and fairly large bezels, whereas the Pixel 2 XL has a 6-inch QHD display with narrow bezels, much like the Galaxy S8 and the LG G6.
Both Pixels are powered by a Snapdragon 835, and come with 4GB of RAM and storage options of 64GB and 128GB. There's a 12.2MP camera at the back and an 8MP shooter up front. The Pixel 2 has a 2700mAh battery, whereas the larger Pixel 2 XL features a 3520mAh battery. There isn't a 3.5mm jack this time around, so you'll have to use a dongle if you want to listen to music using a wired headset.
- Google Pixel 2 vs. Pixel 2 XL: What's the difference?
- Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL review: The new standard for Android
Should you get the Pixel 2 or Pixel 2 XL?
Last year's Pixels were identical, with the main difference being the display size. This time around, Google went with two different manufactures for the Pixel devices: HTC for the smaller Pixel 2, and LG for the Pixel 2 XL.
And while both devices sport OLED displays, the Pixel 2 has a 5-inch with a Full HD resolution and sizeable bezels, whereas the Pixel 2 XL has a 6-inch 18:9 Quad HD display with thin bezels at the top and bottom. The internal hardware itself is the same across both devices.
What are you buying?
What are your thoughts on the pricing of the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL in India? Anyone interested in picking up Google's latest flagships?
Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL
- Pixel 2 FAQ: Everything you need to know!
- Google Pixel 2 and 2 XL review: The new standard
- Google Pixel 2 specs
- Google Pixel 2 vs. Pixel 2 XL: What's the difference?
- Join our Pixel 2 forums
Reader comments
Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL are now up for pre-order in India: Here's what you need to know
Too costly compared to other markets, also no freebies, plus these specs feel like outdated once Samsung releases new galaxy phones in few months.
Outdated ? Until Snapdragon releases a new chip, these specs are top of the line.
I think he means the 835 has been out for over 6 months and Samsung will have another phone out soon with a newer chip shortly. I myself have always found it odd that the most expensive phones of the year come out at the end with the same exact specs that are in phones back in March.
So what if Samsung get the newer chip? Pixel's performance is still legit.
I don't get how phones are more expensive in the emerging markets ..
Import duties suck. The Note 8 costs $1,045 over here.
if Samsung launches 128 gb note 8. its price will well be over 70,000 !! I feel like crying but also want 128 gb note 8 in blue colour :'(
Oohhh man🤔🤔
India's market has a billion people there. There's nothing "emerging" about it! It is the market to be in!
Emerging cause their phone penetrations are low. They're trying to get people to buy phone so they're emerging markets. I believe their phone penetrations are low last time I remember
Doesn't the Indian made Royal Enfield Continental GT cost $3000 in India and like $6000 in US? Goes both ways I guess...(I would buy that GT for $3k...$6k...hell No)
I won't buy the $650-850us Pixel 2 either way...no phone should cost $800...the world has lost it's damn mind...
Huh. Didn't know they sold the Continental GT in the U.S.
They can afford phones?
Having faced my fair share of hardware related issues on the Pixel XL (screen flickering, busted mic, a massive amount of annoying lens flare from the camera) I'll wait for Google to respond to the screen issue before taking a call.
It's more expensive there because Google is using displays with no burn in on their phones. All the quality parts we didn't get are going to India you guys are lucky...lol
Get my RMA pixel 2 XL tomorrow and I'm sure it will have burn-in in 2days as well. Or I'm anticipating it but hopefully not
Still desperately waiting for the LG V30. Its the most complete phone in my opinion.
Way too. Expensive... When is V30 launching in india