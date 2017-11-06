Google's physical photo books are now available in Canada.
One of the more surprising announcements at this year's Google I/O conference was Google Photo Books: you would be able to order a physical photo book intelligently picked from your Google Photos library. Photo Books became available soon after and now have now expanded to the great white north.
Canadian users can now order their own Photo Book, starting at $17.99 for a soft cover book with 20 pages. Users can pick their desired photos, or let Google's algorithms do their thing. Suggested photo books are typically generated after taking a lot of photos during a trip, or of certain subjects like kids and pets.
Are you interested in ordering a Google Photo Book? Let us know down below!
Reader comments
Something I'd take a look at as gift
Used this service to send my parents a gift of memories after they visited and met their grandbaby, it's great.
I would be interested if the book was printed and mailed from within Canada. The current Canadian service I use prints and mails from California which affects shipping and customs charges. Yes, I was charged for customs for a book.
FYI that Photos Books with more than 20 pages, cost $0.79 per additional page for the softcover and $0.99 per additional page for the hardcover. Also the hardcover Photo Book is $27.99 CAD and shipping for both types is $14.99