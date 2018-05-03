Since Google Pay started replacing Android Pay last February, we've seen steady expansions of the service. Google added transit passes in March, and now it's expanding to the web on desktop and iOS .

Google Pay was previously available to use on websites via Android, but up until now, couldn't be accessed on your computer, iPhone, or iPad. Now, however, Google says that Google Pay will work in Chrome, Safari, and Firefox "no matter your device."

In other words, when you're shopping on a website that supports Google Pay, you'll now see "Buy with G Pay" and "G Pay" buttons on your Android phone, iOS device, or whatever laptop or desktop you're using.

Cards you've added to the Google Pay app on your phone will automatically show up on sites that also support the platform, and when used, all your billing, payment, and shipping info will be filled out automatically.

How to set up Google Pay