At the beginning of the year, Google announced that it'd be merging its Android Pay and Google Wallet services under one new umbrella called "Google Pay." A little more than a month since that announcement, the Google Pay app is now rolling out to users via an update on the Play Store.

What does this change mean? Admittedly, not a whole lot. The Android Pay app on the Play Store is being changed to Google Pay, and while there's a new logo and tweaked UI, all of Android Pay's core functionality is still here. You can view all of your linked cards, pay for things in stores without having to first open the Google Pay app, and make payments online when you see a "Buy with G Pay" button.

Google says that users in the United States and the United Kingdom will be able to use the main Google Pay app to send and receive money from friends and family members in "the next few months", but until then, the Google Wallet app is being changed to Google Pay Send with an updated UI and branding, too.

The Google Pay branding is showing up in the Play Store on my end, but I've still got the old Android Pay interface on my Pixel 2. It'll likely take a couple days for the changes to be rolled out to everyone, so don't fret if you aren't seeing the new look right away.

If you do already have the new Google Pay app, what do you think about it so far?

