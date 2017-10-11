In a world where Microsoft has given up on consumer mobiles, is the Google Pixel 2 a good fit?
Google makes Android, and while it's the likes of Samsung that usually take the spotlight, the Pixel 2 is 2017's showcase for Android as a platform. While some other phone makers have a tendency to layer on their own custom user experiences, the Pixel is Android as Google intended.
So, you're getting the latest software mixed with the latest phone hardware. But if you're inside the Microsoft ecosystem, perhaps looking for a place to go now that Windows 10 Mobile is out to pasture, would the Pixel 2 be a good fit?
Latest software, no fluff
Aside from some custom apps and maybe a little sponsored pre-loading, Windows mobile users have been accustomed to getting a consistent user experience across whichever brand of phone they may have been using at the time. Carriers sometimes got in the way, but Microsoft did a pretty good job at keeping things in line and pushing out updates.
Even now, folks who are sticking with the platform can get updates first through the Insider's Program.
If you're the kind of mobile user who puts great importance on having the latest software and timely updates, the Pixel is probably the best Android phone to get. Google handles it directly, and it'll launch on the latest version of Android 8.0 Oreo. And you'll be good for at least a couple of years.
Great hardware
The open secret is that HTC makes the (smaller) Pixel 2 phone hardware for Google. And that means high quality. The company may have struggled in recent years with selling phones under its own brand, but the quality of the hardware made by the Taiwanese manufacturer has never been in doubt. (LG manufactures the larger Pixel 2 XL.)
The Pixel 2 doesn't reinvent the wheel, but it's a harmony of metal and glass in two sizes. You'll either get a smaller phone with chunky bezels or a larger phone with skinny ones, but the quality will be the same whichever you choose.
And naturally, it ticks all the hardware boxes: Snapdragon 835 processor, 4GB of RAM, USB-C, fast charging, up to 128GB of storage and more.
A quality camera
The Google Pixel had an excellent camera in 2016. The Google Pixel 2 in 2017 also has an excellent camera. Take or leave the "class-leading" results at DxOMark, but if you've used Lumia phones before, then a good camera is probably high on your shopping list.
Spec-wise the rear shooter is 12.2MP ƒ/1.8 with 1.4μm pixels. Those are still numbers, albeit pretty good ones. Early signs are promising as we found out with an early unit and putting it up against the iPhone 8.
Pixel 2 vs. iPhone 8 camera: A real-world test
All Microsoft's apps and services
Microsoft's new approach to mobile involves servicing its customers whatever device they choose to put in their pocket. That means if you're a Windows mobile convert or just a heavy Windows desktop user, you'll be well taken care of.
Microsoft has a ton of apps on Android. From staples like Skype, OneNote, the Office suite, and Outlook, to newer additions like the Microsoft Launcher and, coming soon, Microsoft Edge.
Windows 10's Phone Companion app has helped ease folks using Android phones into working with their PC, but it's going so much further. Cortana can help mirror notifications to your desktop, and with Edge on Android coming soon along with the continue on PC feature, you'll be able to go seamlessly between your mobile device and your Windows computer.
Best Microsoft apps for Android
The bottom line
The Pixel 2 embodies much of what Windows mobile fans have come to enjoy over the years. You get great hardware with a no-fluff software experience, an excellent camera, and timely updates.
Microsoft is doing its part, too, making it easier than ever to seamlessly go between an Android phone and a Windows PC, all the while improving its mobile applications for Google's platform. If you're thinking of moving over to an Android phone, this is one you should definitely consider.
Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL
- Pixel 2 FAQ: Everything you need to know!
- Google Pixel 2 and 2 XL hands-on preview
- Google Pixel 2 specs
- Google Pixel 2 vs. Pixel 2 XL: What's the difference?
- Join our Pixel 2 forums
Reader comments
Is the Google Pixel 2 a good replacement for Windows phone converts?
Wait, people still use Windows phone?
Nope. Other than the loyal I'll die with my WP in my hand cult. That's why AC has to be flooded with the WP converts articles. They need something to read that says Microsoft.
Not at at. We get it, you don't like Windows phone and yeah there's quite a few stubborn heads in the sand that refuse to move with the times but there's still a hell of a lot of people still using it simply because they like it, it still works for them and they don't feel the need to change just for the sake of it just yet
Hence the above comment.
I know 1 hold out. He was the only one who I ever met that used it to begin with.
No. It doesn't have a headphone jack or wireless charging among other features. Windows phone users should get a Samsung, LG or even an iPhone if they're willing to give up features.
I gladly give it up because I have an S8+ now and never once have I used the headphone jack :P.
Except, you know, Windows Phone users are used to:
- wireless charging
- manual camera controls
- a black theme
- microSD card support
- and a freaking headphone jack.
But yeah, if we put aside all those pretty essential things which are available on better Android phones like the V30 and S8, sure, the iPixel is a good fit =P
I say yes. I switched from a Lumia Icon to a Google Pixel XL back in May when my Icon started to have fits and I haven't regretted it. I have a Surface Pro 4 as well, so I'm still using One Drive and One Note for both and so far it's working really well for me. I do miss the live tiles though. Windows mobile just had a better UI in my opinion. Some of the stock apps on Google phones, like the camera app, leave a bit to be desired, but the app store on Google runs deep. Much deeper than Windows. I never really used a lot of apps before and I still don't, and I just don't play games on my phone at all, but I have found a few apps on Android that I use pretty regularly that aren't available on Windows. The app gap wasn't ever something that bothered me since I never used my phone like that and never felt the need to. My decision to switch was more out of necessity for a phone that wasn't degrading functionally and about to die and for something that would continue to be supported in the future.
So I can imagine the Pixel 2 is only just that much better than my Pixel from last year. So yes, I say it's a worthy replacement for Windows users.
As a recent Windows phone to Android convert, this galaxy S8+ is awesome! My 950XL screen was destroyed last week, so I had no choice but to move on.
Me too recently moved to an s8+ on a elite x3 and so far I'm good. I do miss the live tiles though.
I'm pretty happy with my LG G6...no it doesn't have the SD835. I get about 18 hours/day on a charge, usually go to bed with +30%, no, I'm not a heavy user. I didn't break the bank to buy it, and I get a ton of features. The wide angle lens is awesome, loaded up Nova Launcher and I'm very happy.
I will say, if you're moving to Android, no reason to feel obligated to use MS apps. Embrace your new green robot overlord, its much better than it used to be.
With little app support, it's no surprise that Windows 10 Mobile and phones died on the vine. I got to test one out (Nokia 950), and though it was a solid phone, I couldn't use it as a daily driver, having to rely on mostly 3rd party apps to get things done.
LG are a far better stepping stone onto Android with the G6 or V30. Always on display, wireless charging, sd card slot, double tap to wake, dark theme etc etc. All Lumia features that most Windows phone users have been used to for many years
Can't think of a better phone for any convert
The LG V30 would be a better phone, then the S8 or Note 8. There are too many features missing from the Pixel for most WP users.
Not only are they good for Windows Phone converts (myself included), for my money, running Nexus/Pixel devices is pretty much a must if you're going to be on Android. Anything else is just irresponsible because you are going to get critical security updates severely late, if ever.
+1
I would also agree that the V30 would be the better fit.
Would buy S8, V30 or Mate 10 tbh if i would come from WP, not Pixel which has many features missing.
Just out of curiosity, not meant as a disrespectful challenge, but what features do you think are missing from the Pixel 2 (besides the headphone jack if you need it)? I've had Samsung Phones for years, including the Note 7 (may it rest in peace) and still have a S7 Edge. They are great phones, but after having moved to the Pixel, I don't feel like I've lost anything other than wireless charging.
I carried a Windows Phone for about 18 months(running the latest WP software) because my employer required it. In that time I had Samsung WP and then moved to the Lumia. Both were garbage. And I found the live tile thing to be distracting and frustrating...i know that's a personal opinion.
But in general, I think the Pixel 2 is actually a better choice because there is no duplication of apps (Samsung calendar/Google calendar) and no worries of whether you knew to also sign into Google services and only signed into Samsung backup/synch only, etc.
I think we have to be careful with the difference between truly must-haves and what's really a nice-to-have.