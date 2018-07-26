Gone are the days of messing with Android Pay and Google Wallet. Instead, the home of all things mobile payments on Android now rests on the shoulders of Google Pay. Google Pay first started rolling out to handsets in early 2018, and while there's still some work to be done, it's clear that Google is finally ready to take on Apple Pay with everything it's got. From the latest news to all the important details, here's everything you should know about Google Pay! The latest Google Play news

Everything you need to know The latest Google Pay news July 20, 2018 — Revolut in the UK is now supported Good news, UK readers that bank with Revolut! The bank's been sending out emails to its customers confirming that it's now starting to support Google Pay. In am email Revolut's been sending out to its 2 million+ users:

Test drive the convenience of paying with your phone by adding your Revolut card to Google Pay, to make quick and secure payments - instantly.

July 10, 2018 — The main Google Pay app finally supports peer-to-peer payments It's finally happening! After a few months of having to deal with the awkward Google Pay Send app, peer-to-peer payments are finally coming to the regular Google Pay. In other words, you can now make in-store payments and send/request money from friends under one single app. Along with this, Google's also announced that it's officially supporting boarding passes/event tickets and has revamped the Google Pay website to be more in-line with the current Google Pay app.

June 29, 2018 — 65 new banks and PayPal Mastercard join the list in the U.S. Google recently announced that it's added 65 additional banks/credit unions to its Google Pay lineup. You can find the full list below, and along with this, the PayPal Mastercard can be used with Google Pay, too. Aeroquip Credit Union

Affiliated Bank

AllSouth Federal Credit Union

American Bank & Trust Company (LA)

AuburnBank

Audubon State Bank

Azura Credit Union

Bangor Federal Credit Union

Barrington Bank & Trust

Beverly Bank & Trust

Cape Cod 5 Cents Savings

Citizens Bank (TN)

Citizens National Bank of Albion

Classic Bank

Cornerstone Community Financial CU

Crystal Lake Bank & Trust

D.L Evans Bank

First Bank and Trust (LA)

First Community Bank of the Heartland, Inc

First Federal Savings Bank of Lincolnton

First National Bank of Fort Smith

First Volunteer Bank of Tennessee

Forreston State Bank

Glacier Bank

Goodfield State Bank

Gratiot Community Credit Union

H-E-B Federal Credit Union

Hinsdale Bank & Trust

HNB National Bank

Home Town Bank (VA)

Interra Credit Union

Lake Forest Bank & Trust

Libertyville Bank & Trust

LNB Community Bank

Maspeth Federal Savings and Loan Asso

Mid-Atlantic FCU

Midwest Bank

National Bank (IL)

Northbrook Bank & Trust

Northway Bank

Old Plank Trail Community

OneUnited Bank

Orlando Federal Credit Union

Peoples Bank & Trust (IL)

Putnam Bank

Scott Credit Union

Shaumburg Bank & Trust

Springs Valley Bank and Trust

St. Charles Bank & Trust

State Bank of the Lakes

Teachers Federal Credit Union

The Bank of Elk River

The State Bank (MI)

Town Bank

TruChoice FCU

United Bank (AL)

Unity One Credit Union

U.S. Postal Service FCU

Vantage Bank

Veridian CU

Village Bank & Trust

Wheaton Bank & Trust Company

White River CU

Wintrust Bank

Yampa Valley Bank All the big details Google Pay has replaced Android Pay and Google Wallet

Rather than maintaining two separate services for in-store payments and sending money to friends, Google decided to replace Android Pay and Google Wallet with one new app called Google Pay. There was an awkward transition period at first in which you had to use a separate Google Pay Send app to send/receive money, but Google's since brought that feature over to the main Google Pay app. As such, Google Pay is now your one-stop-shop for all things mobile payments if you've got an Android phone. How to get started with Google Pay

That's all fine and dandy, but how does one actually start using Google Pay? Thankfully, Google's made this fairly simple. After downloading the app, you'll be able to quickly add credit/debit cards, gift cards, loyalty programs, and more. Need a helping hand? Check out Marc's how-to guide right here! What countries are supported? Google's regularly adding support for more and more countries that can use Google Pay, and as it currently stands, the list of supported areas is as follows:

Australia

Belgium

Brazil

Canada

Czech Republic

Germany

Hong Kong

Ireland

Japan

New Zealand

Poland

Russia

Singapore

Slovakia

Spain

Taiwan

Ukraine

United Kingdom

United States

Make sure your bank/card is compatible, too

Live in a country that supports Google Pay? Awesome! However, that's just half the battle in ensuring you can use the service. Even if you live in one of the above countries, you still need to have a bank and card that supports Google Pay before you can start making payments in stores with your phone. Thankfully, Google's been building up this list for quite a few years meaning there's a good chance you're covered. Major brands like AMEX, Capital One, Chase, Discover, and Wells Fargo are all on-board with Google Pay in the U.S. Along with this, you'll also find a huge list of smaller banks/credit unions that are supported as well. See the full list here You can use the app to store boarding passes, event tickets, and more

In addition to your credit/debit cards, you can also use Google Pay to store gift cards, loyalty programs, and most recently, boarding passes and event tickets. You'll find all of these items in the Passes section of the app, and if you've got a lot stored in there, you can hold down on an item and move it around to make sure everything's as organized as can be. Support for passes/tickets is still relatively new, with brands like Southwest Airlines, Ticketmaster, and the Las Vegas Monorail being among the only ones available at the moment. Similar to what iPhone users have been treated to for years with Apple Pay, you'll now see an "Add to G Pay" button when ordering a ticket from these brands so you can easily store everything under one single app. Track your payment activity on the web While you'll likely interact with Google Pay on your phone the majority of the time, you can access it from your computer, too, by going to pay.google.com. Here, you can see all of your Google Pay activity, send or request money, edit/add/remove payment methods, manage any active subscription services you have, edit your addresses, and more. Google Pay is present in Android Messages and the Google Assistant