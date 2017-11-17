Google's fabric case for the Pixel 2 is expensive and maybe not the most practical, but it sure is a joy to use.

When it comes to materials used on phones these days, things have gotten pretty boring. More manufacturers are opting for glass and metal than ever before, and while this does make phones more "premium" in some people's eyes, it comes at the expense of devices that all end up looking and feeling the same after a while.

Becuase of this trend, I immediately fell in love with the Pixel 2 as soon as I picked it up for the first time. Although technically made out of aluminum, the special coating on the back allows for fantastic grip that's surprisingly difficult to find on a modern flagship. I didn't initially think the Pixel 2 could look or feel any better, but then I slapped on Google's fabric case.

This. Thing. Rocks.

If you've been following Google's products over the past year, you've likely noticed that a lot of them are made out of fabric. The Daydream View and Google Home that debuted in 2016 were the first to introduce this design trend, and that style was continued this year with the Home Mini, Home Max, and Pixel Buds. And, of course, the Pixel 2's fabric case.

Simply referred to as the "Pixel 2 Case" on the Google Store, you can buy the accessory in Carbon, Cement, Midnight, and Coral for the Pixel 2 and 2 XL. I opted for the Carbon (black) variant, and after using it on my Pixel 2 for the past few days, I can't remember the last time I was this impressed with a phone case.

Fabric might be impractical, but it sure does look and feel amazing.

One of the biggest reasons for this is, well, the use of fabric. Look — I get that this isn't the most durable material in the world and that it'll probably start showing noticeable signs of use after a couple of months. You know what, though? I don't care. Holding a material like this in my hands each and every time I pick up my phone is such a unique experience, and it's something you simply can't find with any other device (at least not to this quality). It's soft, decently grippy, and a pure joy to use.

The volume rocker is covered by the same fabric, but the power button cover is made out of a hard plastic. Not only do both buttons still feel great to press, but the different material choice between the two makes it easy to determine which one your finger is resting on without having to glance at your phone.

Google's Coral and Midnight colors for this case are particularly striking, but I've been really impressed with how good the Carbon option looks. The fabric material is still very noticeable even from a distance, but it does this while also looking classy and not overly flashy.

The only possible annoyance is the fingerprint scanner cutout.

Two other strong points for this case are that it's compatible with the Pixel 2's Active Edge feature and the slightly raised edges around the front help protect your screen in the event of a drop. My only real nitpick with the case is with the cutout for the fingerprint scanner. Because of the added thickness, it does feel like you have to "dip your finger in the hole" rather than just tap it on the back.

So, should you buy the fabric case for the Pixel 2?

I'll be the first to admit that the $40 asking price is a bit much, but it's well worth it. This is one of the most unique-looking and awesome-feeling cases I've ever had the pleasure of using, and it's currently one of the best ways to outfit Google's latest.

