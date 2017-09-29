In the latest update to Google Photos, the app will now automatically create photo books based on past trips, events, and more.

At Google I/O this past May, Google introduced a lot of new features for Photos. While Suggested Sharing and Shared Libraries made sharing photos with friends considerably easier from phone to phone, Photo Books added a greatly appreciated physical touch to all of our digital memories. Today, Google announced that it's bringing some of its suggested sharing magic over to photo books to make creating them even quicker.

When in the photo books section of Google Photos, you'll now see a new tab titled "Suggested books." Here, Google will automatically create photo books for you based on pictures it thinks you'll want to see added to a new book. Google says that suggested photo books will now be generated after taking a lot of photos during a trip, of your kids, and more, and it's a small touch that we can see being quite useful for a lot of people.

Photo books cost $9.99 and $19.99 for a 20-page softcover and hardcover book respectively, and adding additional pages past the 20 mark will cost $0.35 for a softcover book and $0.65 for a hardcover one.

Unfortunately, photo books are still only available to use in the United States. There isn't any word from Google in regards to if/when the feature will make its way to other regions, but if you happen to live in the U.S. and haven't messed around with photo books yet, now might be the perfect time to change that.

