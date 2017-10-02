Save memories, store and catalog your photos, make edits, and more with Google Photos.
Google Photos is more than just an app for storing your photos. While on the surface it's primarily for backing up photos, there are more ways to edit and share hidden inside. You also have some serious control over every aspect of the photos. This goes from which folders get backed up, to the image quality you upload your photos to, to seeing the photos that you have shared in the past. It gives you a solid place to store and sync all of your photos so that you never lose one again.
How to set up Google Photos
Google Photos aims to be your one-stop shop for all of your Photos. Before you can start to take advantage of the many things you can do by using Google Photos, you need to know the basics. This includes things like choosing your image upload quality, understanding the Google Photos Assistant, and choosing which device folders get synced with Google Photos.
Share your photos with friends
Google Photos makes it so easy to share your memories and photos with friends, family, and colleagues. You have control over who can see the photos that you share, and even set up specific folders for sharing.
- How to share photos with Google Photos
- How to share your photo library with someone in Google Photos
Manage your photos
When it comes to keeping track of all of your photos, Google makes that easy for you to. You can create new folders, share specific folders, and even add to existing folders, or allow folks to collaborate and add their own photos to the folder you have invited them to.
- How to manage existing albums, and create new ones
- How to create collages, animations, and movies with Google Photos
- How to transfer your photos from an iPhone to Android
- How to use the archive feature in Google Photos
Additional features
Google Photos has plenty of additional features that you might not have heard about. Just because features are hidden a bit under the surface doesn't mean that you shouldn't check them out, though. With powerful photo editing built right in, there are some things you may not have seen about Google Photos.
Are you a fan of Google Photos?
Google Photos delivers a great app that can be used to share, save, upload, and even edit, your photos. With plenty of features that are easy to use, it becomes a great storage tool for the photos you take every day. Do you use Google Photos for storing your snapshots? Be sure to drop us a line in the comments and tell us about it.
Update, October 2017: This article has been updated with all the latest links and relevant Google Photos information.
Is there a way to write / draw on the pictures with Google? I downloaded another app to have that access since I was not sure how to do this with Google.
I jump back and forth between iOS and Android - so Google Photos is my go-to photo management app. I have always found Apple Photos to by way too confusing with its various "memories, collections, years" sub-menus - I just want a simple timeline to scroll through.
Google Photos also makes it clear which photos have been properly backed up to the cloud, or are just sitting on your device. Can't beat the storage management either! One tap (on Android, two on iOS) to clear out all of the photos taking up space on your phone!
I just got married last month and Google Photos was a lifesaver to collect all of the various photos taken at the event - it's pretty much a 50/50 split in my family with iOS and Android - we had everyone download Google Photos and invited them to a shared wedding album. All of the official photos taken by the photographer, as well as our families candid shots are in one shared album for everyone to view.
Is there a way to remove duplicate pictures?
I just started using Google photos along with my wife. It's great to be able to share photos and videos of our son automatically with each other.
I use both a BlackBerry PRIV and an iPhone and this is great to keep all my photos together.
Oh and the video gifs are so fun.
Is there a way to download a large batch of photos to my computer?