#AndroidPay is now available in #Canada 🇨🇦. An easier way to pay is already in your hand: https://t.co/Y85ULkyHsN pic.twitter.com/kNmasq7bge — Android (@Android) May 31, 2017

Google Pay might just change the way Canadian Android users pay — both in-store and online. It's also the place where you can digitally store all your loyalty cards and gift cards, so your wallet isn't bursting at the seams. Who doesn't love that? Here's everything you need to know about Google Pay in Canada. How does it work? Google Pay is a new way to manage your primary credit and debit cards digitally, allowing you to pay for things securely online or use your phone to make in-store purchases using NFC technology. Once set up, you can use your phone to pay at any store where you see the Google Pay (or outdated Android Pay) logo (basically wherever tap is available).

Using Google Pay is as simple as using the tap technology built into most Interac terminals you already use with your debit or credit card. Simply unlock your phone and tap it where you'd typically tap your credit or debit card and wait a few seconds — Google Pay will pop up with your preferred card and confirm your purchase. You'll then receive confirmation via notification. The intention behind Google Pay is to avoid the 'friction' of having to pull out your wallet at the checkout. Google Pay can also handle any gift cards and loyalty cards, so you can sign up for unlimited loyalty programs without carrying a pound of plastic in your pocket. Google Pay will also allow you to conveniently and securely pay for things online and from within a growing number of Google Play apps. How to set up Google Pay Which banking cards are supported? Currently, all the major Canadian banks offer products that support Google Pay. Most, but not all, debit and credit cards issued by the major Canadian banks are supported:

Bank of Montreal (BMO)

Desjardins

Banque Nationale du Canada (NBC)

President's Choice Financial

Alberta Treasury Branch (ATB)

Canadian Tire Financial Services (CTFS)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CIBC)

Scotiabank

American Express

Canadians who bank with a credit union are out of luck as credit union debit and credit cards are not compatible with Google Pay at this time. Learn more Where is Google Pay accepted?

Google Pay can be used in shops that offer tap-to-pay terminals and display the Google Pay or tap pay symbols in store. You can expect more merchants to adopt Google Pay, but for now, you'll be able to test out Google Pay at Loblaws grocery stores, Petro-Canada gas stations, and at fast food chains such as McDonald's and Tim Hortons.