The news that Google Photos will stop granting us unlimited space for standard quality photos is not completely unexpected. It costs money to provide enough storage for the 28 billion new photos being uploaded each week and Google doesn't use anything from your photos library for advertising or account profiling. The Google Photos service is a complete financial loss for Google. Google says that this doesn't apply to anything you've uploaded before June 1, 2021 (so start uploading all your photos and videos now!) and it expects it will take three more years for most users to reach the new 15GB limit. Unless you're using one of Google's Pixel phones, that is. Shop some of Black Friday's best deals from around the web NOW!

Every Google Pixel, from the first model through to 2020's Pixel 4a, Pixel 4a 5G, and Pixel 5 are exempt from this change. Every full-resolution photo you upload still counts against the original 15GB storage limit, but you'll still have unlimited space for "regular" high-resolution photos that are uploaded from a Pixel phone. Most people don't buy Pixel phones, but most people do use Google Photos. This is understandably going to cause some backlash from a lot of us — especially if you just bought a new Samsung or Apple phone because of the great cameras each offer. But it's actually a smart play from a company that just can't sell phones in any volume. Nobody is buying a Galaxy Note Ultra because of Bixby or Samsung Knox. Both are great services in their own right, but they aren't real showcase features. On the other hand, Google Photos is one of Google's best and most used services and there are over 4 trillion photos sitting in the cloud already. Google isn't touching any of those and will give you 15GB of storage above and beyond what's uploaded before June 1, 2021, but if you have a Pixel you still get the all-you-can-eat Google Photos everyone is used to having.