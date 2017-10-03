Google's big fall hardware event is shaping up to be exciting.
We're expecting a whole bundle of announcements all in a single event, with Google refreshing hardware lineups and introducing altogether new products as well. Google Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL, Google Home Mini, Google Pixelbook, and a fresh Daydream VR headset are practically a lock at this point. And then there's the software and services component — Android 8.1, Google Lens, and maybe even more we haven't heard about.
This is going to be a seriously exciting event, and Google is streaming it live for everyone to see — and you can watch it all unfold right here.
It's all going down on October 4 at 9:00 a.m. PT — that's 12:00 p.m. in New York and 5 p.m. in London. After the livestream stops, keep your eyes on Android Central — we'll be on the ground covering everything Google has to show!
See you guys there....
I can't wait. I want my Pixel 2 XL :P.
Hope there's lots of Android One talk (especially in the budget sub-$200 range), Project Fi announcements, and wouldn't mind hearing updates for Chromebox.
Don't expect ... any of that. With multiple Pixel and Home products to announce, there isn't much time left for that kind of stuff.
Looking forward to it.
If the Bluetooth works properly ... Please take my $$$$ now!!!!!!