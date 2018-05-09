Google's hard at work building up Google Pay to be as useful as what iPhone users have had for years with Apple Pay/Wallet, and we recently saw another example of those efforts.
During Google I/O, it was confirmed that boarding passes and event tickets are finally coming to the recently updated app. Initial partners include the likes of Southwest Airlines, Singapore Airlines, Eventbrite, and FortressGB (a company that sells soccer tickets in the UK).
Boarding passes and event tickets are supported using the Google Pay API, and as 9to5Google recently saw, saving a pass or ticket to the Google Pay app is as easy as tapping a "Save to phone" button. These can be found on the Cards tab of the app under a new Tickets & Passes section, and tapping on one will show info for the event and a scannable QR code.
Back in March, Google Pay began supporting transit passes with the Las Vegas Monorail, meaning that this support for tickets and boarding passes is just another step in Google's quest to make Google Pay your go-to app for all of your virtual wallet needs.