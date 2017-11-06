Google's physical photo books are now available in Canada.

One of the more surprising announcements at this year's Google I/O conference was Google Photo Books: you would be able to order a physical photo book intelligently picked from your Google Photos library. Photo Books became available soon after and now have now expanded to the great white north.

Canadian users can now order their own Photo Book, starting at $17.99 for a soft cover book with 20 pages. Users can pick their desired photos, or let Google's algorithms do their thing. Suggested photo books are typically generated after taking a lot of photos during a trip, or of certain subjects like kids and pets.

