The Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL will receive three years of software updates and security patches.
One of the best parts about Pixel (and previously Nexus) phones is that you're guaranteed to receive software updates faster and longer than any other Android handset around. With the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL, Google is sweetening this aspect even more.
With last year's Pixels and Nexus devices before them, you were guaranteed two years of full-fledged software updates and three years of regular security patches. With the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL, Google is increasing the longevity of software updates up to three years. This applies to both U.S. and global versions of the phones, and it means that you'll be able to expect the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL to be upgraded to at least Android R.
This was one of the few surprises that came out of Google's event earlier today, but it's one that we're thrilled about. It's always been a fact that Google-made phones will have better software support than their many competitors, and an extra year of guaranteed updates should come as a big plus for those that always want to be running the latest version of Android without having to upgrade every one or two years.
