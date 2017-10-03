Google's big fall hardware event is shaping up to be exciting.

We're expecting a whole bundle of announcements all in a single event, with Google refreshing hardware lineups and introducing altogether new products as well. Google Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL, Google Home Mini, Google Pixelbook, and a fresh Daydream VR headset are practically a lock at this point. And then there's the software and services component — Android 8.1, Google Lens, and maybe even more we haven't heard about.

This is going to be a seriously exciting event, and Google is streaming it live for everyone to see — and you can watch it all unfold right here.

It's all going down on October 4 at 9:00 a.m. PT — that's 12:00 p.m. in New York and 5 p.m. in London. After the livestream stops, keep your eyes on Android Central — we'll be on the ground covering everything Google has to show!