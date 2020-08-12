What you need to know
- The latest beta version of the Google Phone app is compatible with most Android phones.
- Until April this year, the app was exclusive to Pixel and Android One phones.
- Unsurprisingly, however, features like Call Screen do not work on non-Pixel phones.
Earlier this year, Google made the beta version of its Phone dialer app compatible with some non-Pixel smartphones. According to a report from AndroidPolice, the latest version of the Google Phone app now works on pretty much every Android phone.
Until now, the beta version of the Google Phone app was only compatible with select phones from ASUS, OPPO, and LG. However, you won't be able to download and install the app simply by searching for it on the Play Store. You will have to head over the Play Store listing manually and sign up for the beta program.
Unsurprisingly, some features of the Google Phone app do not work on all phones. While you will be able to make calls with the app, you may not be able to receive any on some devices. Features like Call Screen are also currently incompatible with non-Pixel phones. Some other new features, such as the nifty Duo button on the main screen, are also not compatible with most devices.
Even though some of the app's most impressive features do not work on other phones yet, you can still give it a try if you're looking to replace the dialer app on your phone with something that has a simple yet intuitive interface.
