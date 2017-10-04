The Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL pack a lot of great new features, but it comes at a steep price.

Google's Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL are now official, and both phones will be going up for pre-order in India later this month. Like the first-generation Pixels, the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL will be exclusively sold on Flipkart online, but they'll also be heading to retail stores across the country.

Here's what you need to know about the specs, availability, and pricing of the new Pixels.

What's new in the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL?

Google rolled out a slew of upgrades to the latest Pixels, including IP67 dust and water resistance, and front stereo speakers. The Pixel 2 sports a 5-inch Full HD panel and fairly large bezels, whereas the Pixel 2 XL has a 6-inch QHD display with narrow bezels, much like the Galaxy S8 and the LG G6.

Both Pixels are powered by a Snapdragon 835, and come with 4GB of RAM and storage options of 64GB and 128GB. There's a 12.2MP camera at the back, which now has OIS as well as EIS, and an 8MP shooter up front. The Pixel 2 has a 2700mAh battery, whereas the larger Pixel 2 XL features a 3520mAh battery. There isn't a 3.5mm jack this time around, so you'll have to use a dongle if you want to listen to music using a wired headset.

Google Pixel 2 vs. Pixel 2 XL: What's the difference?

How much do the new Pixels cost in India?

Here's the breakdown on the pricing for the Indian market:

64GB Pixel 2: ₹61,000 ($940)

128GB Pixel 2: ₹70,000 ($1,075)

64GB Pixel 2 XL: ₹73,000 ($1,120)

128GB Pixel 2 XL: ₹82,000 ($1,260)

Do I get any freebies?

The new Pixels certainly don't come cheap, and what makes it all the more annoying is that India is the only launch market where Google isn't giving away a free Google Home Mini with every order. The Google Home isn't officially available in India, but Google could have at least bundled one of the Live Cases with the phone.

That said, there are bound to be a few launch-day offers for either phone. Citibank usually does a ₹10,000 cashback promotion for new iPhones, and it'll be interesting to see if the bank has a similar deal for this year's Pixels. We'll know more closer to launch.

When can I buy them?

You'll be able to pre-order the new Pixels starting October 26 exclusively on Flipkart, with the smaller Pixel 2 going up for sale from November 1. The Pixel 2 XL will be available from November 15, and both devices will be sold at over a thousand retail stores across the country in addition to Flipkart.

You'll also be able to pick up the updated Daydream View in the country for ₹7,999 starting November 1.

