The Pixel 2 (not the OnePlus 5T) is the best Android option for former Windows phone users for a couple of important reasons.
Recently Windows Central Senior Editor Zac Bowden proclaimed the new OnePlus 5T as the best Android phone for Windows folks who were finally moving on to another phone and another platform. I don't deny the OnePlus 5T is a great phone (I haven't used one for more than 60 seconds, but still) and that company is doing some great work.
But I disagree that it is the best. And this isn't just because I prefer a different phone. I've been using Android in some form since 2010. I've seen a lot of phones come, and that OS is even responsible for my employment at Mobile Nations. Until November, I was using an HP Elite x3 every day, until the curtain dropped on Windows 10 Mobile and I decided I should probably buy a new phone.
There are many good reasons to buy phones from Samsung, LG, and OnePlus, but there's always been one great reason to buy a phone with Google's badge on it. And now, with the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL, there are two really great reasons to buy a phone with Google's badge on it.
Software updates don't get any better
Windows phone users are used to not only (mostly) getting updates quickly but also enjoying support on devices for a long time. Software updates aren't just critical for cool new features, they're important for security.
Google has a monthly security patch for Android which is there no matter who made your phone, but with a Google phone, you know you're going to get them on time. I have a Razer Phone and a Galaxy S7 both still on the October patch. And we're now in January. That's not acceptable, and it's one of the many frustrations with the Android ecosystem. The Pixel 2, by contrast, has the January patch available and will get the February and March patch as soon as they're ready.
The same applies to OS updates. The Pixel 2 is on Android 8.1 right now; virtually all other Android phones are not. The OnePlus 5T has a beta of Oreo out based on Android 8.0, but that's still a point version behind. Samsung hasn't updated its big 2017 phones yet, either.
Besides being first, Google also promises three-years of software updates for the Pixel 2. That's a long time to have a single phone, and based on previous track records it's longer than you'll likely get from the other big players.
Google also makes it simple to update your phone yourself. OTA updates still take some time to roll out, but you don't have to wait to get them that way. Google posts both factory images and OTA update images for the Pixel 2 every time a new release is out. If you're mildly comfortable with some command line and willing to use the necessary Android SDK tools it's not that difficult. Not as easy as the Windows Phone Recovery Tool or the Insider program, but it is also not terribly hard.
How to get the latest version of Android on your Pixel 2
The best phone camera there is
At some point in 2018, a phone will come out with a camera better than the Pixel 2. We'd expect a Pixel 3 for one thing. But the Pixel 2 is widely accepted as the best all-around smartphone camera right now. Yes, it only has one lens, but what Google has done in software is mindblowing.
It's fast, it takes amazing looking pictures in good and low-light, and the portrait mode is both accurate and effective. It's all done in software, and it's frankly astonishing. The camera app isn't the most feature-packed, but it covers all the bases. I'd love a physical shutter button, but at least a double-press of the power button will quick-launch the camera, and volume up will take a picture.
For folks who clung to their high-end Lumias because of camera capabilities, the Pixel 2 camera is probably the one you'll want. It takes hardware-related problems and solves them with software. And you get unlimited storage for a couple of years in Google Photos to automatically back up your snaps.
The bottom line on Pixel 2
I'm not reviewing the Pixel 2. We've already done that. But these two features, in particular, are ones I think are important to the Windows converts. Sure, there are all the apps you ever want in the Play Store, and it has pretty good battery life, USB-C, and a decent screen, but when you're used to having the latest software and the best cameras, the Pixel 2 will not disappoint.
I'll admit, it's pretty boring to look at, but if you're tired of giant phones or don't want an 18:9 screen, you've got the smaller Pixel 2. If you want something bigger, the same phone can be had with that bigger screen and all the same benefits. But for me, the smaller version ($649) easily won out. And it's a hell of a lot cheaper than an iPhone X.
Go Pixel 2, Microsoft it up, and have a great time. The Pixel 2 lets you do that more effectively than the OnePlus 5T. (Sorry, Zac.)
If you made the jump to the Pixel 2, be sure to drop into the comments and share what you think.
Reader comments
Actually, the Pixel 2 is the best Android for Windows phone converts
2 reasons why it is not:
1. Too expensive, wps (even wp flagships and affordable flagships) were always cheaper than their android and iphone counterparts
2. The reason wps needed constant updates was because the OS was flawed. For people that liked rings and testing unreleased stuff, such things exist with android too.
I agree with the writer if updates, software , security,speed and excellent camera are important to you then the Pixel 2 would be better than the 5t.
My Pixel 1 was better than my 5t in all those areas.
Never owned a Windows phone so don't know how they compare but if they were that good what happened?
Probably better recommending a Moto G5 for consistency...
The problem was the "app gap," MS could never convince many popular app companies to develop a Windows 10 Mobile version and that was a deal breaker for a lot of people. I really liked my Lumia phones and I still think Windows 10 Mobile was better than Android in a lot of ways, but I'll admit that having to either run janky non-official apps for things or just not being able to use a popular service at all (*cough* Snapchat *cough*) did get old.
I thought the argument for the OP5T that I saw on Windows Central was about having less Google in your life, which I found ridiculous.
But yes these points are legitimate. I would absolutely recommend a Pixel product for converts from both Apple and Windows Phone.
Perfect comparison. The main difference is Microsoft was smart enough to give up trying to get people to buy their phones.
Nice article.
Yes, still use my 950 for dual sim usage.
Don't know EOF date but still runs well, gets updates.
Utilize my Pixel 2 XL for single sim and it's a nice phone.
using MS launcher, Outlook client.
MS still makes great software imo.
Just a small detail - you make a reference to a lack of physical shutter button when using the camera on the Pixel 2.
In the settings of the camera app you are able to assign the volume rocker buttons as a physical shutter button or to control the digital zoom if you prefer.
If you haven't used a phone for longer than 60 seconds, how can you make an fact based objective decision that another is better?
And yes I expect the Pixel to be better, but if you take price into account its really a non-issue. Yes the camera is better, but is it 400 dollars better? Yes you get updates, but do you really need those? Does Google really add hundreds of dollars of interesting features to the phone? Is it worth it if you don't like the Google Launcher but rather opt for Action or Nova Launcher? Android 8 only has new emoji that interest me. And that's coming from somebody that hardly uses emoji. There's seriously nothing in the past 3 major Android updates that I deem to be "must have" changes and additions. Yes they are nice but not required to have a good Android experience nowadays. Also the security updates might arrive later on many phones, but if you are still on October then you should blame your provider, not Samsung. Oreo is highly overrated and doesn't bring much for the consumer, especially those new to the platform. And in the end, you are mostly betatesting for Google anyways. It wouldn't be the first time if an update has to be reverted because it messes up phones.
The most important reason against the PIxel 2: its not available everywhere. I cannot order it via Google and many webshops that do in my country, are importing them. Guarantee will be an issue and surely not as fast as just going to the store to get a new one. For phones and similar devices I'd rather buy it locally so I can get the warranty sorted easily.
And we don't know if somebody will get used to using Android. Perhaps they would rather go for iOS eventually. Putting 500 vs 1000 bucks on the line for such a choice seems a costly one. Prices to sell it are abysmal, and seriously not worth the trouble.
go buy a super cheap phone, because you need to buy a sense of humor.
Um, the regular Pixel 2 starts at $649
Unless I need a 2:1 display, it’s kind of a no-brainer for me
Also, Treble.
Pixel 2 starts at $649 not $1000. Is the Pixel 2 $150 better than OP5T? Absolutely. The camera alone is worth the extra cash. And with updates for 3 years you can hold on to the Pixel for longer which has the potential to save you hundreds.
I'm not disagreeing with your assertion the Pixel 2 is worth £150 more than the 5t but if you want the larger screen, storage and dual SIM it's more like £300 more.
« the Pixel 2 lets you do that more effectively than the OnePlus 5T »
I put the same comment on the other article but why the pixel 2 do that more effectively ? It may have better camera and quicker update making it indeed the best phone but as far as The Microsoft experience is concerned it is exactly the same thing (same hardware mostly, same Microsoft apps, same OS)
Now someone else is going to come and write Note 8 is the best phone for Windows phone to Android converts and then so on...
I use an increasingly unreliable Lumia phone and Note 4 with a cracked screen. I also have an Xperia X as my main phone. I follow both Android and Windows Central where this topic is ongoing.
The best Android phone for a Windows convert is, in my opinion, whatever they can afford after they've been to a store and handled a few. Windows phone users are, in general, terrified of Google. They need to get past that fear before they get around to choosing a phone. Whether it's the most basic Moto,OP5T or Pixel.
Oh, and on Windows Central a lot of people recommend Xperia phones because of the dedicated camera button they're used to having on Lumias, but I've personally never used it on either of my phone's.