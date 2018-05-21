Google Photos is a constantly evolving beast, and this week, it's being updated with a new feature that'll allow you to favorite photos you take.

When looking at a picture you've captured, you'll soon be able to tap a new ⭐️ icon that'll mark it as a favorite. As you keep tapping that little icon, these photos will automatically populate a new Favorites album that you can browse and share like any other album you've created.

Along with this, Google has another feature that's "coming soon" that'll allow you to like photos from other people that are shared with you. When viewing photos a friend/family member has sent to you on Google Photos, tapping the new ❤️ button will show them you like what you see.

These aren't huge features, but they are welcome ones that should come in handy. The ability to like photos will make it easy to let people know you've seen whatever they shared with you, but I'm most excited for the favorites button as a new way to filter out certain photos from the mass of them I've collected over the years.

What do you think about this latest addition to Google Photos?

Download: Google Photos (free)