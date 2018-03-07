It's no surprise at this point that the Pixel 2 's camera is the best on the market, but one of its most underrated features is Motion Photos. This records a few frames before and after you press the shutter button when taking a picture, and you can now export them as GIFs.

Up until now, you've only been able to export files as videos or still photos. However, thanks to the addition of GIF support, you can retain those extra couple seconds captured with Motion Photos and still save and share them as an image file.

To do this, open a picture that was captured with Motion Photos, tap on the three dots near the top right, and then select Export. From here, you'll see a new option for exporting the photo as a GIF.

The exporting process takes just a moment to complete, and this functionality appears to be available to all Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL users rocking v3.15 of the Google Photos app.

Download: Google Photos (free)