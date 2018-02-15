As much as I loathe Facebook Messenger, one of the app's best features is Chat Heads. The ability to quickly open and hide conversations in a small bubble that lives on your home screen is extremely convenient, and the latest v17 update for the Google Phone adds its own take on this.

After downloading the new update, leaving the Google Phone app during an ongoing call will result in a "chat head" of said call to appear. The icon shows the contact profile of who you're talking to with the Google Phone logo near the bottom right, and you can move it around to either side of your screen.

You can hold down on the icon to hide it or end the call, and tapping on it will reveal shortcuts for going back to the Google Phone app, muting your microphone, turning on speakerphone, or ending the call.

This isn't a ground-breaking or earth-shattering feature, but it's an appreciated feature and something I wish more communication apps would adopt.

Google Phone v17 should be rolling out to the Play Store now, but if you're impatient and don't want to wait, you can always download the APK file to your device.

