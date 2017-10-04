The moment Android fans have been waiting for all year.

As we all expected, Google's October 4 event centers around the launch of its new phones, the Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL. They take over from 2016's Pixel and Pixel XL, and once again are tied together as a single launch with very similar hardware but different overall sizes and price points.

The main Pixel 2 follows the closest to its predecessor in terms of dimensions and shape, with a 5-inch 16:9 display with stereo speakers. The Pixel 2 XL diverges a bit, going with a taller 6-inch 18:9 display very similar to the LG V30's. The smaller phone is flatter in the front with larger bezels, while the larger adopts the curvaceous glass and smaller overall bezels of the V30. Both screens are AMOLED and compatible with Daydream VR, but the Pixel 2 XL's is using a slightly different P-OLED technology from LG with a quoted 100% DCI-P3 color space.

More: Google Pixel 2 and 2 XL specs

Despite their size differences, the phones have near-idential spec sheets and the exact same hardware features. They run on a Snapdragon 835 processor, 4GB of RAM and 64 or 128GB of storage. Matching the different screen sizes, they have different resolutions, 1920x1080 for the smaller and 2880x1440 for the larger, and different battery sizes of 2700mAh and 3520mAh.

The Pixel 2 comes in three photos, as we originally saw leaked. "Kinda blue" is exclusive to the smaller pixel, alongside a white (with a black front) and a black option. The Pixel 2 XL comes in just black and a black/white back combo.

Google's doubling down on its camera efforts, but it isn't taking the industry trend of moving to two distinct camera sensors. Both phones have a 12.2MP sensor, now supported by OIS in addition to its original great EIS. There's laser auto focus, but also "dual pixel" focus that uses all of the sensor's pixels for phase detection auto focus. The DxOMark Mobile score for the Pixel 2 and 2 XL is a ridiculously high 98.

Even though it only has one camera lens, Google is announcing a "Portrait Mode" option that's handled completely in software. Google says its software processing is so good, it can even do Portrait Mode shots on the front-facing camera.

The Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL are up for purchase already, with the former landing at $649 and the latter a smooth $849. Add $100 each to bump the storage. They're shipping starting October 12.

