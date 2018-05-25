Google's been adding a heap of new features to Google Pay ever since it ditched the Android Pay branding earlier this year, and the latest addition comes by way of deeper integration with PayPal.

You can already use your PayPal balance to pay for things in-store using Google Pay, but coming soon, you'll be able to use your PayPal money via Google Pay across all of Google's services.

What exactly does this mean? If you add your PayPal account to Google Pay, you'll now be able to use it as a payment method in YouTube, Gmail, Google Play, the Google Store, and with peer-to-peer payments such as Google Pay Send — all while only having to enter your information once.

This won't mean a lot for everyone, but if you're a heavy PayPal user, this is bound to be exciting news.

Download: Google Pay (free)